Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Notification form for Director in respect of Interest in Securities- Executive Director

02/29/2020 | 11:53pm EST
Please see attached

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor' ), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST' ) Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor is:
Name: Mr. Lay Shi Wei (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)
Address: 9 Raffles Place #29-01, Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619
Telephone: 6381 6966

Disclaimer

JEP Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2020 04:52:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 102 M
EBIT 2020 23,1 M
Net income 2020 9,81 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 84,9 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20  SGD
Last Close Price 0,21  SGD
Spread / Highest target -2,44%
Spread / Average Target -2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andy Luong Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gang Wong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoong Huay Zee Executive Director
Chee Keong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Irene Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEP HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%61
SAFRAN-9.84%57 960
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-0.39%29 948
HEICO CORPORATION-5.52%12 951
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-13.32%12 828
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.2.06%6 737
