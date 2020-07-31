Jeronimo Martins SGPS : H1 2020 Results Presentation

The performance analysis in this presentation is presented under IFRS16.
The Financial Statements excluding the effect of the IFRS16 are presented in the Appendix of this presentation.
INDEX
2020 H1 HIGHLIGHTS
UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID- 19 IMPACT
KEY FIGURES
Overview
Income Statement
Cash Flow
Balance Sheet
Capex
SALES PERFORMANCE
Group
Biedronka
Hebe
Pingo Doce
Recheio
Ara
EBITDA
EBITDA Performance
EBITDA Margin
2020 H1 SUMMARY
OUTLOOK
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. 2020 H1 HIGHLIGHTS
Operating landscape marked by the pandemic's disruptive effects in every market Biedronka remained impressively strong
All our teams responded with extraordinary resilience, determination and commitment
Superior execution from Biedronka driving strong outperformance of the market despite the operational challenges raised by the health crisis
In Portugal, our banners, after a difficult month of April have been adapting their action plans to the lifting of the lockdown measures. Existing restrictions to number of people inside store, subdued tourism and weak consumer demand hampered the performance
Lockdown measures imposed in Colombia in the beginning of April were in force throughout the second quarter, heavily affecting the economic activity. Ara's trading hours were reduced c.30%
Biedronka was able to protect profitability despite strong commercial dynamics and mitigated, on Group EBITDA, the impact of operational deleverage in Portugal and Colombia, the additional costs related to COVID-19 and the zloty devaluation
2.1. UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID-19 IMPACT (1/2)
Different epidemiological situations in each geography required different confinement measures and impacted each market differently
Our teams designed specific action plans to respond to each of the circumstances
Group's Executive Team's permanent support to the operations was pivotal to streamlining the decision-making process and allowing for quick adaptation of short-term action plans
Poland is ahead with regards to the lifting of the restrictive measures to the economic activity, Portugal is progressively reopening and Colombia is still in lockdown
Changes in consumer behaviour driven by the pandemic vary from market to market depending on the impacts on the countries economies
Costs related to the higher frequency of cleaning of infrastructures, safety equipment to our teams, special bonus paid to employees and increase of provisions in the context of the pandemic amounted to €32 mn (of which €29 mn directly impacted EBITDA)
2.2. UPDATE Q2 2020 | COVID-19 IMPACT (2/2)
POLAND
PORTUGAL
COLOMBIA
Confinement measures eased progressively from May
Reopening of economic activities throughout the last two months of the period
People movement gradually increasing
Limitation to number of people inside stores lifted in June from 3 people per checkout until April 19 and 1 person per 15sqm between April 20 and May 29
Preference for proximity shopping maintained its positive trend
State of Emergency in force until May 2 was reduced to alert situation
Slow reopening of hotels and restaurants from May 18
Consumers showing signs of trading down
Number of people inside stores limited to 5 people per 100sqm (4 people per 100sqm until May 3)
Concerns about the evolution of the pandemic driving consumers to reduce the frequency of purchase and to give preference to stores with more space and fewer customers
• Confinement measures imposed in April and in force until the end of July
Economic activities strongly impacted by lockdown measures
Curfew hours and trading bans on certain days of the week heavily impacting retail activity
3.1. KEY FIGURES | OVERVIEW
(Million Euro)
H1 19
Net Sales & Services
8,908
+4.6%
Excl. FX
+7.3%
EBITDA
667
-4.9%
Excl. FX
-2.7%
Margin
7.5%
Net attributable Results
163
-36.2%
Excl. Other Profits/Losses
165
-28.1%
EPS (€)
0.26
Excl. Other Profits/Losses (€)
0.26
Net Debt
2,513
Excl. capitalized operating
154
leases
H1 20
9,317
635
6.8%
104
119
0.17
0.19
2,150 -99
3.2. KEY FIGURES | INCOME STATEMENT Q2
(Million Euro)
Q2 20
Q2 19
∆
Net Sales and Services
4 601
4 661
-1.3%
Gross Profit
991
21.5%
1 006
21.6%
-1.4%
Operating Costs
-666
-14.5%
-648
-13.9%
2.7%
EBITDA
325
7.1%
357
7.7%
-8.8%
Depreciation
-179
-3.9%
-178
-3.8%
0.7%
EBIT
147
3.2%
179
3.8%
-18.3%
Net Financial Costs
-33
-0.7%
-37
-0.8%
-12.1%
Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
n.a.
