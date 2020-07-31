Log in
JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

(JMT)
Jeronimo Martins SGPS : H1 2020 Results Presentation

07/31/2020 | 10:57am EDT

2020 | H1 Results

July 30, 2020

Introductory note

The performance analysis in this presentation is presented under IFRS16.

The Financial Statements excluding the effect of the IFRS16 are presented in the Appendix of this presentation.

2

INDEX

  1. 2020 H1 HIGHLIGHTS
  2. UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID- 19 IMPACT
  3. KEY FIGURES
    1. Overview
    2. Income Statement
    3. Cash Flow
    4. Balance Sheet
    5. Capex
  5. SALES PERFORMANCE
    1. Group
    2. Biedronka
    3. Hebe
    4. Pingo Doce
    5. Recheio
    6. Ara
  1. EBITDA
    1. EBITDA Performance
    2. EBITDA Margin
  3. 2020 H1 SUMMARY
  4. OUTLOOK

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

1. 2020 H1 HIGHLIGHTS

Operating landscape marked by the pandemic's disruptive effects in every market Biedronka remained impressively strong

All our teams responded with extraordinary resilience, determination and commitment

  • Superior execution from Biedronka driving strong outperformance of the market despite the operational challenges raised by the health crisis
  • In Portugal, our banners, after a difficult month of April have been adapting their action plans to the lifting of the lockdown measures. Existing restrictions to number of people inside store, subdued tourism and weak consumer demand hampered the performance
  • Lockdown measures imposed in Colombia in the beginning of April were in force throughout the second quarter, heavily affecting the economic activity. Ara's trading hours were reduced c.30%
  • Biedronka was able to protect profitability despite strong commercial dynamics and mitigated, on Group EBITDA, the impact of operational deleverage in Portugal and Colombia, the additional costs related to COVID-19 and the zloty devaluation

4

2.1. UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID-19 IMPACT (1/2)

Different epidemiological situations in each geography required different confinement measures and impacted each market differently

Our teams designed specific action plans to respond to each of the circumstances

  • Group's Executive Team's permanent support to the operations was pivotal to streamlining the decision-making process and allowing for quick adaptation of short-term action plans
  • Poland is ahead with regards to the lifting of the restrictive measures to the economic activity, Portugal is progressively reopening and Colombia is still in lockdown
  • Changes in consumer behaviour driven by the pandemic vary from market to market depending on the impacts on the countries economies
  • Costs related to the higher frequency of cleaning of infrastructures, safety equipment to our teams, special bonus paid to employees and increase of provisions in the context of the pandemic amounted to €32 mn (of which €29 mn directly impacted EBITDA)

5

2.2. UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID-19 IMPACT (2/2)

POLAND

PORTUGAL

COLOMBIA

  • Confinement measures eased progressively from May
  • Reopening of economic activities throughout the last two months of the period
  • People movement gradually increasing
  • Limitation to number of people inside stores lifted in June from 3 people per checkout until April 19 and 1 person per 15sqm between April 20 and May 29
  • Preference for proximity shopping maintained its positive trend
  • State of Emergency in force until May 2 was reduced to alert situation
  • Slow reopening of hotels and restaurants from May 18
  • Consumers showing signs of trading down
  • Number of people inside stores limited to 5 people per 100sqm (4 people per 100sqm until May 3)
  • Concerns about the evolution of the pandemic driving consumers to reduce the frequency of purchase and to give preference to stores with more space and fewer customers

Confinement measures imposed in April and in force until the end of July

  • Economic activities strongly impacted by lockdown measures
  • Curfew hours and trading bans on certain days of the week heavily impacting retail activity

6

3.1. KEY FIGURES | OVERVIEW

(Million Euro)

H1 19

Net Sales & Services

8,908

+4.6%

Excl. FX

+7.3%

EBITDA

667

-4.9%

Excl. FX

-2.7%

Margin

7.5%

Net attributable Results

163

-36.2%

Excl. Other Profits/Losses

165

-28.1%

EPS (€)

0.26

Excl. Other Profits/Losses (€)

