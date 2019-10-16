Jernigan Capital : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) (the “Company”) announced today it will release financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors and other interested parties at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The webcast may be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at investors.jernigancapital.com. The conference call may also be accessed by telephone. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 877.407.0792 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 201.689.8263.

The replay of the call will be available at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2019 through 11:59 p.m., ET on Thursday, November 14, 2019. To access the replay, persons within the U.S. may dial 844.512.2921 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 412.317.6671. The passcode for the replay is 13681076. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Jernigan Capital, Inc.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities it financed. Its mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The ultimate occurrence of events and results referenced in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present intentions and expectations, but the events and results referenced in these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks facing our business, see the information under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and our other filings with the SEC from time to time, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

