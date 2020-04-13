Jervois Mining Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Workstreams of ICO Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") in final stages; public release delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Jervois received indicative financing proposals for ICO from selected lenders invited to tender; BFS economic outcomes will be provided to potential lender(s) shortly, with revised term sheets to finalise appointment

RPM appointed as Independent Engineer to act on behalf of lender(s) for ICO debt financing, diligence well underway - site visit delayed due to Covid-19



Jervois has also paused ICO remobilization, pre-construction and field exploration plans in light of Covid-19

Jess Birtcher appointed Finance Manager for ICO

Final results from 2019-20 drilling in Uganda continue to expand prospective areas - Ugandan exploration paused due to Covid-19

Post Covid-19, Jervois restructures operational footprint, Director and Management fees

Jervois' strong cash position will allow it to finalise ICO BFS and maintain operational footprint for in excess of 12 months



A$7.9 million cash as at 31 March 2020

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2020) - Jervois Mining Limited (ASX: JRV) (TSXV: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) (FSE: IHS) (the "Company" or "Jervois") is pleased to report quarterly activities to March 31, 2020.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Liquidity

Jervois ended the March 2020 quarter with A$7.9 million in cash and no debt. As announced on 17 March 2020, the Company has sufficient liquidity to fund its current operational footprint for more than 12 months. Jervois will release its Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") Appendix 5B cashflow statement in conjunction with its North American TSX-V quarterly financials later in April.

Fee Restructure

In light of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Jervois focused on aggressively reducing all cash expenditure not related to advancing the project financing of its United States based Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"). As part of the organisational review in response to Covid-19, Jervois' Non-Executive Directors will waive their fees for six months from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020. Executive management has been restructured with salary reductions ranging between 30 and 75 percent.

Jervois has both a Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Short-Term Incentive Plan ("STIP") in place to reward and retain key Directors and management.

Jervois has transformed over the past year, with the company completing both the M2 Cobalt Corp and eCobalt Solutions Inc transactions, pivoting and repositioning its portfolio at a time when competitors were vulnerable. In order to reward employee performance and enhance retention of its Board and management as it brings ICO into production, Jervois's 2019 STIP option allocation was applied effective 1 April 2020.

In recognition of 2019 performance, an expansion of its United States team to support project financing at ICO and the significant reduction in salaries, Jervois awarded 10,438,200 LTIP and STIP options to Executive Management and 2,435,000 STIP options to Non-Executive Directors of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan approved at the 2019 AGM. Mr Brian Kennedy's Director option allocation also included compensation for his role on the Technical Sub-Committee of the Board. Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bryce Crocker, didn't receive either option allocation.

All options will only vest and become potentially exercisable if the individual concerned remains an employee or Director at three years from grant - or 1 April 2023. Subject to satisfaction of the vesting condition on 1 April 2023, options are exercisable at A$0.15 each (5-day trailing VWAP at award) and will expire on 31 March 2028.

Jervois strongly believes the quality and depth of its Board and management team are critical to finance, construct and transition ICO into operations. Retaining this team is imperative to its success and future shareholder wealth creation.

Grant of options to Directors is subject to Jervois shareholder approval. Jervois will seek this at the Company's 2020 AGM.

ICO Finance Manager Appointment

In March, Jervois announced the appointment of Mr Jess Birtcher as ICO Finance Manager, based in Salmon, Idaho. Mr Birtcher is an experienced resources executive and joins Jervois from Coeur Mining ("Coeur") (NYSE: CDE), which operates five precious metal mines in North America and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. At Coeur, Mr Birtcher held the roles of Vice President - Internal Audit (from 2017), and Vice President - Corporate Controller (from 2013). Prior to Coeur, Mr Birtcher spent seven years as Finance Director in Rio Tinto's North American business unit and was a senior manager with Ernst & Young for 10 years.

Investor Relations

In January, Jervois Chief Executive Officer Mr Bryce Crocker presented at the TD Securities Mining Conference in Toronto, Canada.

In February Jervois' EGM Corporate Affairs Mr Simon Clarke presented at the 121 Mining Investment conference in Cape Town, South Africa. He attended the conference and hosted 1-1 meetings with institutional investors alongside Idaho Cobalt Operations Project Director Mr Russell Bradford.

Mr Crocker presented again at the BMO 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida, USA in February.

Separately, Jervois was also invited to present at PDAC 2020 in Toronto on 2 March 2020. Mr Clarke presented to the Energy Materials and Specialty Products session.

PROJECT UPDATES

Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), United States

ICO BFS work streams are largely complete. Jervois updated the geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") with data from 2019 drilling, which was audited by CSA Global prior to its public release in January 2020. In the limited period since Jervois took ownership of ICO in July 2019 up to when it demobilised drills due to November snow, it has undertaken over 20 percent more drilling on the main RAM deposit than prior owners undertook in just under 25 years. Both Measured, and Measured + Indicated, categories of MRE increased over 20 percent from prior estimates, with a focus on de-risking ore production in early years of operations, whilst a senior debt facility is envisaged to be outstanding.

The mine schedule was completed, and a tender for contract mining services undertaken to underpin BFS costing. Metallurgical test work including lock cycle work has been completed on representative samples of the ore body and the final reports are being prepared.

Jervois has designed a process plant, developed a 3D model of the operation, and received equipment pricing. Infrastructure and logistics requirements for the project have been assessed and any additional requirements to the well-established site have been costed and incorporated into the BFS. Jervois is optimising and reviewing capital and operating costs, which are in an financial model which shall be released to potential lenders shortly.

Jervois engaged engineering contractor Wood to conduct an independent audit of the permitting status ahead of project financing. Separate to the BFS to produce separate cobalt and copper concentrates, Wood is also advancing a scoping study to understand requirements to economically refine cobalt concentrate within the United States. This study will be finalised alongside the BFS.

Jervois is reviewing its project execution plan and schedule in light of Covid-19 and associated travel and equipment transportation restrictions. Care and maintenance status is already implemented at ICO, so no further immediate actions are required at site as a result of Covid-19. Certain ICO site activities are required during the Northern Hemisphere's 2020 summer for Jervois to maintain its planned Q4 2021 first production date. Jervois is reviewing its plans for these activities in light of Covid-19 and is yet to enter any commitments.

ICO off-take negotiations have been impacted by Covid-19, particularly in Japan and South Korea where travel has been restricted to date in 2020. Jervois continues to prepare and dispatch physical concentrate samples to additional markets and is engaging with customers remotely.

Jervois has decided to delay the public release of the BFS, to take account of the Covid-19 implications for implementation of the project.

In relation to financing, an Information Memoranda was sent to selected senior lenders in December 2019, with Jervois receiving indicative financing proposals the following month. In March, Jervois appointed RPM to act as independent engineer ("IE") for prospective lenders.

RPM has a well-established (50-year) track record of acting as IE for financiers on mining projects globally, including significant base and precious metal experience in North America. The scope of work includes RPM completing an independent due diligence review of ICO and preparing an Independent Technical Expert ("ITE") report in a form suitable for debt financiers of the project. RPM is reviewing the final drafts of the BFS workstreams. RPM's site visit has been delayed due to an inability to safely travel to Idaho.

Despite the significant uncertainty and market volatility created by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jervois remains confident that progressing its debt financing process is the sensible way forward, with the aim of being construction ready for when conditions allow project implementation to proceed. None of the selected shortlisted lenders invited to submit term sheets have indicated Covid-19 prevents them from writing new loans. Covid-19 has vividly demonstrated why United States industry and its supply chains require secure access to physical cobalt without reliance on the Democratic Republic of Congo or China. Restarting construction at ICO will create Idaho employment and demand for United States manufactured capital goods, at a critical period to support post Covid-19 economic recovery.

Ugandan Exploration Properties

In March, Jervois reported final results from 2019-20 drill programmes at its Kilembe and Bujagali area properties in western and central Uganda.

Kilembe Area Properties, Western Uganda

Drilling at the Kilembe Area Properties represented 1,905 metres of diamond drilling across 17 holes in 2019, and another four holes in 2020, representing an additional 465 metres. Fourteen (14) drill hole results were previously reported in January 2020 (ASX announcement 22/01/2020: Jervois Mining 2019 Drill Programme, Uganda)1, with final drill assays from the remaining holes received and reported in March (ASX announcement 20/03/2020: Exploration Results, Uganda)1. Programme highlights included:

9.9m @ 1.37 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") from 29m - hole 19DDHS001 Including 0.45m @ 9.98 g/t Au; 0.1 percent copper ("% Cu") from 34.05m Including 1.9m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 37.0m

from 29m - hole 19DDHS001 6.1m @ 2.10 g/t Au; 0.24% Cu from 101.3m - hole 20DDHS002 Including 1.00m @ 11.50 g/t Au; 1.36% Cu from 102.2m

from 101.3m - hole 20DDHS002 1.0m @ 5.21 g/t Au; 0.73% Cu from 39.3m - hole 19DDHS015

from 39.3m - hole 19DDHS015 8.0m @ 1.26 g/t Au; 0.15% Cu from 64.0m - hole 20DDHS001

from 64.0m - hole 20DDHS001 6.0m @ 1.90 g/t Au; 0.43% Cu from 70.0m - hole 20DDHS002 Including 3.1m @ 2.72 g/t Au; 0.63% Cu from 70.9m.

from 70.0m - hole 20DDHS002

Groundwork at the Kilembe Area Properties, including ground geophysics, soil and rock chip sampling, and prospecting have extended the strike length of mineralisation at surface to more than 6.0km, of which only 1.5km has yet been tested. Newly discovered rock chip samples included 43.5 g/t Au, 10.1 g/t Au and 9.5 g/t Au.

These results continue to expand the prospective areas and improve understanding of mineralization at Ugandan properties and are being used to prepare future field plans.

Bujagali Properties

Drilling at Bujagali targeted the Waragi anomalies detected through earlier geochemical and geophysical programmes, which includes a large (>20km) Cu-Co anomaly. Jervois received all results from its drilling with the final results reported in March. Overall, although target mineralization at Bujagali was intercepted, it was not with the consistency of width nor grade necessary to support a potentially economic resource.

Nico Young Nickel-Cobalt Project, New South Wales, Australia

Jervois continues to engage potential customers and strategic partners for Nico Young, primarily focused around the award of partial off-take in exchange for funding to complete further drilling and a BFS. As with ICO, these discussions have been impacted by travel restrictions arising from Covid-19.

Kabanga Application, Tanzania

In response to a pre-qualification tender announced by Government of Tanzania, as advised in its December quarterly filed in January, during the quarter Jervois submitted a revised offer for the Kabanga nickel-cobalt deposit. Prior to Covid-19 affecting travel, Jervois's executives held a number of meetings with the Government of Tanzania to discuss the offer.

NON-CORE ASSETS

Jervois's non-core assets are summarized on the Company's website. Sale negotiations to rationalize the Company's portfolio continued.

ASX WAIVER INFORMATION

On 6 June 2019, the ASX granted a waiver to Jervois in respect of extending the period to 8 November 2023 in which it may issue new Jervois shares to the eCobalt option holders as part of the eCobalt transaction.

As at 31 March 2020, the following Jervois shares were issued in the quarter on exercise of eCobalt options and the following eCobalt options remain outstanding:

Jervois shares issued in the quarter on exercise of eCobalt options: Nil

eCobalt options remaining*

2,205,225 eCobalt options exercisable until 27 April 2020 at C$0.12 each 2,714,250 eCobalt options exercisable until 6 September 2021 at C$0.36 each 3,654,750 eCobalt options exercisable until 28 June 2022 at C$0.71 each 288,750 eCobalt options exercisable until 5 October 2022 at C$0.70 each 231,000 eCobalt options exercisable until 11 January 2023 at C$1.16 each 165,000 eCobalt options exercisable until 12 March 2023 at C$0.85 each 206,250 eCobalt options exercisable until 6 April 2023 at C$0.84 each 4,191,000 eCobalt options exercisable until 28 June 2023 at C$0.61 each 123,750 eCobalt options exercisable until 24 September 2023 at C$0.50 each 1,980,000 eCobalt options exercisable until 1 October 2023 at C$0.53 each 15,759,975

* The number of options represent the number of Jervois shares that will be issued on exercise. The exercise price represents the price to be paid for the Jervois shares when issued.

