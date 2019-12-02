Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Jericho Oil Corporation    JCO   CA4763671076

JERICHO OIL CORPORATION

(JCO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jericho Oil Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call Moved to Dec. 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:01am EST

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: JCO; OTC PINK: JROOF) announces that, further to its news release dated November 20, 2019, its shareholder update webcast and conference call has been rescheduled for December 4, 2019.

Date:Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Time:4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tn2rjeh
Live Call:US/CAN Toll-Free (844) 467-7112 or US/CAN/International (409) 220-9938
Replay:US/CAN Toll-Free (855) 859-2056 or US/CAN/International (404) 537-3406
Replay Passcode:6592057

About Jericho Oil Corporation

Jericho Oil (www.jerichooil.com) is focused on domestic, liquids-rich unconventional resource plays, located primarily in the Anadarko basin STACK play of Oklahoma.  Jericho’s primary business objective is driving long-term shareholder value through the growth of oil and gas production, cash flow and reserves.  Jericho has assembled a 55,000 net acre position across Oklahoma. 

Jericho’s current operations are focused on various oil plays primarily in Oklahoma, with an acquisition focus on oil producing properties in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from Jericho's expectations include risks related to the exploration stage of Jericho's project; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Adam Rabiner
Director, Investor Relations
1.800.750.3520
a.rabiner@jerichooil.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JERICHO OIL CORPORATION
09:01aJericho Oil Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call Moved to Dec. 4
GL
11/20JERICHO OIL : Announces Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call
AQ
06/03JERICHO OIL : Continued Offset Investment and Activity Surrounds Jericho's STACK..
AQ
06/03JERICHO OIL : Continued Offset Investment and Activity Surrounds Jericho's STACK..
PU
03/04JERICHO OIL : Oklahoma-Based Oil & Gas Firm Reaches Production Milestone in Full..
AQ
02/28JERICHO OIL : Announces 33% 2018 Total Production Growth
AQ
02/13Jericho Oil to Exhibit at NAPE Summit 2019 in Houston
GL
More news
Chart JERICHO OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Jericho Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Williamson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin A. Holman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis Webb Director-Engineering
Allen Wilson Director
Nicholas W. Baxter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION-46.99%21
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.-27.15%2 532
PAREX RESOURCES INC.20.18%2 112
BERRY PETROLEUM CORPORATION-8.91%646
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.-15.53%360
SURGE ENERGY INC.-31.29%246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group