Jernigan Capital : Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2020

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 1, 2020. The quarterly distribution represents an annualized dividend rate of $0.92 per share.

The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.4375 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to holders of Series B Preferred Stock of record on April 1, 2020. The quarterly distribution represents an annualized dividend rate of $1.75 per share.

About Jernigan Capital, Inc.

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities we finance. Our mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The ultimate occurrence of events and results referenced in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present intentions and expectations, but the events and results referenced in these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks facing our business, see the information under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and those set forth in the Company’s other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

