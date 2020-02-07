Jersey Oil and Gas : Director's Dealing

RNS Number : 2642C
Jersey Oil and Gas PLC
07 February 2020
7 February 2020
Jersey Oil and Gas plc
("Jersey Oil & Gas", "JOG" or the "Company")
Director's Dealing
Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf region of the North Sea, was yesterday notiﬁed of the following acquisition of ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 6 February 2020 by a director of the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Price per
|
Resultant
|
% of Issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
Ordinary
|
Holding of
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Share
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
Acquired (£)
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ronald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lansdell,
|
|
13,590
|
1.03
|
1,013,590
|
4.64%
|
|
|
|
Chief
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enquiries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jersey Oil and Gas
|
Andrew Benitz, CEO
|
C/o Camarco:
|
|
|
|
|
plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: 020 3757 4983
|
|
Strand Hanson
|
James Harris
|
|
|
Tel:
|
020 7409 3494
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
Matthew Chandler
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
James Bellman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arden Partners
|
Chris Hardie
|
|
|
Tel:
|
020 7614 5900
|
|
|
|
plc
|
|
Benjamin Cryer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMO Capital
|
Jeremy Low
|
|
|
Tel: 020 7236 1010
|
|
Markets
|
Neil Haycock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tom Rider
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Camarco
|
Billy Clegg
|
|
|
Tel:
|
020 3757 4983
|
|
|
|
|
|
James Crothers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDMR Notification Form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
|
|
|
closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Ronald Lansdell
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
|
|
Chief Operating Officer (Director)
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
|
|
|
|
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Jersey Oil & Gas plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each
|
|
|
|
place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of
|
the Financial
|
|
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB00BYN5YK77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
|
Purchase of ordinary shares - market transaction
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£1.03
|
|
13,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
N/A (Single transaction)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
6 February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
|
|
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
