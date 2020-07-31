Jeronimo Martins SGPS : H1 2020 Results Presentation 0 07/31/2020 | 10:57am EDT Send by mail :

2020 | H1 Results July 30, 2020 Introductory note The performance analysis in this presentation is presented under IFRS16. The Financial Statements excluding the effect of the IFRS16 are presented in the Appendix of this presentation. 2 INDEX 2020 H1 HIGHLIGHTS UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID- 19 IMPACT KEY FIGURES Overview Income Statement Cash Flow Balance Sheet Capex SALES PERFORMANCE Group Biedronka Hebe Pingo Doce Recheio Ara EBITDA EBITDA Performance EBITDA Margin 2020 H1 SUMMARY OUTLOOK APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3 1. 2020 H1 HIGHLIGHTS Operating landscape marked by the pandemic's disruptive effects in every market Biedronka remained impressively strong All our teams responded with extraordinary resilience, determination and commitment Superior execution from Biedronka driving strong outperformance of the market despite the operational challenges raised by the health crisis

In Portugal, our banners, after a difficult month of April have been adapting their action plans to the lifting of the lockdown measures. Existing restrictions to number of people inside store, subdued tourism and weak consumer demand hampered the performance

Lockdown measures imposed in Colombia in the beginning of April were in force throughout the second quarter, heavily affecting the economic activity. Ara's trading hours were reduced c.30%

Biedronka was able to protect profitability despite strong commercial dynamics and mitigated, on Group EBITDA, the impact of operational deleverage in Portugal and Colombia, the additional costs related to COVID-19 and the zloty devaluation 4 2.1. UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID-19 IMPACT (1/2) Different epidemiological situations in each geography required different confinement measures and impacted each market differently Our teams designed specific action plans to respond to each of the circumstances Group's Executive Team's permanent support to the operations was pivotal to streamlining the decision-making process and allowing for quick adaptation of short-term action plans

decision-making process and allowing for quick adaptation of short-term action plans Poland is ahead with regards to the lifting of the restrictive measures to the economic activity, Portugal is progressively reopening and Colombia is still in lockdown

Changes in consumer behaviour driven by the pandemic vary from market to market depending on the impacts on the countries economies

Costs related to the higher frequency of cleaning of infrastructures, safety equipment to our teams, special bonus paid to employees and increase of provisions in the context of the pandemic amounted to €32 mn (of which €29 mn directly impacted EBITDA) 5 2.2. UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID-19 IMPACT (2/2) POLAND PORTUGAL COLOMBIA Confinement measures eased progressively from May

Reopening of economic activities throughout the last two months of the period

People movement gradually increasing

Limitation to number of people inside stores lifted in June from 3 people per checkout until April 19 and 1 person per 15sqm between April 20 and May 29

Preference for proximity shopping maintained its positive trend State of Emergency in force until May 2 was reduced to alert situation

Slow reopening of hotels and restaurants from May 18

Consumers showing signs of trading down

Number of people inside stores limited to 5 people per 100sqm (4 people per 100sqm until May 3)

Concerns about the evolution of the pandemic driving consumers to reduce the frequency of purchase and to give preference to stores with more space and fewer customers • Confinement measures imposed in April and in force until the end of July Economic activities strongly impacted by lockdown measures

