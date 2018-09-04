Update: 19th International Microscopy Congress (IMC 19)

The Recent Developed Advanced SXES Software

Mr. Colin MacRae (Group Leader Microbeam and XRD Laboratories) - CSIRO Mineral Resources

The talk will present a newly developed integrated system allowing parallel data collection from EDS, WDS and the new Soft X-ray Energy Spectrometer (SXES) detectors.

Data acquisition, including SXES, is controlled through the JEOL EPMA or FE SEM user interface. The new integrated system enables synchronised collection of very low-energy rays with chemical state information together with the elemental information from the WD and ED spectrometry optimised for fact collection and high resolution large area mapping.

This talk will show the new level of integration, SXES database, spectral line ID and give examples of mapping.