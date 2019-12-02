Log in
Jerash US : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

0
12/02/2019

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Jerash Holdings

Form: 3

Date Filed: 2019-12-02

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1696558

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Lee Gilbert K.

(Month/Day/Year)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. [JRSH]

11/26/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date Original

260 EAST MAIN STREET, SUITE 2706

(Check all applicable)

Filed(Month/Day/Year)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Street)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

Line)

Chief Financial Officer

ROCHESTER, NY 14604

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D) or

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

SEC 1473 (7-02)

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership Form

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

of Derivative

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative Security

Security: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

(Instr. 5)

Exercisable

Date

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Lee Gilbert K.

260 EAST MAIN STREET

Chief Financial Officer

SUITE 2706

ROCHESTER, NY 14604

Signatures

/s/ Gilbert K. Lee

12/02/2019

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
