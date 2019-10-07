Log in
JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC

(JOG)
Jersey Oil and Gas : GBA Development Contractor Appointments

10/07/2019

RNS Number : 9052O

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

07 October 2019

7 October 2019

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

("Jersey Oil & Gas", "JOG" or the "Company")

Greater Buchan Area (GBA) Development Contractor Appointments

Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf ("UKCS") region of the North Sea, is pleased to announce the award of contracts to Rockﬂow Resources Ltd ("Rockﬂow") and Petrofac Facilities Management Limited ("Petrofac").

Accordingly, Rockﬂow will provide subsurface evaluation support and Petrofac will provide facilities and well support for the concept selection phase of the GBA development project.

JOG has developed a close working relationship with both Rockflow and Petrofac during the last two years and both companies were instrumental in supporting JOG in its successful application in the UKCS 31st Supplementary Offshore Licensing Round that resulted in the award of the GBA development opportunity.

Andrew Benitz, CEO of Jersey Oil & Gas, commented:

"I am delighted to announce the award of contracts to both Rockﬂow and Petrofac. We look forward to building on our valued relationship with both companies as we progress through the critical concept selection phases of the Greater Buchan Area development project".

Enquiries:

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

Andrew Benitz, CEO

C/o Camarco:

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Strand Hanson Limited

James Harris

Tel: 020 7409 3494

Matthew Chandler

James Bellman

Arden Partners plc

Paul Shackleton

Tel: 020 7614 5900

Benjamin Cryer

BMO Capital Markets

Jeremy Low

Tel: 020 7236 1010

Limited

Tom Rider

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tel: 020 3757 4983

James Crothers

Notes to Editors:

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a signiﬁcant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes Operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil ﬁeld and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries, as well as an 18% working interest in the P2170 licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, operated by Equinor UK Limited ("Equinor") that contains the Verbier oil discovery. In July 2019, the Company granted Equinor a three month option over a 50% equity interest in respect of Blocks 20/5a and 21/1a (the "Buchan Blocks"), which contain the Buchan oil ﬁeld and J2 oil discovery. Should the option be exercised, Equinor will reimburse JOG for its 50% share of costs in relation to the licence applications.

JOG's acreage is estimated to contain more than 120 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe") of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to signiﬁcant exploration upside potential. JOG is currently progressing the appraise and select phases of a Field Development Plan ("FDP") for the Greater Buchan Area, with first oil, subject to funding, targeted for 2024.

JOG is focused on delivering shareholder value and growth through creative deal-making, operational success and licensing rounds. Its management is convinced that opportunity exists within the UK North Sea to deliver on this strategy and the Company has a solid track- record of tangible success.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Jersey Oil and Gas published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:46:01 UTC
