Jerash US : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Lee Gilbert K. (Month/Day/Year) Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. [JRSH] 11/26/2019 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Chief Financial Officer ROCHESTER, NY 14604

Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Lee Gilbert K. 260 EAST MAIN STREET Chief Financial Officer SUITE 2706 ROCHESTER, NY 14604 Signatures /s/ Gilbert K. Lee 12/02/2019

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned

