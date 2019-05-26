Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD

(6951)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Update: International Thermal Spray Conference (ITSC2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

Exhibition at 'ITSC2019 International Thermal Spray Conference'.
We are going to make exhibition of our fine powder feeder and posters about making spherical powder and nano-size powder using our high-frequency induction thermal plasma system.
We look forward to your visit there.

Organized by ASM International

May 27 (Mon) to May 29 (Wed), 2019
Note:
9:00 to 19:00 on May 27 (Mon)
9:00 to 17:00 on May 28 (Tue)
9:00 to 13:30 on May 29 (Wed)



C Hall, PACIFICO Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Map

No. 438



https://www.asminternational.org/web/itsc-2019





A table-style powder feeder for continuous and stable supply of metallic fine powder and ceramics fine powder of 10 mm or less in size.
It can supply highly-cohesive 1mm particles.
It transports fine powders with a carrier gas. Feed rate is one to several tens of grams/min. Supply of powders to a reduced pressure atmosphere is also possible.



Free of charge, no reservation needed. The door will open 10 minutes before start.
We look forward to seeing you there.

Date & Time May 28(Tue), 2019 11:20～11:40
Location Hall C, PACIFICO Yokohama (INDUSTRIAL FORUM venue)
Presentation Theme Introducing our fine powder feeder that enables supply of fine particles and the high-frequency induction thermal plasma technique.
IE Business Unit IE Research and Development Department　Hisashi KOMAKI

[Contents of Presentation]
We will introduce the principle and application of high-frequency induction thermal plasma technique and actual examples of nano particle synthesis and spheroidizing process. Moreover, our fine powder feeder enabling stable supply of coherent particles will be showcased, along with movie on supplying.



JEOL Ltd.
Industrial Equipment Sales Department
TEL: +81-3-6262-3570・ FAX: +81-3-6262-3577



Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 00:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD
08:54pUPDATE : International Thermal Spray Conference (ITSC2019)
PU
05/15JEOL : High throughput measurement combining No-D NMR and NUS
PU
04/16MALDI APPLICATION : Analysis of organic compounds on an acrylic plate using JMS-..
PU
03/27JEOL LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/21JEOL : 19F solid state NMR by using 2mmMAS probe
PU
03/18JEOL : msRepeatFinder Polymer Analysis Software
PU
03/17INTERVIEW : Professor Roland Fleck "Biological Electron Microscopy; Seeking Ever..
PU
03/12JEOL : Release of a New Benchtop Scanning Electron Microscope JCM-7000 Series Ne..
AQ
03/11JEOL : Release of a New Benchtop Scanning Electron Microscope JCM-7000 Series Ne..
BU
01/18JEOL : "Microscopy" has been published CLEM application using SiN window chip
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 115 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 5 041 M
Debt 2020 11 555 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 21,54
P/E ratio 2021 18,01
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 070  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD43.64%1 005
CANON INC6.24%37 588
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP26.11%25 029
RICOH CO LTD1.15%7 216
XEROX CORP61.34%7 168
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION6.30%5 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About