JEOL LTD (6951)
  Report  
Update: 19th International Microscopy Congress (IMC 19)

09/04/2018 | 04:07am CEST
The Recent Developed Advanced SXES Software
Mr. Colin MacRae (Group Leader Microbeam and XRD Laboratories) - CSIRO Mineral Resources

The talk will present a newly developed integrated system allowing parallel data collection from EDS, WDS and the new Soft X-ray Energy Spectrometer (SXES) detectors.
Data acquisition, including SXES, is controlled through the JEOL EPMA or FE SEM user interface. The new integrated system enables synchronised collection of very low-energy rays with chemical state information together with the elemental information from the WD and ED spectrometry optimised for fact collection and high resolution large area mapping.
This talk will show the new level of integration, SXES database, spectral line ID and give examples of mapping.

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:06:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 5 200 M
Net income 2019 4 502 M
Debt 2019 5 906 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 24,80
P/E ratio 2020 20,23
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 113 B
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD73.71%1 015
CANON INC-17.09%42 756
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-0.85%21 757
RICOH CO LTD10.01%7 808
XEROX CORP-4.43%7 107
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-29.98%6 835
