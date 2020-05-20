Jersey Oil and Gas : Completion of the acquisition of Equinor interest

RNS Number : 4031N

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

20 May 2020

20 May 2020

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

("Jersey Oil & Gas", "JOG" or the "Company")

Completion of the acquisition of Equinor UK's interest in Licence P2170

Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM:JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on theUK Continental Shelf ("UKCS") region of the North Sea, is pleased to announce that it has completed the transaction to acquire operatorship of and a 70% working interest in Licence P2170 (Blocks 20/5b and 21/1d) ("Licence P2170") from Equinor UK Ltd. ("Equinor UK") (the "Acquisition") as announced on27 January 2020. The consideration for the Acquisition consists of two milestone payments and a royalty based on volumes produced from the Verbier Upper Jurassic (J62-J64) reservoir oil discovery (the "Verbier discovery").

The Acquisition, which is not subject to upfront cash payments, provides JOG with an opportunity to create signiﬁcant value through potentially developing the Verbier discovery as part of the Greater Buchan Area ("GBA") hub. Licence P2170 also beneﬁts from multiple material exploration prospects that have high value potential through tie-backs to the proposed new GBA hub.

Andrew Benitz, CEO of Jersey Oil & Gas, commented:

"I am pleased that JOG has completed this important step to acquire an additional interest and operatorship in the Verbier discovery together with material exploration upside to facilitate our plan to develop Verbier as part of our GBA development. We continue to make solid progress on concept select for the GBA and work closely with contractors, other area stakeholders and the OGA on this important project."

Terms of the Acquisition

The consideration for the Acquisition consists of two milestone payments and a royalty based on volumes produced from the Verbier Field, as outlined below:

Milestone Payments:

US$3 million upon the UK's Oil & Gas Authority (" OGA ") sanction of the Field Development Plan (" FDP ") for the Verbier Field US$5 million upon first oil from the Verbier Field

Royalty Terms:

A gross revenue royalty on the oil production generated from the Verbier Field calculated on a 70% working interest for on- block volumes at the following levels: 5% for the first 12 million barrels of oil produced and sold 4% for the subsequent 13 million barrels of oil produced and sold 2% for the next 10 million barrels of oil produced and sold



Notes to Editors:

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in theNorth Sea. The Company holds a signiﬁcant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the GreaterBuchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil ﬁeld and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG's acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to signiﬁcant exploration upside potential. JOG is currently progressing the concept select phase of an FDP for the Greater Buchan Area.

JOG is focused on delivering shareholder value and growth through creative deal-making, operational success and licensing rounds. Its management is convinced that opportunity exists within the UK North Sea to deliver on this strategy and the Company has a solid track- record of tangible success.

