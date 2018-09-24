Jersey Electricity : Sheena crowned Pride of Jersey Environmentalist of 2018

Our congratulations go to Sheena Brockie, winner of the 2018 Jersey Electricity-sponsored Pride of Jersey Environmentalist/s Award. Scottish-born mother-of-two Sheena was presented with her award by JE CEO Chris Ambler at a ceremony at Government House on Saturday. Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of the 250 people packed into the marquee to hear so many uplifting stories of community spirit shown by all the finalists.

A total of 13 awards were handed out across a range of categories during the ceremony hosted by former England footballer Graeme Le Saux and singer-songwriter Nerina Pallot.

The Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, who opened up the grounds of Government House for the event, said: 'It is a great pleasure to be among some people who do fantastic things for the people in the Island. We are very privileged to live in a community where the people are willing and able to do such fantastic things.'

Sheena beat fellow Environmentalist Award finalists food waste prevention campaigner Elis Joudalova and John De Cateret, vice-President of last year's winners the Jersey Beekeepers' Association and driving force in the fight against the Asian hornet. Sheena founded thegoodlifejersey.com website, which promotes and encourages environmentally friendly healthy living and has been at the forefront of eco-friendly initiatives such as The Big Green Clean for zero waste, Straws Suck, a campaign to persuade local eateries to use recyclable straws instead of plastic; and Surf, Sea, Sand and Plastic. Sheena will also receive a prize of a trommel screen to separate micro-plastics on future Island beach cleans.

Now in their fourth year, the Pride Awards, organised by the JEP, attracted a total of 150 nominations by the public who then cast a record-breaking 27,700 votes. The three nominees who received most public votes in each category were shortlisted and the winners selected by a panel of judges who included some of last year's winners.