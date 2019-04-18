Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Jersey Oil and Gas PLC       GB00B3Q57427

JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 06:32am EDT

RNS Number : 6482W

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

18 April 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in

Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the

Jersey Oil & Gas Plc

underlying issuer of existing shares to

which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Richard Griffiths and controlled

undertakings

City and country of registered office (if

St Helier, Jersey

applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if

applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was

17 April 2019

crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified

18 April 2019

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

rights attached

Total of both in

instruments

voting rights of

to shares (total

% (8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8.B 1 +

issuervii

of 8. A)

8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

6.87%

0.00%

6.87%

21,829,227

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

notification (if

applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary

1,500,000

0

6.87%

0.00%

GB00BYN5YK77

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,500,000

6.87%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting

Page 1 of 3

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

% of voting

financial

datex

Conversion

acquired if the

rights

instrument

Periodxi

instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

Conversion

cash

datex

xii

voting rights

rights

instrument

Period

xi

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest

in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting

rights through

Total of both if

rights if it

financial

it equals or is

Namexv

equals or is

instruments if

higher than the

higher than

it equals or is

notifiable

the notifiable

higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable

threshold

Blake Holdings Limited

6.87%

0.00%

6.87%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

NA

The number and % of voting rights held

NA

The date until which the voting rights will be held

NA

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of

St Helier, Jersey

completion

Date of

18 April 2019

completion

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Page 2 of 3

HOLBGGDSSBBBGCI

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Jersey Oil and Gas published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
06:32aTR-1 : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
04/16JERSEY OIL AND GAS : provides Verbier operational update
AQ
04/16JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Directors Dealings
PU
04/15JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Verbier Operational Update
PU
04/06JERSEY OIL AND GAS : North Sea Drilling Comes up Dry
AQ
04/03JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Verbier Appraisal Well Results
PU
03/15TR-1 : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
03/05JERSEY OIL AND GAS : & Gas Announces Commencement of Drilling of the Verbier App..
AQ
01/17JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Director's Dealing
PU
01/17JERSEY OIL AND GAS : Grant of Share Options
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -2,30 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 19,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 14,6 M
Chart JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Jersey Oil and Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,85  GBP
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Benitz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marcus John Gregory Stanton Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Lansdell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vicary James Gibbs Chief Financial Officer & Director
Satinder Purewal VP-Technical & Reservoir Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC19
CNOOC LTD22.04%84 770
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.60%74 446
EOG RESOURCES INC.16.78%59 073
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION3.73%46 855
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD22.98%37 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About