Other Profits/Losses
-16
-0.3%
-3
-0.1%
n.a.
EBT
98
2.1%
139
3.0%
-29.6%
Income Tax
-32
-0.7%
-32
-0.7%
0.6%
Net Profit
66
1.4%
108
2.3%
-38.6%
Non-Controlling Interests
3
0.1%
-6
-0.1%
n.a.
Net Profit Attributable to JM
69
1.5%
101
2.2%
-31.5%
EPS (€)
0.11
0.16
-31.5%
EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)
0.13
0.16
-21.1%
3.2. KEY FIGURES | INCOME STATEMENT H1
(Million Euro)
H1 20
H1 19
∆
Net Sales and Services
9 317
8 908
4.6%
Gross Profit
2 032
21.8%
1 932
21.7%
5.1%
Operating Costs
-1 397
-15.0%
-1 265
-14.2%
10.4%
EBITDA
635
6.8%
667
7.5%
-4.9%
Depreciation
-362
-3.9%
-352
-3.9%
2.7%
EBIT
273
2.9%
315
3.5%
-13.4%
Net Financial Costs
-96
-1.0%
-78
-0.9%
22.9%
Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
n.a.
Other Profits/Losses
-20
-0.2%
-4
0.0%
n.a.
EBT
157
1.7%
234
2.6%
-32.8%
Income Tax
-54
-0.6%
-60
-0.7%
-9.7%
Net Profit
103
1.1%
174
2.0%
-40.7%
Non-Controlling Interests
1
0.0%
-11
-0.1%
n.a.
Net Profit Attributable to JM
104
1.1%
163
1.8%
-36.2%
EPS (€)
0.17
0.26
-36.2%
EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)
0.19
0.26
-28.1%
3.3. KEY FIGURES | CASH FLOW
(Million Euro)
H1 20
H1 19
EBITDA
635
667
Capitalised Operating Leases Payment
-136
-130
Interest Payment
-77
-79
Other Financial Items
0
0
Income Tax
-97
-86
Funds From Operations
325
371
Capex Payment
-289
-262
Change in Working Capital
-137
45
Others
-17
-2
Cash Flow
-118
152
10
3.4. KEY FIGURES | BALANCE SHEET
(Million Euro)
H1 20
2019
H1 19
Net Goodwill
627
641
641
Net Fixed Assets
3 914
4 140
3 918
Net Rights of Use (RoU)
2 167
2 318
2 341
Total Working Capital
-2 416
-2 793
-2 504
Others
7
94
98
Invested Capital
4 299
4 400
4 495
Total Borrowings
734
732
677
Financial Leases
14
17
19
Capitalised Operating Leases
2 249
2 368
2 359
Accrued Interest
1
3
4
Cash and Cash Equivalents
-848
-949
-546
Net Debt 1
2 150
2 172
2 513
Non-Controlling Interests
238
254
234
Share Capital
629
629
629
Reserves and Retained Earnings
1 283
1 346
1 118
Shareholders Funds
2 150
2 229
1 982
1 Net Debt amount was restated in 2019. Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading.
DIVIDENDS in
the amount of €130.1 million paid in July 15
3.5. KEY FIGURES | CAPEX
Capex of €142 mn in H1 20
New Stores
34 Biedronka (29 net)
11 Hebe
3 Pingo Doce
23 Ara (15 net)
Revamping71 Biedronka
6 Pingo Doce
19%
Biedronka
6%
43%
Distribution
Portugal
Ara
Others
32%
4.1. SALES PERFORMANCE | GROUP
Contribution to Group Sales Growth (Mn €)
8,908
659
119
1
9,559
9,317
-55
-67
-6
-243
7.3% 4.6%
Sales by banner (Bn €)
7
+7.8%
H1 19
H1 20
6
5
4
3
-2.9%
2
1
-14.4%
+18.8%
-1.7%
0
Biedronka Pingo Doce Recheio
Ara
Hebe
Strong Biedronka delivery throughout the entire period more than compensating for the market restrictions pressure in Portugal in the context of COVID-19 and currencies devaluation
Currency devaluation effects impacted sales growth in euros in c.3p.p.
