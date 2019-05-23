Jersey Oil and Gas : Posting of 2018 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

RNS Number : 9086Z

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

23 May 2019

23 May 2019

Jersey Oil and Gas plc

("Jersey Oil & Gas" or the "Company")

Posting of 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements

and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Jersey Oil & Gas (AIM: JOG), an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK Continental Shelf ("UKCS") region of the North Sea, announces that, further to the release of its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018, its full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and the associated Form of Proxy are now available to download from the Company's website at www.jerseyoilandgas.comand have today been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company.

The Company also announces that its AGM in respect of its ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2018 will be held on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 10.00am at the offices of Pinsent Masons LLP, 30 Crown Place, Earl Street, London EC2A 4ES.

**ENDS** Enquiries: Jersey Oil and Gas plc Andrew Benitz, CEO C/o Camarco: Tel: 020 3757 4983 Strand Hanson Limited James Harris Tel: 020 7409 3494 Matthew Chandler James Bellman Arden Partners plc Paul Shackleton Tel: 020 7614 5900 Benjamin Cryer BMO Capital Markets Jeremy Low Tel: 020 7236 1010 Tom Rider Camarco Billy Clegg Tel: 020 3757 4983 James Crothers

Notes to Editors:

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Outer Moray Firth, in which the operator, Equinor UK Limited, owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

The Company plans to build an upstream E&P portfolio via both organic development and acquisitions coinciding with the cyclical recovery in the oil price and the opportune buying market in the North Sea. The Company is involved in multiple acquisition opportunities and intends to draw on its management team's considerable experience, knowledge and expertise to deliver shareholder value from its stated growth strategy.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NOAZMGZKVZLGLZM