Moore Kuehn, PLLC : Encourages Investors of SUNW, LVGO, JCAP, and NETE to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Sunworks agreed to be acquired by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Sunworks will receive 0.185171 shares of Peck Company for each share of Sunworks they own.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LVGO)

Livongo agreed to merge with Teladoc Health, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Livongo will receive 0.592 of a share of Teladoc and a cash consideration of $11.33 for each share of Livongo they own.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

Jernigan agreed to be acquired by NexPoint Advisors for approximately $900 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Jernigan's stockholders will receive $17.30 in cash for each share of Jernigan common stock owned.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE)

Net Element has agreed to be merge with Mullen Technologies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NETE shareholders will own 15% of the issued and outstanding shares of the combined company, with the possibility to acquire up to an additional 6.7% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