Group LFL at 4.2% in H1 (-0.7% in Q2)
4.2. SALES PERFORMANCE | BIEDRONKA
LFL SALES GROWTH
SALES (Mn €)
11.1%
459
200
6,723
6,536
6,064
-187
8.6%
7.8%
7.7%
4.8%
+10.9%
+7.8%
-1.1%
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q1
2019
2020
Solid performance reflects agility, flexibility and resourcefulness in the response to the challenges raised by the pandemic
Basket inflation slowing down across the period, was at 3.9% in H1 (2.7% in Q2)
34 new stores (29 net additions to a total network of 3,031 locations). 71 stores remodelled over the period
Strong market share gains accelerated in Q2 and were more than 2p.p. in H1
4.3. SALES PERFORMANCE | HEBE
SALES (Mn €)
STORE NETWORK
117
18
118
115
273
281
284
247
255
-3
238
-17
+1.2%
-1.7%
Q1 19
H1 19
9M 19
2019YE
Q1 20
H1 20
Sales performance heavily impacted by the pandemic
Signs of negative pressure easing towards the end of June
Online sales in Q2 increased c.80% over Q1
11 new stores opened in the period
Hebe will close the 48 pharmacies it runs, 20 of which are inside Hebe's stores
4.4. SALES PERFORMANCE | PINGO DOCE
LFL SALES GROWTH (EXCL. FUEL)
5.1%
3.5%
2.7%
1.6%
0.6%
-8.5%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
SALES (Mn €)
1,893
1,838
-50
-6
-2.9%
* Includes fuel sales
Restriction measures to traffic impacted the historically high number of visits
April was the most challenging month. The banner fought in May and June to mitigate the impact of the restriction measures and start to adapt to gradual easing
Three new stores opened; Six stores were refurbished
4.5. SALES PERFORMANCE | RECHEIO
LFL SALES GROWTH
SALES (Mn €)
467
3.7%
3.2%
3.4%
2.4%
0
400
0.1%
-67
-14.4%
-26.9%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019 2020
* Includes export activity
Performance strongly impacted by the closure of HoReCa in April and May. HoReCa represented more than 35% of Recheio sales
Soft opening of hotels and restaurants throughout June with majority of hotel activity only starting in July
Traditional segment performing well
4.6. SALES PERFORMANCE | ARA
SALES (Mn €)
STORE NETWORK
631
60
475
628
423
616
59
356
-52
578
557
+33.4%
+18.8%
541
Q1 19
H1 19
9M 19
2019YE
Q1 20
H1 20
Pandemic situation pressuring the economy and consumer demand
Confinement measures imposed reduced Ara's trading hours by c.30% in Q2
Ara continues to adapt to the challenging circumstances while protecting its competitive position
23 stores opened over the period (15 net additions)
5.1. EBITDA PERFORMANCE
CONTRIBUTION TO CONSOLIDATED EBITDA GROWTH (Mn €)
46
667
649
635
-25
-14
-2
-23
-15
-2.7%-4.9%
Biedronka performance mitigated the pressure from additional pandemic related costs, from operating deleveraging in Portugal and Colombia and from zloty devaluation
Additional costs related to COVID-19 impacted EBITDA by c. €29 mn in H1
EBITDA from Ara and Hebe at €-15 mn, in line with H1 19
5.2. EBITDA MARGIN
•
Biedronka
EBITDA
margin
under
pressure
from
costs
related
to
the
pandemic
9.2%
9.0%
situation incurred in Q1. In Q2
and
despite
maintaining
7.5%
strong
commercial
dynamics,
6.3%
6.8%
EBITDA
margin
was
stable,
5.1%
5.7%
driven
by
increased
costs
discipline
+12.2%
3.1%
+7.5%
•
EBITDA
margin
in
Portugal
impacted by wage
inflation,
costs related to COVID-19 and
negative top line performance
Biedronka
Pingo Doce
Recheio
JM
H1 19
H1 20
