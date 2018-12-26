Jernigan Capital : Announces Acquisition of Developer's Interest in Recently Completed Self-Storage Property in New York MSA

Further Executes Long-Term Strategy to Wholly Own JCAP-Financed Development Projects in Top MSAs

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired the membership interest of its developer partner in a recently completed self-storage facility located at 1775 Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore, New York. The project is a 105,347 net rentable square feet, multi-story, 100% climate-controlled facility ideally located in a dense, underserved submarket on Long Island. The facility, which opened for business on September 29, 2017, had a physical occupancy of approximately 56.5% as of December 21, 2018, exceeding the Company’s underwritten physical occupancy at this stage of lease-up. The property is branded and managed by CubeSmart.

Exterior of Bay Shore Property. (Photo: Business Wire)

With this acquisition, the Company now has 100% ownership of seven on-balance sheet development investments, demonstrating its ability to execute on its strategy of becoming a long-term owner of the self-storage development projects that it has financed during this development cycle.

“We are excited to close out what has been a tremendous year for JCAP with the acquisition of a great property in the New York metropolitan area,” said John Good, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “This purchase, along with the six other developer buy-outs completed to date, demonstrates the substantial growth opportunity unique to JCAP, that of acquiring our developer partners’ interests in the assets financed through our development capital program. These acquisitions demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy to provide our shareholders ownership in a portfolio of exceptionally located, high quality, current generation self-storage assets at attractive investment yields.”

INVESTMENT INFORMATION

Initial Closing Date 1/4/2017 C/O Date 9/29/2017 Acquisition Date 12/21/2018 Location New York MSA Address 1775 Fifth Avenue Bay Shore, NY 11706 Management Company CubeSmart

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

Number of Units 1,194 Net Rentable Square Footage 105,347 Percent Climate Controlled 100%

MARKET OVERVIEW (Three Mile Radius)

Population 132,463 Average Household Income $97,343 SF Per Capita 4.96