0.26

Net Debt

2,513

Excl. capitalized operating

154

leases

H1 20

9,317

635

6.8%

104

119

0.17

0.19

2,150 -99

7

3.2. KEY FIGURES | INCOME STATEMENT Q2

(Million Euro)

Q2 20

Q2 19

Net Sales and Services

4 601

4 661

-1.3%

Gross Profit

991

21.5%

1 006

21.6%

-1.4%

Operating Costs

-666

-14.5%

-648

-13.9%

2.7%

EBITDA

325

7.1%

357

7.7%

-8.8%

Depreciation

-179

-3.9%

-178

-3.8%

0.7%

EBIT

147

3.2%

179

3.8%

-18.3%

Net Financial Costs

-33

-0.7%

-37

-0.8%

-12.1%

Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

n.a.

Other Profits/Losses

-16

-0.3%

-3

-0.1%

n.a.

EBT

98

2.1%

139

3.0%

-29.6%

Income Tax

-32

-0.7%

-32

-0.7%

0.6%

Net Profit

66

1.4%

108

2.3%

-38.6%

Non-Controlling Interests

3

0.1%

-6

-0.1%

n.a.

Net Profit Attributable to JM

69

1.5%

101

2.2%

-31.5%

EPS (€)

0.11

0.16

-31.5%

EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)

0.13

0.16

-21.1%

8

3.2. KEY FIGURES | INCOME STATEMENT H1

(Million Euro)

H1 20

H1 19

Net Sales and Services

9 317

8 908

4.6%

Gross Profit

2 032

21.8%

1 932

21.7%

5.1%

Operating Costs

-1 397

-15.0%

-1 265

-14.2%

10.4%

EBITDA

635

6.8%

667

7.5%

-4.9%

Depreciation

-362

-3.9%

-352

-3.9%

2.7%

EBIT

273

2.9%

315

3.5%

-13.4%

Net Financial Costs

-96

-1.0%

-78

-0.9%

22.9%

Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

n.a.

Other Profits/Losses

-20

-0.2%

-4

0.0%

n.a.

EBT

157

1.7%

234

2.6%

-32.8%

Income Tax

-54

-0.6%

-60

-0.7%

-9.7%

Net Profit

103

1.1%

174

2.0%

-40.7%

Non-Controlling Interests

1

0.0%

-11

-0.1%

n.a.

Net Profit Attributable to JM

104

1.1%

163

1.8%

-36.2%

EPS (€)

0.17

0.26

-36.2%

EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)

0.19

0.26

-28.1%

9

3.3. KEY FIGURES | CASH FLOW

(Million Euro)

H1 20

H1 19

EBITDA

635

667

Capitalised Operating Leases Payment

-136

-130

Interest Payment

-77

-79

Other Financial Items

0

0

Income Tax

-97

-86

Funds From Operations

325

371

Capex Payment

-289

-262

Change in Working Capital

-137

45

Others

-17

-2

Cash Flow

-118

152

10

3.4. KEY FIGURES | BALANCE SHEET

(Million Euro)

H1 20

2019

H1 19

Net Goodwill

627

641

641

Net Fixed Assets

3 914

4 140

3 918

Net Rights of Use (RoU)

2 167

2 318

2 341

Total Working Capital

-2 416

-2 793

-2 504

Others

7

94

98

Invested Capital

4 299

4 400

4 495

Total Borrowings

734

732

677

Financial Leases

14

17

19

Capitalised Operating Leases

2 249

2 368

2 359

Accrued Interest

1

3

4

Cash and Cash Equivalents

-848

-949

-546

Net Debt 1

2 150

2 172

2 513

Non-Controlling Interests

238

254

234

Share Capital

629

629

629

Reserves and Retained Earnings

1 283

1 346

1 118

Shareholders Funds

2 150

2 229

1 982

1 Net Debt amount was restated in 2019. Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading.

DIVIDENDS in

the amount of €130.1 million paid in July 15

11

3.5. KEY FIGURES | CAPEX

Capex of €142 mn in H1 20

  • New Stores

34 Biedronka (29 net)

11 Hebe

3 Pingo Doce

23 Ara (15 net)

  • Revamping 71 Biedronka

6 Pingo Doce

19%

Biedronka

6%

43%

Distribution

Portugal

Ara

Others

32%

12

4.1. SALES PERFORMANCE | GROUP

Contribution to Group Sales Growth (Mn €)