Deleveraging in Colombia also pressured Group EBITDA margin
6. 2020 H1 SUMMARY
Good Biedronka performance over the six months and strong cash position by the end of the period
Poland was the first market to lift the restrictions and is ahead in the reactivation of economic activities
Biedronka was flexible and innovative to address the market circumstances and delivered well on sales and profitability, strengthening its market positioning
+7.5%+12.2%
Portugal is progressively lifting restrictions but the economy already reflects the absence of tourism until June
Colombia under strict lockdown the entire second quarter with the economy already heavily impacted by the health crisis impact
Investment in the commercial offer maintained
After a tough month of April, Pingo Doce is adapting to mitigate the impact of restrictive measures
Recheio is being very impacted by the poor performance of HoReCa
Ara strongly impacted by restrictions over trading hours and the weak consumer environment
7. OUTLOOK
Biedronka's confirmed strength and a healthy balance sheet makes us confident about our capacity to navigate the next months that we know will continue to be challenging
The mission of guaranteeing access to quality essential food products, at low prices, on proximity, and in a safe shopping environment, will remain the guiding thread of all our decisions
Biedronka is well prepared to perform in a competitive and value-oriented market and will maintain an active commercial dynamic offering attractive and+7quality.5% products at good+12prices,.2% managing in detail sales mix and cost efficiency to drive profitability
In Portugal, Pingo Doce and Recheio have strong value propositions and are well prepared as the economy opens and a more value sensitive consumer emerges. The next months will be critical to understand the extent of the economic impact of the health crisis
In Colombia, Ara protected its value perception for the last months and will adjust the operations to the circumstances to reduce the impacts over profitability
The uncertainty about the development of the pandemic remains very high, being too early to estimate the real impact it will have on the world economy and on each of the countries where we operate. We thus do not restate guidance for 2020
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (1/11)
INCOME STATEMENT
(Excl. IFRS16)
(Excl. IFRS16)
(Million Euro)
H1 20
H1 19
∆
Q2 20
Q2 19
∆
Net Sales and Services
9 317
8 908
4.6%
4 601
4 661
-1.3%
Gross Profit
2 032
21.8%
1 932
21.7%
5.1%
991
21.5%
1 006
21.6%
-1.4%
Operating Costs
-1 597
-17.1%
-1 461
-16.4%
9.3%
-764
-16.6%
-748
-16.0%
2.1%
EBITDA
435
4.7%
471
5.3%
-7.7%
227
4.9%
257
5.5%
-11.8%
Depreciation
-205
-2.2%
-195
-2.2%
5.2%
-102
-2.2%
-98
-2.1%
3.6%
EBIT
230
2.5%
276
3.1%
-16.8%
125
2.7%
159
3.4%
159
3.4%
-21.3%
Net Financial Costs
-18
-0.2%
-16
-0.2%
14.5%
-9
-0.2%
-8
-0.2%
11.2%
Gains in Joint Ventures and Associates
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
n.a.
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
n.a.
Other Profits/Losses
-20
-0.2%
-4
0.0%
n.a.
-16
-0.3%
-3
-0.1%
n.a.
EBT
192
2.1%
257
2.9%
-25.4%
101
2.2%
149
3.2%
-32.1%
Income Tax
-60
-0.6%
-63
-0.7%
-5.9%
-33
-0.7%
-33
-0.7%
-2.1%
Net Profit
132
1.4%
193
2.2%
-31.8%
68
1.5%
116
2.5%
-40.8%
Non-Controlling Interests
0
0.0%
-12
-0.1%
n.a.