Curfew hours and trading bans on certain days of the week heavily impacting retail activity 6 3.1. KEY FIGURES | OVERVIEW (Million Euro) H1 19 Net Sales & Services 8,908 +4.6% Excl. FX +7.3% EBITDA 667 -4.9% Excl. FX -2.7% Margin 7.5% Net attributable Results 163 -36.2% Excl. Other Profits/Losses 165 -28.1% EPS (€) 0.26 Excl. Other Profits/Losses (€) 0.26 Net Debt 2,513 Excl. capitalized operating 154 leases H1 20 9,317 635 6.8% 104 119 0.17 0.19 2,150 -99 7 3.2. KEY FIGURES | INCOME STATEMENT Q2 (Million Euro) Q2 20 Q2 19 ∆ Net Sales and Services 4 601 4 661 -1.3% Gross Profit 991 21.5% 1 006 21.6% -1.4% Operating Costs -666 -14.5% -648 -13.9% 2.7% EBITDA 325 7.1% 357 7.7% -8.8% Depreciation -179 -3.9% -178 -3.8% 0.7% EBIT 147 3.2% 179 3.8% -18.3% Net Financial Costs -33 -0.7% -37 -0.8% -12.1% Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates 0 0.0% 0 0.0% n.a. Other Profits/Losses -16 -0.3% -3 -0.1% n.a. EBT 98 2.1% 139 3.0% -29.6% Income Tax -32 -0.7% -32 -0.7% 0.6% Net Profit 66 1.4% 108 2.3% -38.6% Non-Controlling Interests 3 0.1% -6 -0.1% n.a. Net Profit Attributable to JM 69 1.5% 101 2.2% -31.5% EPS (€) 0.11 0.16 -31.5% EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€) 0.13 0.16 -21.1% 8 3.2. KEY FIGURES | INCOME STATEMENT H1 (Million Euro) H1 20 H1 19 ∆ Net Sales and Services 9 317 8 908 4.6% Gross Profit 2 032 21.8% 1 932 21.7% 5.1% Operating Costs -1 397 -15.0% -1 265 -14.2% 10.4% EBITDA 635 6.8% 667 7.5% -4.9% Depreciation -362 -3.9% -352 -3.9% 2.7% EBIT 273 2.9% 315 3.5% -13.4% Net Financial Costs -96 -1.0% -78 -0.9% 22.9% Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates 0 0.0% 0 0.0% n.a. Other Profits/Losses -20 -0.2% -4 0.0% n.a. EBT 157 1.7% 234 2.6% -32.8% Income Tax -54 -0.6% -60 -0.7% -9.7% Net Profit 103 1.1% 174 2.0% -40.7% Non-Controlling Interests 1 0.0% -11 -0.1% n.a. Net Profit Attributable to JM 104 1.1% 163 1.8% -36.2% EPS (€) 0.17 0.26 -36.2% EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€) 0.19 0.26 -28.1% 9 3.3. KEY FIGURES | CASH FLOW (Million Euro) H1 20 H1 19 EBITDA 635 667 Capitalised Operating Leases Payment -136 -130 Interest Payment -77 -79 Other Financial Items 0 0 Income Tax -97 -86 Funds From Operations 325 371 Capex Payment -289 -262 Change in Working Capital -137 45 Others -17 -2 Cash Flow -118 152 10 3.4. KEY FIGURES | BALANCE SHEET (Million Euro) H1 20 2019 H1 19 Net Goodwill 627 641 641 Net Fixed Assets 3 914 4 140 3 918 Net Rights of Use (RoU) 2 167 2 318 2 341 Total Working Capital -2 416 -2 793 -2 504 Others 7 94 98 Invested Capital 4 299 4 400 4 495 Total Borrowings 734 732 677 Financial Leases 14 17 19 Capitalised Operating Leases 2 249 2 368 2 359 Accrued Interest 1 3 4 Cash and Cash Equivalents -848 -949 -546 Net Debt 1 2 150 2 172 2 513 Non-Controlling Interests 238 254 234 Share Capital 629 629 629 Reserves and Retained Earnings 1 283 1 346 1 118 Shareholders Funds 2 150 2 229 1 982 1 Net Debt amount was restated in 2019. Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading. DIVIDENDS in the amount of €130.1 million paid in July 15 11 3.5. KEY FIGURES | CAPEX Capex of €142 mn in H1 20 New Stores 34 Biedronka (29 net) 11 Hebe 3 Pingo Doce 23 Ara (15 net) Revamping 71 Biedronka 6 Pingo Doce 19% Biedronka 6% 43% Distribution Portugal Ara Others 32% 12 4.1. SALES PERFORMANCE | GROUP Contribution to Group Sales Growth (Mn €) 8,908 659 119 1 9,559 9,317 -55 -67 -6 -243 7.3% 4.6% Sales by banner (Bn €) 7 +7.8% H1 19 H1 20 6 5 4 3 -2.9% 2 1 -14.4% +18.8% -1.7% 0 Biedronka Pingo Doce Recheio Ara Hebe Strong Biedronka delivery throughout the entire period more than compensating for the market restrictions pressure in Portugal in the context of COVID-19 and currencies devaluation

COVID-19 and currencies devaluation Currency devaluation effects impacted sales growth in euros in c.3p.p.