8,908

659

119

1

9,559

9,317

-55

-67

-6

-243

7.3% 4.6%

Sales by banner (Bn €)

7

+7.8%

H1 19

H1 20

6

5

4

3

-2.9%

2

1

-14.4%

+18.8%

-1.7%

0

Biedronka Pingo Doce Recheio

Ara

Hebe

  • Strong Biedronka delivery throughout the entire period more than compensating for the market restrictions pressure in Portugal in the context of COVID-19 and currencies devaluation
  • Currency devaluation effects impacted sales growth in euros in c.3p.p.
  • Group LFL at 4.2% in H1 (-0.7% in Q2)

13

4.2. SALES PERFORMANCE | BIEDRONKA

LFL SALES GROWTH

SALES (Mn €)

11.1%

459

200

6,723

6,536

6,064

-187

8.6%

7.8%

7.7%

4.8%

+10.9%

+7.8%

-1.1%

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

2019

2020

  • Solid performance reflects agility, flexibility and resourcefulness in the response to the challenges raised by the pandemic
  • Basket inflation slowing down across the period, was at 3.9% in H1 (2.7% in Q2)
  • 34 new stores (29 net additions to a total network of 3,031 locations). 71 stores remodelled over the period
  • Strong market share gains accelerated in Q2 and were more than 2p.p. in H1

14

4.3. SALES PERFORMANCE | HEBE

SALES (Mn €)

STORE NETWORK

117

18

118

115

273

281

284

247

255

-3

238

-17

+1.2%

-1.7%

Q1 19

H1 19

9M 19

2019YE

Q1 20

H1 20

  • Sales performance heavily impacted by the pandemic
  • Signs of negative pressure easing towards the end of June
  • Online sales in Q2 increased c.80% over Q1
  • 11 new stores opened in the period
  • Hebe will close the 48 pharmacies it runs, 20 of which are inside Hebe's stores

15

4.4. SALES PERFORMANCE | PINGO DOCE

LFL SALES GROWTH (EXCL. FUEL)

5.1%

3.5%

2.7%

1.6%

0.6%

-8.5%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

SALES (Mn €)

1,893

1,838

-50

-6

-2.9%

* Includes fuel sales

  • Restriction measures to traffic impacted the historically high number of visits
  • April was the most challenging month. The banner fought in May and June to mitigate the impact of the restriction measures and start to adapt to gradual easing
  • Three new stores opened; Six stores were refurbished

16

4.5. SALES PERFORMANCE | RECHEIO

LFL SALES GROWTH

SALES (Mn €)

467

3.7%

3.2%

3.4%

2.4%

0

400

0.1%

-67

-14.4%

-26.9%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019 2020

* Includes export activity

  • Performance strongly impacted by the closure of HoReCa in April and May. HoReCa represented more than 35% of Recheio sales
  • Soft opening of hotels and restaurants throughout June with majority of hotel activity only starting in July
  • Traditional segment performing well

17

4.6. SALES PERFORMANCE | ARA

SALES (Mn €)

STORE NETWORK

631

60

475

628

423

616

59

356

-52

578

557

+33.4%

+18.8%

541

Q1 19

H1 19

9M 19

2019YE

Q1 20

H1 20

  • Pandemic situation pressuring the economy and consumer demand
  • Confinement measures imposed reduced Ara's trading hours by c.30% in Q2
  • Ara continues to adapt to the challenging circumstances while protecting its competitive position
  • 23 stores opened over the period (15 net additions)

18

5.1. EBITDA PERFORMANCE

CONTRIBUTION TO CONSOLIDATED EBITDA GROWTH (Mn €)

46

667

649

635

-25

-14

-2

-23

-15

-2.7%-4.9%

  • Biedronka performance mitigated the pressure from additional pandemic related costs, from operating deleveraging in Portugal and Colombia and from zloty devaluation
  • Additional costs related to COVID-19 impacted EBITDA by c. €29 mn in H1
  • EBITDA from Ara and Hebe at €-15 mn, in line with H1 19

