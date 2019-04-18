TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

RNS Number : 6482W

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC

18 April 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in

1a. Identity of the issuer or the Jersey Oil & Gas Plc underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Richard Griffiths and controlled undertakings City and country of registered office (if St Helier, Jersey applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was 17 April 2019 crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified 18 April 2019 (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights Total number of through financial rights attached Total of both in instruments voting rights of to shares (total % (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8.B 1 + issuervii of 8. A) 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 6.87% 0.00% 6.87% 21,829,227 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary 1,500,000 0 6.87% 0.00% GB00BYN5YK77 SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,500,000 6.87%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting