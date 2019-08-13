Log in
JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
Jersey Oil and Gas : Director's Dealing and Shareholding

08/13/2019

RNS Number : 9426I

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

13 August 2019

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

("Jersey Oil & Gas", "JOG" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing and Shareholding

Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf region of the North Sea, was today notiﬁed that Mr Frank Moxon, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has undertaken the following transfer of part of his interest in the capital of the Company.

Mr Moxon was today notiﬁed that, on 7 August 2019, 80,390 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), registered in the name of his nominee, Ravenscroft Nominees were transferred to Hoyt Moxon Ltd for nil consideration.

Hoyt Moxon Ltd is wholly owned by Mr Moxon. Accordingly, following this transfer Mr Moxon's total beneﬁcial interest in Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at 84,935 Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately 0.39 per cent. of the Company's existing issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

Andrew Benitz, CEO

C/o Camarco:

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Strand Hanson Limited

James Harris

Tel:

020 7409 3494

Matthew Chandler

James Bellman

Arden Partners plc

Paul Shackleton

Tel:

020 7614 5900

Benjamin Cryer

BMO Capital Markets

Jeremy Low

Tel: 020 7236 1010

Limited

Tom Rider

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tel:

020 3757 4983

James Crothers

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

PDMR Notification Form

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of MAR .

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Frank Moxon

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director of the Company

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jersey Oil & Gas plc

b)

LEI

213800RIR1SZC1734G32

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial

Ordinary shares of 1 penny each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BYN5YK77

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Sale & Purchase of Ordinary Shares for nil

consideration

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

80,390

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

7 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHDXLFFKVFFBBX

Disclaimer

Jersey Oil and Gas published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:46:07 UTC
