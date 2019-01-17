Log in
JEOL LTD (6951)

JEOL LTD (6951)
2014JEOL LTD : quaterly earnings release
Pre-Heat ASC30: Pre-heating auto sample changer ～ Easy, safe and convenient auto sample changer system ～

01/17/2019 | 12:44am EST

Pre-Heat ASC30*1 is designed for polymer research. Pre-Heat ASC30 heated is capable of keeping 12 samples at up to 160°C*2. This heating slot is completely independent from the carousel (conventional room temperature sample slot), and room temperature sample is available together without any special manual handling*3.
Ensuring simple random access automation without the need for steps or ladders, since sample transport system is fully controlled from software and verified by sensors for the safety.

*1: There are cases in which the schedule is changed without advanced notice.
*2: Sample temperature is less than controlled temperature.
*3: After measurement, the sample is cooled at atmosphere.

Please see the PDF file for the additional information.
Another window opens when you click.PDF 518.2KB

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 05:43:00 UTC