19

5.2. EBITDA MARGIN

Biedronka

EBITDA

margin

under

pressure

from

costs

related

to

the

pandemic

9.2%

9.0%

situation incurred in Q1. In Q2

and

despite

maintaining

7.5%

strong

commercial

dynamics,

6.3%

6.8%

EBITDA

margin

was

stable,

5.1%

5.7%

driven

by

increased

costs

discipline

+12.2%

3.1%

+7.5%

EBITDA

margin

in

Portugal

impacted by wage

inflation,

costs related to COVID-19 and

negative top line performance

Biedronka

Pingo Doce

Recheio

JM

H1 19

H1 20

  • Deleveraging in Colombia also pressured Group EBITDA margin

20

6. 2020 H1 SUMMARY

Good Biedronka performance over the six months and strong cash position by the end of the period

Poland was the first market to lift the restrictions and is ahead in the reactivation of economic activities

Biedronka was flexible and innovative to address the market circumstances and delivered well on sales and profitability, strengthening its market positioning

+7.5%+12.2%

Portugal is progressively lifting restrictions but the economy already reflects the absence of tourism until June

Colombia under strict lockdown the entire second quarter with the economy already heavily impacted by the health crisis impact

Investment in the commercial offer maintained

After a tough month of April, Pingo Doce is adapting to mitigate the impact of restrictive measures

Recheio is being very impacted by the poor performance of HoReCa

Ara strongly impacted by restrictions over trading hours and the weak consumer environment

21

7. OUTLOOK

Biedronka's confirmed strength and a healthy balance sheet makes us confident about our capacity to navigate the next months that we know will continue to be challenging

The mission of guaranteeing access to quality essential food products, at low prices, on proximity, and in a safe shopping environment, will remain the guiding thread of all our decisions

Biedronka is well prepared to perform in a competitive and value-oriented market and will maintain an active commercial dynamic offering attractive and+7quality.5% products at good+12prices,.2% managing in detail sales mix and cost efficiency to drive profitability

In Portugal, Pingo Doce and Recheio have strong value propositions and are well prepared as the economy opens and a more value sensitive consumer emerges. The next months will be critical to understand the extent of the economic impact of the health crisis

In Colombia, Ara protected its value perception for the last months and will adjust the operations to the circumstances to reduce the impacts over profitability

The uncertainty about the development of the pandemic remains very high, being too early to estimate the real impact it will have on the world economy and on each of the countries where we operate. We thus do not restate guidance for 2020

22

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (1/11)

INCOME STATEMENT

(Excl. IFRS16)

(Excl. IFRS16)

(Million Euro)

H1 20

H1 19

Q2 20

Q2 19

Net Sales and Services

9 317

8 908

4.6%

4 601

4 661

-1.3%

Gross Profit

2 032

21.8%

1 932

21.7%

5.1%

991

21.5%

1 006

21.6%

-1.4%

Operating Costs

-1 597

-17.1%

-1 461

-16.4%

9.3%

-764

-16.6%

-748

-16.0%

2.1%

EBITDA

435

4.7%

471

5.3%

-7.7%

227

4.9%

257

5.5%

-11.8%

Depreciation

-205

-2.2%

-195

-2.2%

5.2%

-102

-2.2%

-98

-2.1%

3.6%

EBIT

230

2.5%

276

3.1%

-16.8%

+7125.5%2.7%

159

3.4%

-21.3%+12.2%

Net Financial Costs

-18

-0.2%

-16

-0.2%

14.5%

-9

-0.2%

-8

-0.2%

11.2%

Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

n.a.

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

n.a.

Other Profits/Losses

-20

-0.2%

-4

0.0%

n.a.

-16

-0.3%

-3

-0.1%

n.a.

EBT

192

2.1%

257

2.9%

-25.4%

101

2.2%

149

3.2%

-32.1%

Income Tax

-60

-0.6%

-63

-0.7%

-5.9%

-33

-0.7%

-33

-0.7%

-2.1%

Net Profit

132

1.4%

193

2.2%

-31.8%

68

1.5%

116

2.5%

-40.8%

Non-Controlling Interests

0

0.0%

-12

-0.1%

n.a.

3

0.1%

-7

-0.1%

n.a.