Group LFL at 4.2% in H1 (-0.7% in Q2) 13 4.2. SALES PERFORMANCE | BIEDRONKA LFL SALES GROWTH SALES (Mn €) 11.1% 459 200 6,723 6,536 6,064 -187 8.6% 7.8% 7.7% 4.8% +10.9% +7.8% -1.1% Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q1 2019 2020 Solid performance reflects agility, flexibility and resourcefulness in the response to the challenges raised by the pandemic

Basket inflation slowing down across the period, was at 3.9% in H1 (2.7% in Q2)

34 new stores (29 net additions to a total network of 3,031 locations). 71 stores remodelled over the period

Strong market share gains accelerated in Q2 and were more than 2p.p. in H1 14 4.3. SALES PERFORMANCE | HEBE SALES (Mn €) STORE NETWORK 117 18 118 115 273 281 284 247 255 -3 238 -17 +1.2% -1.7% Q1 19 H1 19 9M 19 2019YE Q1 20 H1 20 Sales performance heavily impacted by the pandemic

Signs of negative pressure easing towards the end of June

Online sales in Q2 increased c.80% over Q1

11 new stores opened in the period

Hebe will close the 48 pharmacies it runs, 20 of which are inside Hebe's stores 15 4.4. SALES PERFORMANCE | PINGO DOCE LFL SALES GROWTH (EXCL. FUEL) 5.1% 3.5% 2.7% 1.6% 0.6% -8.5% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 SALES (Mn €) 1,893 1,838 -50 -6 -2.9% * Includes fuel sales Restriction measures to traffic impacted the historically high number of visits

April was the most challenging month. The banner fought in May and June to mitigate the impact of the restriction measures and start to adapt to gradual easing

Three new stores opened; Six stores were refurbished 16 4.5. SALES PERFORMANCE | RECHEIO LFL SALES GROWTH SALES (Mn €) 467 3.7% 3.2% 3.4% 2.4% 0 400 0.1% -67 -14.4% -26.9% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 * Includes export activity Performance strongly impacted by the closure of HoReCa in April and May. HoReCa represented more than 35% of Recheio sales

Soft opening of hotels and restaurants throughout June with majority of hotel activity only starting in July

Traditional segment performing well 17 4.6. SALES PERFORMANCE | ARA SALES (Mn €) STORE NETWORK 631 60 475 628 423 616 59 356 -52 578 557 +33.4% +18.8% 541 Q1 19 H1 19 9M 19 2019YE Q1 20 H1 20 Pandemic situation pressuring the economy and consumer demand

Confinement measures imposed reduced Ara's trading hours by c.30% in Q2

Ara continues to adapt to the challenging circumstances while protecting its competitive position

23 stores opened over the period (15 net additions) 18 5.1. EBITDA PERFORMANCE CONTRIBUTION TO CONSOLIDATED EBITDA GROWTH (Mn €) 46 667 649 635 -25 -14 -2 -23 -15 -2.7%-4.9% Biedronka performance mitigated the pressure from additional pandemic related costs, from operating deleveraging in Portugal and Colombia and from zloty devaluation

