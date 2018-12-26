Jernigan Capital : Announces Acquisition of Developer's Interest in Recently Completed Self-Storage Property in New York MSA

Further Executes Long-Term Strategy to Wholly Own JCAP-Financed
Development Projects in Top MSAs
Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) (the “Company”) announced today that
it has acquired the membership interest of its developer partner in a
recently completed self-storage facility located at 1775 Fifth Avenue in
Bay Shore, New York. The project is a 105,347 net rentable square feet,
multi-story, 100% climate-controlled facility ideally located in a
dense, underserved submarket on Long Island. The facility, which opened
for business on September 29, 2017, had a physical occupancy of
approximately 56.5% as of December 21, 2018, exceeding the Company’s
underwritten physical occupancy at this stage of lease-up. The property
is branded and managed by CubeSmart.
Exterior of Bay Shore Property. (Photo: Business Wire)
With this acquisition, the Company now has 100% ownership of seven
on-balance sheet development investments, demonstrating its ability to
execute on its strategy of becoming a long-term owner of the
self-storage development projects that it has financed during this
development cycle.
“We are excited to close out what has been a tremendous year for JCAP
with the acquisition of a great property in the New York metropolitan
area,” said John Good, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “This
purchase, along with the six other developer buy-outs completed to date,
demonstrates the substantial growth opportunity unique to JCAP, that of
acquiring our developer partners’ interests in the assets financed
through our development capital program. These acquisitions demonstrate
the continued execution of our strategy to provide our shareholders
ownership in a portfolio of exceptionally located, high quality, current
generation self-storage assets at attractive investment yields.”
INVESTMENT INFORMATION
|
Initial Closing Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/4/2017
|
C/O Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/29/2017
|
Acquisition Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/21/2018
|
Location
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York MSA
|
Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1775 Fifth Avenue
Bay Shore, NY 11706
|
Management Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CubeSmart
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
|
Number of Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,194
|
Net Rentable Square Footage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105,347
|
Percent Climate Controlled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
MARKET OVERVIEW (Three Mile Radius)
|
Population
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132,463
|
Average Household Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$97,343
|
SF Per Capita
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.96
About Jernigan Capital, Inc.
Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate
investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to
private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with
a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities we finance. Our
mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a
multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most
attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States
through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels
of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
ultimate occurrence of events and results referenced in these
forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These
forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present
intentions and expectations, but the events and results referenced in
these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place
undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For a discussion of
these and other risks facing our business, see the information under the
heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, and those set forth in the Company’s
other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
