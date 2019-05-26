Update: International Thermal Spray Conference (ITSC2019)

Exhibition at 'ITSC2019 International Thermal Spray Conference'.

We are going to make exhibition of our fine powder feeder and posters about making spherical powder and nano-size powder using our high-frequency induction thermal plasma system.

Organized by ASM International

May 27 (Mon) to May 29 (Wed), 2019

Note:

9:00 to 19:00 on May 27 (Mon)

9:00 to 17:00 on May 28 (Tue)

9:00 to 13:30 on May 29 (Wed)

C Hall, PACIFICO Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

Map

No. 438

https://www.asminternational.org/web/itsc-2019

A table-style powder feeder for continuous and stable supply of metallic fine powder and ceramics fine powder of 10 mm or less in size.

It can supply highly-cohesive 1mm particles.

It transports fine powders with a carrier gas. Feed rate is one to several tens of grams/min. Supply of powders to a reduced pressure atmosphere is also possible.

Free of charge, no reservation needed. The door will open 10 minutes before start.

Date & Time May 28(Tue), 2019 11:20～11:40 Location Hall C, PACIFICO Yokohama (INDUSTRIAL FORUM venue) Presentation Theme Introducing our fine powder feeder that enables supply of fine particles and the high-frequency induction thermal plasma technique.

IE Business Unit IE Research and Development Department Hisashi KOMAKI [Contents of Presentation]

We will introduce the principle and application of high-frequency induction thermal plasma technique and actual examples of nano particle synthesis and spheroidizing process. Moreover, our fine powder feeder enabling stable supply of coherent particles will be showcased, along with movie on supplying.

JEOL Ltd.

Industrial Equipment Sales Department

TEL: +81-3-6262-3570・ FAX: +81-3-6262-3577