Additional costs related to COVID-19 impacted EBITDA by c. €29 mn in H1

COVID-19 impacted EBITDA by c. €29 mn in H1 EBITDA from Ara and Hebe at €-15 mn, in line with H1 19 19 5.2. EBITDA MARGIN • Biedronka EBITDA margin under pressure from costs related to the pandemic 9.2% 9.0% situation incurred in Q1. Portugal is progressively lifting restrictions but the economy already reflects the absence of tourism until June Colombia under strict lockdown the entire second quarter with the economy already heavily impacted by the health crisis impact Investment in the commercial offer maintained After a tough month of April, Pingo Doce is adapting to mitigate the impact of restrictive measures Recheio is being very impacted by the poor performance of HoReCa Ara strongly impacted by restrictions over trading hours and the weak consumer environment 21 7. OUTLOOK Biedronka's confirmed strength and a healthy balance sheet makes us confident about our capacity to navigate the next months that we know will continue to be challenging The mission of guaranteeing access to quality essential food products, at low prices, on proximity, and in a safe shopping environment, will remain the guiding thread of all our decisions Biedronka is well prepared to perform in a competitive and value-oriented market and will maintain an active commercial dynamic offering attractive and quality products at good prices, managing in detail sales mix and cost efficiency to drive profitability In Portugal, Pingo Doce and Recheio have strong value propositions and are well prepared as the economy opens and a more value sensitive consumer emerges. The next months will be critical to understand the extent of the economic impact of the health crisis In Colombia, Ara protected its value perception for the last months and will adjust the operations to the circumstances to reduce the impacts over profitability The uncertainty about the development of the pandemic remains very high, being too early to estimate the real impact it will have on the world economy and on each of the countries where we operate. We thus do not restate guidance for 2020 22 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 23 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (1/11) INCOME STATEMENT (Excl. IFRS16) IFRS16) (Million Euro) H1 20 H1 19 ∆ Q2 20 Q2 19 ∆ Net Sales and Services 9 317 8 908 4.6% 4 601 4 661 -1.3% Gross Profit 2 032 21.8% 1 932 21.7% 5.1% 991 21.5% 1 006 21.6% -1.4% Operating Costs -1 597 -17.1% -1 461 -16.4% 9.3% -764 -16.6% -748 -16.0% 2.1% EBITDA 435 4.7% 471 5.3% -7.7% 227 4.9% 257 5.5% -11.8% Depreciation -205 -2.2% -195 -2.2% 5.2% -102 -2.2% -98 -2.1% 3.6% EBIT 230 2.5% 276 3.1% -16.8% +7125.5%2.7% 159 3.4% -21.3%+12.2% Net Financial Costs -18 -0.2% -16 -0.2% 14.5% -9 -0.2% -8 -0.2% 11.2% Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates 0 0.0% 0 0.0% n.a. 0 0.0% 0 0.0% n.a. Other Profits/Losses -20 -0.2% -4 0.0% n.a. -16 -0.3% -3 -0.1% n.a. EBT 192 2.1% 257 2.9% -25.4% 101 2.2% 149 3.2% -32.1% Income Tax -60 -0.6% -63 -0.7% -5.9% -33 -0.7% -33 -0.7% -2.1% Net Profit 132 1.4% 193 2.2% -31.8% 68 1.5% 116 2.5% -40.8% Non-Controlling Interests 0 0.0% -12 -0.1% n.a. 3 0.1% -7 -0.1% n.a. Net Profit Attributable to JM 132 1.4% 181 2.0% -27.2% 71 1.5% 109 2.3% -34.5% EPS (€) 0.21 0.29 -27.2% 0.11 0.17 -34.5% EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€) 0.23 0.29 -20.1% 0.13 0.17 -24.8% 24 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (2/11) CASH FLOW (Excl. IFRS16) (Million Euro) H1 20 H1 19 EBITDA 435 471 Interest Payment -14 -13 Other Financial Items 0 0 Income Tax -97 -86 +7.5% +12.2% Funds From Operations 325 372 Capex Payment -289 -262 Change in Working Capital -137 45 Others -17 -2 Cash Flow -118 152 25 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (3/11) BALANCE SHEET (Excl. IFRS16) (Million Euro) H1 20 2019 H1 19 Net Goodwill 627 641 641 Net Fixed Assets 3 914 4 140 3 918 Total Working Capital -2 411 -2 788 -2 499 Others -7 86 95 Invested Capital 2 123 2 079 2 155 Total Borrowings 734 732 677 Financial Leases 14 17 19 Accrued Interest 1 3 4 Cash and Cash Equivalents -848 -949 -546 Net Debt 1 -99 -196 154 Non-Controlling Interests 242 257 236 Share Capital 629 629 629 Reserves and Retained Earnings 1 351 1 389 1 136 Shareholders Funds 2 222 2 275 2 001 1 Net Debt amount was restated in 2019. Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading. 