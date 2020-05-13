Log in
JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

(JMT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/13 02:50:29 pm
15.595 EUR   -0.98%
02:05pJERONIMO MARTINS SGPS : First Quarter 2020 Results
05/08JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA : quaterly earnings release
03/11JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA : Underpinned by a support level
Jeronimo Martins SGPS : First Quarter 2020 Results

05/13/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Message from the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

We ended the first quarter of the year with remarkable sales growth that reflects the competitive strength of the different businesses, as well as the flexibility and resilience of our operations, even when tested by an unprecedented threat - the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial impact of the global health crisis on our companies was felt in the first half of March. The intensity of this impact depended on the evolution of the pandemic in the countries where we operate (Portugal, Poland and Colombia) and our teams responded swiftly, with extraordinary diligence and sense of commitment.

In all geographies, our teams showed flexibility and readiness to adopt, in a rapidly-changing environment, the measures necessary to guarantee that our stores could distribute a steady flow of essential goods and respond to social emergencies.

At the moment, it is hard to predict the scale and depth of the ultimate effects of the pandemic.

In this context of high uncertainty, we will keep supporting our working community and I am sure that our teams will continue, as until now, to show their sense of mission and service towards consumers, the communities where we operate, and our supply chain partners.

This crisis finds our Group in a strong financial position, after a year of very good results. However, given the ongoing global recession, prudence advises us to reinforce our conservative capital structure management and keep the flexibility to capture potential opportunities. Therefore, the Board of Directors decided to revise the dividend amount initially proposed, reducing exceptionally the payout to 30% of consolidated profits.

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 18:04:05 UTC