3
0.1%
-7
-0.1%
n.a.
Net Profit Attributable to JM
132
1.4%
181
2.0%
-27.2%
71
1.5%
109
2.3%
-34.5%
EPS (€)
0.21
0.29
-27.2%
0.11
0.17
-34.5%
EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)
0.23
0.29
-20.1%
0.13
0.17
-24.8%
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (2/11)
CASH FLOW
(Excl. IFRS16)
(Million Euro)
H1 20
H1 19
EBITDA
435
471
Interest Payment
-14
-13
Other Financial Items
0
0
Income Tax
-97
-86
+7.5%
+12.2%
Funds From Operations
325
372
Capex Payment
-289
-262
Change in Working Capital
-137
45
Others
-17
-2
Cash Flow
-118
152
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (3/11)
BALANCE SHEET
(Excl. IFRS16)
(Million Euro)
H1 20
2019
H1 19
Net Goodwill
627
641
641
Net Fixed Assets
3 914
4 140
3 918
Total Working Capital
-2 411
-2 788
-2 499
Others
-7
86
95
Invested Capital
2 123
2 079
2 155
+12.2%
Total Borrowings
734
732
+7677.5%
Financial Leases
14
17
19
Accrued Interest
1
3
4
Cash and Cash Equivalents
-848
-949
-546
Net Debt 1
-99
-196
154
Non-Controlling Interests
242
257
236
Share Capital
629
629
629
Reserves and Retained Earnings
1 351
1 389
1 136
Shareholders Funds
2 222
2 275
2 001
1 Net Debt amount was restated in 2019.
Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading.
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (4/11)
EBITDA BREAKDOWN
(Million Euro)
IFRS16
Excl. IFRS16
H1 20
Mg
H1 19
Mg
H1 20
Mg
H1 19
Mg
Biedronka
589
9.0%
560
9.2%
453
6.9%
428
7.1%
Pingo Doce
94
5.1%
118
6.3%
62
3.4%
86
4.5%
Recheio
13
3.1%
27
5.7%
10
2.5%
23
5.0%
Ara
-19
n.a.
-20
n.a.
+7.5%
-36
n.a.
-37
n.a.
Hebe
4
3.4%
4
3.8%
-7
n.a.
-5
+12.2%
n.a.
Others & Cons. Adjustments
-46
n.a.
-23
n.a.
-47
n.a.
-24
n.a.
JM Consolidated
635
6.8%
667
7.5%
435
4.7%
471
5.3%
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (5/11)
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Million Euro)
IFRS16
Excl. IFRS16
H1 20
H1 19
H1 20
H1 19
Net Interest
-11
-12
-11
-12
Interests on Capitalised Operating Leases
-63
-66
-
-
Exchange Differences
-19
3
.5%
-4
-1
-4
-1
+7
Others
-3
-3
-3
-3
Financial Results
-96
-78
-18
-16
28
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (6/11)
SALES BREAKDOWN
(Million Euro)
H1 20
H1 19
∆ %
Q2 20
Q2 19
∆ %
% total
% total excl. FX
Euro
% total
% total excl. FX
Euro
Biedronka
6 536
70.2%
6 064
68.1%
10.9%
7.8%
3 274
71.1%
3 167
67.9%
8.7%
3.4%
Pingo Doce
1 838
19.7%
1 893
21.3%
-2.9%
902
19.6%
988
21.2%
-8.8%
Recheio
400
4.3%
467
5.2%
-14.4%
185
4.0%
253
5.4%
-26.7%
Ara
423
4.5%
356
4.0%
33.4%
18.8%
188
4.1%
187
4.0%
16.7%
0.5%
Hebe
115
1.2%
117
1.3%
1.2%
-1.7%
+7.5%
61
1.3%
61
1.3%
51
1.1%
-11.8%
-16.6%
Others & Cons. Adjustments
6
0.1%
11
0.1%
-51.8%
2
0.0%
6
0.1%
-63.5%
Total JM
9 317
100%
8 908
100%
7.3%
4.6%
4 601
100%
