Jersey Oil and Gas : Director's Dealing and Shareholding

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

13 August 2019

13 August 2019

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

("Jersey Oil & Gas", "JOG" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing and Shareholding

Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf region of the North Sea, was today notiﬁed that Mr Frank Moxon, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has undertaken the following transfer of part of his interest in the capital of the Company.

Mr Moxon was today notiﬁed that, on 7 August 2019, 80,390 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), registered in the name of his nominee, Ravenscroft Nominees were transferred to Hoyt Moxon Ltd for nil consideration.

Hoyt Moxon Ltd is wholly owned by Mr Moxon. Accordingly, following this transfer Mr Moxon's total beneﬁcial interest in Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at 84,935 Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately 0.39 per cent. of the Company's existing issued share capital.

Enquiries: Jersey Oil and Gas plc Andrew Benitz, CEO C/o Camarco: Tel: 020 3757 4983 Strand Hanson Limited James Harris Tel: 020 7409 3494 Matthew Chandler James Bellman Arden Partners plc Paul Shackleton Tel: 020 7614 5900 Benjamin Cryer BMO Capital Markets Jeremy Low Tel: 020 7236 1010 Limited Tom Rider Camarco Billy Clegg Tel: 020 3757 4983 James Crothers

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

PDMR Notification Form

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of MAR .