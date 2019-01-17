Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Jersey Oil and Gas PLC       GB00B3Q57427

JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
2016Jersey Oil Agrees to Sell 70% in North Sea Assets to Statoil; Shares Rise -- Update
DJ
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jersey Oil and Gas : Grant of Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 03:59am EST

RNS Number : 3205N Jersey Oil and Gas PLC 17 January 2019

17 January 2019

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

("Jersey Oil & Gas" or the "Company")

Grant of Share Options

Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf ("UKCS") region of the North Sea, announces that it has today granted options over, in aggregate, 300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to its directors, senior management and employees at an exercise price of 175 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Options"), being the middle market closing price on 16 January 2019, the latest practicable date prior to this announcement.

These Option awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee, and by the Board in the case of the Option awards to Non-Executive Directors, as part of the Company's annual pay review process. The Options have been issued under the Jersey Oil and Gas plc 2016 Enterprise Management Incentive and Unapproved Share Option Plan.

Executive Directors

The following new Options have been granted to Executive Directors of the Company:

Name

Position

Number of

New Options Granted

Exercise Price Per Ordinary

Share (pence)

Exercise Period

Total Options Held

Following This Grant

Andrew Benitz

Chief Executive Officer

70,000

175

7 years

430,000

Ronald Lansdell

Chief Operating Officer

70,000

175

7 years

430,000

Vicary Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

40,000

175

7 years

190,000

The new Options set out in the table above for Executive Directors all vest in three equal tranches (one, two and three years from the date of grant) and are subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions to be determined and interpreted at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee. Subject to vesting and such performance conditions being met, the new Options are exercisable for up to seven years from their date of grant and will lapse if not exercised by such date.

Non-Executive Directors

The following new Options have been granted to Non-Executive Directors of the Company:

Name

Position

Number of New Options

Granted

Exercise Price Per Ordinary

Share (pence)

Exercise Period

Total Options Held

Following This Grant

Marcus Stanton

Non-Executive Chairman

20,000

175

5 years

101,570

Frank Moxon

Non-Executive Director

15,000

175

5 years

55,000

The new Options set out in the table above for Non-Executive Directors all vest in three equal tranches (one, two and three years from the date of grant) and have no performance conditions. Subject to vesting, the new Options are exercisable for up to ﬁve years from their date of grant and will lapse if not exercised by such date.

Senior Management and Employees

A further 85,000 new Options, in aggregate, have been granted to certain other members of senior management and employees at the same exercise price of 175 pence per Ordinary Share.

Enquiries:

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

Andrew Benitz, CEO

C/o Camarco:

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Strand Hanson Limited

James Harris Matthew Chandler James Bellman

Tel: 020 7409 3494

Arden Partners plc

Paul Shackleton Benjamin CryerTel: 020 7614 5900

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Jeremy Low Tom Rider

Tel: 020 7236 1010

Camarco

Billy Clegg Georgia Edmonds James Crothers

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Notes to Editors:

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Outer Moray Firth, in which the operator, Equinor UK Limited, owns a 70% interest andCIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest. This licence contains the Verbier oil discovery, with initial operator estimates of gross recoverable resources of between 25 and 130 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe") with an estimated mean of 69mmboe.

The Company plans to build an upstream E&P portfolio via both organic development and acquisitions coinciding with the cyclical recovery in the oil price and the opportune buying market in the North Sea. The Company is involved in multiple acquisition opportunities and intends to draw on its management team's considerable experience, knowledge and expertise to deliver shareholder value from its stated growth strategy.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

PDMR Notification Forms:

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of MAR.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Benitz

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (Director)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jersey Oil & Gas plc

b)

LEI

213800RIR1SZC1734G32

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

Identification code

GB00BYN5YK77

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 175p 70,000

d)

Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

17 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ronald Lansdell

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer (Director)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jersey Oil & Gas plc

b)

LEI

213800RIR1SZC1734G32

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

Identification code

GB00BYN5YK77

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 175p 70,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (Single transaction)

Aggregated volume Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Vicary Gibbs

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (Director)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jersey Oil & Gas plc

b)

LEI

213800RIR1SZC1734G32

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

Identification code

GB00BYN5YK77

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 175p 40,000

d)

Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

17 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Marcus Stanton

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman (Director)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jersey Oil & Gas plc

b)

LEI

213800RIR1SZC1734G32

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

Identification code

GB00BYN5YK77

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 175p 20,000

d)

Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

17 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Frank Moxon

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director (Director)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jersey Oil & Gas plc

b)

LEI

213800RIR1SZC1734G32

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

Identification code

GB00BYN5YK77

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of Options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 175p 15,000

d)

Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

17 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHCKADBBBKBPDD

Disclaimer

Jersey Oil and Gas published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
03:59aJERSEY OIL AND GAS : Grant of Share Options
PU
01/16Jersey Oil & Gas Shares Rise as Equinor Prepares to Drill Verbier Discovery
DJ
2018JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Update re Drilling of the "Verbier" Appraisal Well
PU
2018JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Drilling of the "Verbier" Appraisal Well Update
AQ
2018JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Drilling of the "Verbier" Appraisal Well Update
PU
2018JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Completion of 3D Seismic Survey
PU
2018Pipeline Reverses Highlight North Sea Challenge for Oil and Gas Firms
AQ
2018THE OIL MAN : Amerisur, Frontera, Rockhopper, Jersey Oil, President Energy, Reab..
AQ
2018JERSEY OIL AND GAS : & Gas Shares Jump as New Well Drilling Agreed
AQ
2018STATOIL : More Drilling Planned at North Sea Verbier Oil Prospect
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -2,30 M
Net income 2018 -2,20 M
Finance 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 38,2 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target 74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Benitz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marcus John Gregory Stanton Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Lansdell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vicary James Gibbs Chief Financial Officer & Director
Satinder Purewal VP-Technical & Reservoir Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC49
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.31%75 533
CNOOC LTD4.44%69 587
EOG RESOURCES13.14%57 126
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.74%49 515
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.14%32 975
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.