Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Jersey Oil and Gas Plc    JOG   GB00BYN5YK77

JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC

(JOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/06 11:35:21 am
102 GBp   -11.69%
02:28aJERSEY OIL AND GAS : Director's Dealing
PU
01/29JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Director Dealing
PU
01/28JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Acquisition of Equinor UK Limited's interest in Licence P2170 and Corporate Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jersey Oil and Gas : Director's Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:28am EST

RNS Number : 2642C

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

07 February 2020

7 February 2020

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

("Jersey Oil & Gas", "JOG" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf region of the North Sea, was yesterday notiﬁed of the following acquisition of ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 6 February 2020 by a director of the Company:

Number of

Price per

Resultant

% of Issued

Ordinary

Ordinary

Holding of

Director

Share

Shares

Share

Ordinary

Capital

Acquired

Acquired (£)

Shares

Mr. Ronald

Lansdell,

13,590

1.03

1,013,590

4.64%

Chief

Operating

Officer

Enquiries:

Jersey Oil and Gas

Andrew Benitz, CEO

C/o Camarco:

plc

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Strand Hanson

James Harris

Tel:

020 7409 3494

Limited

Matthew Chandler

James Bellman

Arden Partners

Chris Hardie

Tel:

020 7614 5900

plc

Benjamin Cryer

BMO Capital

Jeremy Low

Tel: 020 7236 1010

Markets

Neil Haycock

Tom Rider

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tel:

020 3757 4983

James Crothers

PDMR Notification Form

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Ronald Lansdell

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer (Director)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jersey Oil & Gas plc

b)

LEI

N/A

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of

the Financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BYN5YK77

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares - market transaction

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.03

13,590

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (Single transaction)

Aggregated volume Price

e)

Date of the transaction

6 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

Page 1 of 2

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHUPUPCPUPUGMQ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Jersey Oil and Gas published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
02:28aJERSEY OIL AND GAS : Director's Dealing
PU
01/29JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Director Dealing
PU
01/28JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Acquisition of Equinor UK Limited's interest in Licence P21..
AQ
01/27JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Acquisition of Equinor interest & Corporate Update
PU
01/10JERSEY OIL AND GAS : & Gas PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PU
01/09JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Option Agreement with Equinor UK Limited
AQ
2019Jersey Oil & Gas Shares Fall as Equinor Decides Not to Exercise Option
DJ
2019JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Competent Person's Report for core GBA resources
PU
2019JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Option Agreement with Equinor UK Limited
PU
2019JERSEY OIL AND GAS : GBA Development Contractor Appointments
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -2,00 M
Net income 2019 -1,20 M
Finance 2019 11,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,03x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 22,3 M
Chart JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Jersey Oil and Gas Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 447,33  GBp
Last Close Price 102,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 439%
Spread / Average Target 339%
Spread / Lowest Target 284%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Benitz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marcus John Gregory Stanton Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Lansdell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vicary James Gibbs Chief Financial Officer & Director
Satinder Purewal VP-Technical & Reservoir Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC-32.00%35
CNOOC LIMITED-2.78%68 979
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.18%66 813
EOG RESOURCES INC.-9.42%44 109
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.21%36 260
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-9.57%34 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group