26 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (4/11) EBITDA BREAKDOWN (Million Euro) IFRS16 Excl. IFRS16 H1 20 Mg H1 19 Mg H1 20 Mg H1 19 Mg Biedronka 589 9.0% 560 9.2% 453 6.9% 428 7.1% Pingo Doce 94 5.1% 118 6.3% 62 3.4% 86 4.5% Recheio 13 3.1% 27 5.7% 10 2.5% 23 5.0% Ara -19 n.a. -20 n.a. -36 n.a. -37 n.a. Hebe 4 3.4% 4 3.8% -7 n.a. -5 n.a. Others & Cons. Adjustments -46 n.a. -23 n.a. -47 n.a. -24 n.a. JM Consolidated 635 6.8% 667 7.5% 435 4.7% 471 5.3% 27 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (5/11) FINANCIAL RESULTS (Million Euro) IFRS16 Excl. IFRS16 H1 20 H1 19 H1 20 H1 19 Net Interest -11 -12 -11 -12 Interests on Capitalised Operating Leases -63 -66 - - Exchange Differences -19 3 -4 -1 Others -3 -3 -3 -3 Financial Results -96 -78 -18 -16 28 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (6/11) SALES BREAKDOWN (Million Euro) H1 20 H1 19 ∆ % Q2 20 Q2 19 ∆ % % total % total excl. FX Euro % total % total excl. FX Euro Biedronka 6 536 70.2% 6 064 68.1% 10.9% 7.8% 3 274 71.1% 3 167 67.9% 8.7% 3.4% Pingo Doce 1 838 19.7% 1 893 21.3% -2.9% 902 19.6% 988 21.2% -8.8% Recheio 400 4.3% 467 5.2% -14.4% 185 4.0% 253 5.4% -26.7% Ara 423 4.5% 356 4.0% 33.4% 18.8% 188 4.1% 187 4.0% 16.7% 0.5% Hebe 115 1.2% 117 1.3% 1.2% -1.7% 61 1.3% 51 1.1% -11.8% -16.6% Adjustments 6 0.1% 11 0.1% -51.8% 2 0.0% 6 0.1% -63.5% Total JM 9 317 100% 8 908 100% 7.3% 4.6% 4 601 100% 4 661 100% 3.1% -1.3% 29 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (7/11) SALES GROWTH Total Sales Growth LFL Growth Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 Biedronka Euro 12.6% 3.4% 7.8% PLN 13.2% 8.7% 10.9% 11.1% 4.8% 7.8% Hebe Euro 14.6% -16.6% -1.7% PLN 15.2% -11.8% 1.2% -1.7% -26.6% -14.8% Pingo Doce 3.5% -8.8% -2.9% 2.8% -10.2% -4.0% Excl. Fuel 4.3% -7.1% -1.6% 3.5% -8.5% -2.8% Recheio 0.2% -26.7% -14.4% 0.1% -26.9% -14.5% Ara Euro 38.9% 0.5% 18.8% COP 52.3% 16.7% 33.4% 34.3% 1.1% 16.6% Total JM Euro 11.0% -1.3% 4.6% Excl. FX 12.0% 3.1% 7.3% 9.5% -0.7% 4.2% 30 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (8/11) STORE NETWORK Number of Stores 2019 Openings Closings H1 20 H1 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 Biedronka 3 002 11 23 5 3 031 2 916 Hebe * 273 8 3 0 284 247 Pingo Doce 441 1 2 0 444 436 Recheio 42 0 0 0 42 42 Ara 616 19 4 8 631 557 * H1 20: 284 stores: 28 pharmacies and 256 drugstores (21 of which include a pharmacy) Openings Closings Sales Area (sqm) 2019 Remodellings H1 20 H1 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 H1 20 Biedronka 2 021 345 8 394 16 694 -127 2 046 559 1 949 632 Hebe 66 805 2 109 703 0 69 617 59 826 Pingo Doce 513 272 102 2 496 0 515 870 510 035 Recheio 133 826 0 0 0 133 826 133 826 Ara 207 982 6 235 1 502 3 001 212 718 189 316 31 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (9/11) CAPEX (Million Euro) H1 20 Weight H1 19 Weight Biedronka 61 43% 114 48% Distribution Portugal 45 32% 75 32% Ara 9 6% 37 15% Others 27 19% 13 5% Total CAPEX 142 100% 238 100% 32 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (10/11) WORKING CAPITAL (Million Euro) IFRS16 Excl. IFRS16 H1 20 H1 19 H1 20 H1 19 Inventories 1 023 949 1 023 949 in days of sales 20 19 20 19 Customers 35 58 35 58 in days of sales 1 1 1 1 Suppliers -2 873 -2 925 -2 873 -2 925 in days of sales -56 -59 -56 -59 Trade Working Capital -1 814 -1 918 -1 814 -1 918 in days of sales -35 -39 -35 -39 Others -601 -586 -597 -580 Total Working Capital 1 -2 416 -2 504 -2 411 -2 499 in days of sales -47 -51 -47 -51 1 Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading. 33 APPENDIX FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (11/11) TOTAL BORROWINGS (Million Euro) H1 20 H1 19 Long Term Borrowings 211 296 as % of Total Borrowings 28.8% 43.7% Average Maturity (years) 3.6 2.2 Short Term Borrowings 523 381 as % of Total Borrowings 71.2% 56.3% Total Borrowings 734 677 Average Maturity (years) 1.7 1.3 % Total Borrowings in Euros 9.5% 7.4% % Total Borrowings in Zlotys 46.4% 44.8% % Total Borrowings in Colombian Pesos 44.1% 47.8% 34 DISCLAIMER All guidance is provided excluding IFRS16 basis. Statements in this presentation that are forward-looking are based on current expectations of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Jerónimo Martins' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as general economic conditions, credit markets, foreign exchange fluctuations and regulatory developments. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Jerónimo Martins assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation or to notify a reader in the event that any matter stated herein changes or becomes inaccurate. 35 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA Rua Actor António Silva, 7, 1649-033 Lisboa • Portugal • T.: +351 21 753 20 00 www.jeronimomartins.com

