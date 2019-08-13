Jersey Oil and Gas : Director's Dealing and Shareholding

RNS Number : 9426I
Jersey Oil and Gas PLC
13 August 2019
Jersey Oil and Gas plc
("Jersey Oil & Gas", "JOG" or the "Company")
Director's Dealing and Shareholding
Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf region of the North Sea, was today notiﬁed that Mr Frank Moxon, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has undertaken the following transfer of part of his interest in the capital of the Company.
Mr Moxon was today notiﬁed that, on 7 August 2019, 80,390 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), registered in the name of his nominee, Ravenscroft Nominees were transferred to Hoyt Moxon Ltd for nil consideration.
Hoyt Moxon Ltd is wholly owned by Mr Moxon. Accordingly, following this transfer Mr Moxon's total beneﬁcial interest in Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at 84,935 Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately 0.39 per cent. of the Company's existing issued share capital.
|
Enquiries:
|
|
|
|
Jersey Oil and Gas plc
|
Andrew Benitz, CEO
|
C/o Camarco:
|
|
|
Tel: 020 3757 4983
|
Strand Hanson Limited
|
James Harris
|
Tel:
|
020 7409 3494
|
|
Matthew Chandler
|
|
|
|
James Bellman
|
|
|
Arden Partners plc
|
Paul Shackleton
|
Tel:
|
020 7614 5900
|
|
Benjamin Cryer
|
|
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Jeremy Low
|
Tel: 020 7236 1010
|
Limited
|
Tom Rider
|
|
|
Camarco
|
Billy Clegg
|
Tel:
|
020 3757 4983
|
|
James Crothers
|
|
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").
PDMR Notification Form
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of MAR .
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
|
|
closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
Frank Moxon
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Non-Executive Director of the Company
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
|
|
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
Jersey Oil & Gas plc
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
|
213800RIR1SZC1734G32
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each
|
|
place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the Financial
|
|
Ordinary shares of 1 penny each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB00BYN5YK77
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
|
Sale & Purchase of Ordinary Shares for nil
|
|
|
|
|
consideration
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
80,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
7 August 2019
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)