Net Profit Attributable to JM

132

1.4%

181

2.0%

-27.2%

71

1.5%

109

2.3%

-34.5%

EPS (€)

0.21

0.29

-27.2%

0.11

0.17

-34.5%

EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)

0.23

0.29

-20.1%

0.13

0.17

-24.8%

24

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (2/11)

CASH FLOW

(Excl. IFRS16)

(Million Euro)

H1 20

H1 19

EBITDA

435

471

Interest Payment

-14

-13

Other Financial Items

0

0

Income Tax

-97

-86

+7.5%

+12.2%

Funds From Operations

325

372

Capex Payment

-289

-262

Change in Working Capital

-137

45

Others

-17

-2

Cash Flow

-118

152

25

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (3/11)

BALANCE SHEET

(Excl. IFRS16)

(Million Euro)

H1 20

2019

H1 19

Net Goodwill

627

641

641

Net Fixed Assets

3 914

4 140

3 918

Total Working Capital

-2 411

-2 788

-2 499

Others

-7

86

95

Invested Capital

2 123

2 079

2 155

+12.2%

Total Borrowings

734

732

+7677.5%

Financial Leases

14

17

19

Accrued Interest

1

3

4

Cash and Cash Equivalents

-848

-949

-546

Net Debt 1

-99

-196

154

Non-Controlling Interests

242

257

236

Share Capital

629

629

629

Reserves and Retained Earnings

1 351

1 389

1 136

Shareholders Funds

2 222

2 275

2 001

1 Net Debt amount was restated in 2019.

Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading.

26

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (4/11)

EBITDA BREAKDOWN

(Million Euro)

IFRS16

Excl. IFRS16

H1 20

Mg

H1 19

Mg

H1 20

Mg

H1 19

Mg

Biedronka

589

9.0%

560

9.2%

453

6.9%

428

7.1%

Pingo Doce

94

5.1%

118

6.3%

62

3.4%

86

4.5%

Recheio

13

3.1%

27

5.7%

10

2.5%

23

5.0%

Ara

-19

n.a.

-20

n.a.

+7.5%

-36

n.a.

-37

n.a.

Hebe

4

3.4%

4

3.8%

-7

n.a.

-5

+12.2%

n.a.

Others & Cons. Adjustments

-46

n.a.

-23

n.a.

-47

n.a.

-24

n.a.

JM Consolidated

635

6.8%

667

7.5%

435

4.7%

471

5.3%

27

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (5/11)

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Million Euro)

IFRS16

Excl. IFRS16

H1 20

H1 19

H1 20

H1 19

Net Interest

-11

-12

-11

-12

Interests on Capitalised Operating Leases

-63

-66

-

-

Exchange Differences

-19

3

.5%

-4

-1

+12.2%

+7

Others

-3

-3

-3

-3

Financial Results

-96

-78

-18

-16

28

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (6/11)

SALES BREAKDOWN

(Million Euro)

H1 20

H1 19

%

Q2 20

Q2 19

%

% total

% total excl. FX

Euro

% total

% total excl. FX

Euro

Biedronka

6 536

70.2%

6 064

68.1%

10.9%

7.8%

3 274

71.1%

3 167

67.9%

8.7%

3.4%

Pingo Doce

1 838

19.7%

1 893

21.3%

-2.9%

902

19.6%

988

21.2%

-8.8%

Recheio

400

4.3%

467

5.2%

-14.4%

185

4.0%

253

5.4%

-26.7%

Ara

423

4.5%

356

4.0%

33.4%

18.8%

188

4.1%

187

4.0%

16.7%

0.5%

Hebe

115

1.2%

117

1.3%

1.2%

-1.7%

+7.5%

61

1.3%

+12.2%

51

1.1%

-11.8%

-16.6%

Others & Cons. Adjustments

6

0.1%

11

0.1%

-51.8%

2

0.0%

6

0.1%

-63.5%

Total JM

9 317

100%

8 908

100%

7.3%

4.6%

4 601

100%

4 661

100%

3.1%

-1.3%

29

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (7/11)