4 661
100%
3.1%
-1.3%
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (7/11)
SALES GROWTH
Total Sales Growth
LFL Growth
Q1 20
Q2 20
H1 20
Q1 20
Q2 20
H1 20
Biedronka
Euro
12.6%
3.4%
7.8%
PLN
13.2%
8.7%
10.9%
11.1%
4.8%
7.8%
Hebe
Hebe
+12.2%
Euro
14.6%
-16.6%
-1.7%
PLN
15.2%
-11.8%
1.2%
-1.7%
-26.6%
-14.8%
Pingo Doce
3.5%
-8.8%
-2.9%
2.8%
-10.2%
-4.0%
Excl. Fuel
4.3%
-7.1%
-1.6%
3.5%
-8.5%
-2.8%
Recheio
0.2%
-26.7%
-14.4%
0.1%
-26.9%
-14.5%
Ara
Euro
38.9%
0.5%
18.8%
COP
52.3%
16.7%
33.4%
34.3%
1.1%
16.6%
Total JM
Euro
11.0%
-1.3%
4.6%
Excl. FX
12.0%
3.1%
7.3%
9.5%
-0.7%
4.2%
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (8/11)
STORE NETWORK
Number of Stores
2019
Openings
Closings
H1 20
H1 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
H1 20
Biedronka
3 002
11
23
5
3 031
2 916
Hebe *
273
8
3
0
284
247
Pingo Doce
441
1
2
0
444
436
Recheio
42
0
0
0
42
42
Ara
616
19
4
8
631
557
+12.2%
+7.5%
* H1 20: 284 stores: 28 pharmacies and 256 drugstores (21 of which include a pharmacy)
Openings
Closings
Sales Area (sqm)
2019
Remodellings
H1 20
H1 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
H1 20
Biedronka
2 021 345
8 394
16 694
-127
2 046 559
1 949 632
Hebe
66 805
2 109
703
0
69 617
59 826
Pingo Doce
513 272
102
2 496
0
515 870
510 035
Recheio
133 826
0
0
0
133 826
133 826
Ara
207 982
6 235
1 502
3 001
212 718
189 316
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (9/11)
CAPEX
(Million Euro)
H1 20
Weight
H1 19
Weight
Biedronka
61
43%
114
48%
Distribution Portugal
45
32%
+7.5% 75
32%
+12.2%
Ara
9
6%
37
15%
Others
27
19%
13
5%
Total CAPEX
142
100%
238
100%
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (10/11)
WORKING CAPITAL
(Million Euro)
IFRS16
Excl. IFRS16
H1 20
H1 19
H1 20
H1 19
Inventories
1 023
949
1 023
949
in days of sales
20
19
20
19
Customers
35
58
35
58
in days of sales
1
1
1
1
+12.2%
+7.5%
Suppliers
-2 873
-2 925
-2 873
-2 925
in days of sales
-56
-59
-56
-59
Trade Working Capital
-1 814
-1 918
-1 814
-1 918
in days of sales
-35
-39
-35
-39
Others
-601
-586
-597
-580
Total Working Capital 1
-2 416
-2 504
-2 411
-2 499
in days of sales
-47
-51
-47
-51
1 Cash in hand previously considered in Total Working Capital was restated to Cash and Cash Equivalents heading.
APPENDIX
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (11/11)
TOTAL BORROWINGS
(Million Euro)
H1 20
H1 19
Long Term Borrowings
211
296
as % of Total Borrowings
28.8%
43.7%
Average Maturity (years)
3.6
+7.5% 2.2
+12.2%
Short Term Borrowings
523
381
as % of Total Borrowings
71.2%
56.3%
Total Borrowings
734
677
Average Maturity (years)
1.7
1.3
% Total Borrowings in Euros
9.5%
7.4%
% Total Borrowings in Zlotys
46.4%
44.8%
% Total Borrowings in Colombian Pesos
44.1%
47.8%
+7.5%+12.2%
