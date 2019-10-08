Log in
Jersey Oil & Gas Shares Fall as Equinor Decides Not to Exercise Option

10/08/2019 | 04:43am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Shares in Jersey Oil & Gas PLC (JOG.LN) fell on Tuesday after the company said Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) had decided against exercising an option to take a 50% stake in two of the company's blocks in license P2498.

Shares at 0824 GMT were down 12% at 199 pence.

The energy company said that Equinor, the majority state-owned Norwegian oil-and-gas major, decided not to take the stake in Blocks 20/5a and 21/1a, which are located on the U.K. continental shelf.

Jersey Oil & Gas will therefore remain as 100% license holder and operator of the two blocks. It said it has started the concept appraisal and selection phase activities of the Greater Buchan area development.

The company separately reported that an independent assessment of the JD discovery and the Buchan discoveries located in the North Sea blocks, estimates that they contain a combined a mid-case resource of 94.7 million barrels of oil.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.07% 166.85 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC -10.89% 200.65 Delayed Quote.38.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.29% 58.66 Delayed Quote.6.20%
WTI -0.06% 52.95 Delayed Quote.15.64%
