Update: International Thermal Spray Conference (ITSC2019)

Exhibition at 'ITSC2019 International Thermal Spray Conference'.
We are going to make exhibition of our fine powder feeder and posters about making spherical powder and nano-size powder using our high-frequency induction thermal plasma system.
We look forward to your visit there.
Organized by ASM International
May 27 (Mon) to May 29 (Wed), 2019
Note:
9:00 to 19:00 on May 27 (Mon)
9:00 to 17:00 on May 28 (Tue)
9:00 to 13:30 on May 29 (Wed)
C Hall, PACIFICO Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Map
No. 438
https://www.asminternational.org/web/itsc-2019
An experiment system enabling synthesis of various inorganic material nanopowder, regardless of metal or oxide.
A multipurpose experiment system that enables various experiments, such as synthesis of nanopowder, chemical reaction, reforming, making of composite particle, spherical particle, and crystalline particle, using thermal plasma of super-high temperature, high purity, and high chemical reaction field. It can provide synthesis of high purity material under contamination-free environment from lack of consumable electrode.
Various synthesis data will be introduced.
A table-style powder feeder for continuous and stable supply of metallic fine powder and ceramics fine powder of 10 mm or less in size.
It can supply highly-cohesive 1mm particles.
It transports fine powders with a carrier gas. Feed rate is one to several tens of grams/min. Supply of powders to a reduced pressure atmosphere is also possible.
Free of charge, no reservation needed. The door will open 10 minutes before start.
We look forward to seeing you there.
Date & Time
May 28(Tue), 2019 11:20～11:40
Location
Hall C, PACIFICO Yokohama (INDUSTRIAL FORUM venue)
Presentation Theme
Introducing our fine powder feeder that enables supply of fine particles and the high-frequency induction thermal plasma technique.
IE Business Unit IE Research and Development Department Hisashi KOMAKI
[Contents of Presentation]
We will introduce the principle and application of high-frequency induction thermal plasma technique and actual examples of nano particle synthesis and spheroidizing process. Moreover, our fine powder feeder enabling stable supply of coherent particles will be showcased, along with movie on supplying.
JEOL Ltd.
Industrial Equipment Sales Department
TEL: +81-3-6262-3570・ FAX: +81-3-6262-3577
