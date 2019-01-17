Pre-Heat ASC30: Pre-heating auto sample changer ～ Easy, safe and convenient auto sample changer system ～

Pre-Heat ASC30*1 is designed for polymer research. Pre-Heat ASC30 heated is capable of keeping 12 samples at up to 160°C*2. This heating slot is completely independent from the carousel (conventional room temperature sample slot), and room temperature sample is available together without any special manual handling*3.

Ensuring simple random access automation without the need for steps or ladders, since sample transport system is fully controlled from software and verified by sensors for the safety.

*1: There are cases in which the schedule is changed without advanced notice.

*2: Sample temperature is less than controlled temperature.

*3: After measurement, the sample is cooled at atmosphere.