SALES GROWTH

Total Sales Growth

LFL Growth

Q1 20

Q2 20

H1 20

Q1 20

Q2 20

H1 20

Biedronka

Euro

12.6%

3.4%

7.8%

PLN

13.2%

8.7%

10.9%

11.1%

4.8%

7.8%

Hebe

+7.5%

+12.2%

Euro

14.6%

-16.6%

-1.7%

PLN

15.2%

-11.8%

1.2%

-1.7%

-26.6%

-14.8%

Pingo Doce

3.5%

-8.8%

-2.9%

2.8%

-10.2%

-4.0%

Excl. Fuel

4.3%

-7.1%

-1.6%

3.5%

-8.5%

-2.8%

Recheio

0.2%

-26.7%

-14.4%

0.1%

-26.9%

-14.5%

Ara

Euro

38.9%

0.5%

18.8%

COP

52.3%

16.7%

33.4%

34.3%

1.1%

16.6%

Total JM

Euro

11.0%

-1.3%

4.6%

Excl. FX

12.0%

3.1%

7.3%

9.5%

-0.7%

4.2%

30

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (8/11)

STORE NETWORK

Number of Stores

2019

Openings

Closings

H1 20

H1 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

H1 20

Biedronka

3 002

11

23

5

3 031

2 916

Hebe *

273

8

3

0

284

247

Pingo Doce

441

1

2

0

444

436

Recheio

42

0

0

0

42

42

Ara

616

19

4

8

631

557

+12.2%

+7.5%

* H1 20: 284 stores: 28 pharmacies and 256 drugstores (21 of which include a pharmacy)

Openings

Closings

Sales Area (sqm)

2019

Remodellings

H1 20

H1 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

H1 20

Biedronka

2 021 345

8 394

16 694

-127

2 046 559

1 949 632

Hebe

66 805

2 109

703

0

69 617

59 826

Pingo Doce

513 272

102

2 496

0

515 870

510 035

Recheio

133 826

0

0

0

133 826

133 826

Ara

207 982

6 235

1 502

3 001

212 718

189 316

31

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (9/11)

CAPEX

(Million Euro)

H1 20

Weight

H1 19

Weight

Biedronka

61

43%

114

48%

Distribution Portugal

45

32%

+7.5% 75

32%

+12.2%

Ara

9

6%

37

15%

Others

27

19%

13

5%

Total CAPEX

142

100%

238

100%

32

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (10/11)

WORKING CAPITAL

(Million Euro)

IFRS16

Excl. IFRS16

H1 20

H1 19

H1 20

H1 19

Inventories

1 023

949

1 023

949

in days of sales

20

19

20

19

Customers

35

58

35

58

in days of sales

1

1

1

1

+12.2%

+7.5%

Suppliers

-2 873

-2 925

-2 873

-2 925

in days of sales

-56

-59

-56

-59

Trade Working Capital

-1 814

-1 918

-1 814

-1 918

in days of sales

-35

-39

-35

-39

Others

-601

-586

-597

-580

Total Working Capital 1

-2 416

-2 504

-2 411

-2 499

in days of sales

-47

-51

-47

-51

1 Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading.

33

APPENDIX

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (11/11)

TOTAL BORROWINGS

(Million Euro)

H1 20

H1 19

Long Term Borrowings

211

296

as % of Total Borrowings

28.8%

43.7%

Average Maturity (years)

3.6

+7.5% 2.2

+12.2%

Short Term Borrowings

523

381

as % of Total Borrowings

71.2%

56.3%

Total Borrowings

734

677

Average Maturity (years)

1.7

1.3

% Total Borrowings in Euros

9.5%

7.4%

% Total Borrowings in Zlotys

46.4%

44.8%

% Total Borrowings in Colombian Pesos

44.1%

47.8%

34

DISCLAIMER

All guidance is provided excluding IFRS16 basis.

Statements in this presentation that are forward-looking are based on current expectations of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Jerónimo

+7.5%+12.2%

Martins' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as general economic conditions, credit markets, foreign exchange fluctuations and regulatory developments.

Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Jerónimo Martins assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation or to notify a reader in the event that any matter stated herein changes or becomes inaccurate.

35

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA

Rua Actor António Silva, 7, 1649-033 Lisboa • Portugal • T.: +351 21 753 20 00

www.jeronimomartins.com

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 14:56:08 UTC