Tenements

Australian Tenements

Description Tenement number Interest owned % Ardnaree (NSW) EL 5527 100.0 Thuddungra (NSW) EL 5571 100.0 Nico Young (NSW) EL 8698 100.0 Area 1 (NSW) EL 8474 100.0 West Arunta (WA) E80 4820 49.0 West Arunta (WA) E80 4986 49.0 West Arunta (WA) E80 4987 49.0 Old Khartoum (QLD) EPM 14797 100.0 Khartoum (QLD) EPM 19112 100.0 Three Mile Creek (QLD) EPM 19113 100.0 Carbonate Creek (QLD) EPM 19114 100.0 Mt Fairyland (QLD) EPM 19203 100.0

Uganda Exploration Licences

Description Exploration Licence number Interest owned % Bujagali EL1666 100.0 Bujagali EL1682 100.0 Bujagali EL1683 100.0 Bujagali EL1665 100.0 Bujagali EL1827 100.0 Kilembe Area EL1673 100.0 Kilembe Area EL1674 100.0 Kilembe Area EL1735 100.0 Kilembe Area EL1736 100.0 Kilembe Area EL1737 100.0 Kilembe Area EL0012 100.0

Idaho Cobalt Operations - 100% Interest owned Claim Name County # IMC # SUN 1 222991 174156 SUN 2 222992 174157 SUN 3 Amended 245690 174158 SUN 4 222994 174159 SUN 5 222995 174160 SUN 6 222996 174161 SUN 7 224162 174628 SUN 8 224163 174629 SUN 9 224164 174630 SUN 16 Amended 245691 177247 SUN 18 Amended 245692 177249 Sun 19 277457 196394 SUN FRAC 1 228059 176755 SUN FRAC 2 228060 176756 TOGO 1 228049 176769 TOGO 2 228050 176770 TOGO 3 228051 176771 DEWEY FRAC Amended 248739 177253 Powder 1 269506 190491 Powder 2 269505 190492 LDC-1 224140 174579 LDC-2 224141 174580 LDC-3 224142 174581 LDC-5 224144 174583 LDC-6 224145 174584 LDC-7 224146 174585 LDC-8 224147 174586 LDC-9 224148 174587 LDC-10 224149 174588 LDC-11 224150 174589 LDC-12 224151 174590 LDC-13 Amended 248718 174591 LDC-14 Amended 248719 174592 LDC-16 224155 174594 LDC-18 224157 174596 LDC-20 224159 174598 LDC-22 224161 174600 LDC FRAC 1 Amended 248720 175880 LDC FRAC 2 Amended 248721 175881 LDC FRAC 3 Amended 248722 175882 LDC FRAC 4 Amended 248723 175883 LDC FRAC 5 Amended 248724 175884 RAM 1 228501 176757 RAM 2 228502 176758 RAM 3 228503 176759 RAM 4 228504 176760 RAM 5 228505 176761 RAM 6 228506 176762 RAM 7 228507 176763 RAM 8 228508 176764 RAM 9 228509 176765 RAM 10 228510 176766 RAM 11 228511 176767 RAM 12 228512 176768 RAM 13 Amended 245700 181276 RAM 14 Amended 245699 181277 RAM 15 Amended 245698 181278 RAM 16 Amended 245697 181279 Ram Frac 1 Amended 245696 178081 Ram Frac 2 Amended 245695 178082 Ram Frac 3 Amended 245694 178083 Ram Frac 4 Amended 245693 178084 HZ 1 224173 174639 HZ 2 224174 174640 HZ 3 224175 174641 HZ 4 224176 174642 HZ 5 224413 174643 HZ 6 224414 174644 HZ 7 224415 174645 HZ 8 224416 174646 HZ 9 224417 174647 HZ 10 224418 174648 HZ 11 224419 174649 HZ 12 224420 174650 HZ 13 224421 174651 HZ 14 224422 174652 HZ 15 231338 178085 HZ 16 231339 178086 HZ 18 231340 178087 HZ 19 224427 174657 Z 20 224428 174658 HZ 21 224193 174659 HZ 22 224194 174660 HZ 23 224195 174661 HZ 24 224196 174662 HZ 25 224197 174663 HZ 26 224198 174664 HZ 27 224199 174665 HZ 28 224200 174666 HZ 29 224201 174667 HZ 30 224202 174668 HZ 31 224203 174669 HZ 32 224204 174670 HZ FRAC 228967 177254 JC 1 224165 174631 JC 2 224166 174632 JC 3 224167 174633 JC 4 224168 174634 JC 5 Amended 245689 174635 JC 6 224170 174636 JC FR 7 224171 174637 JC FR 8 224172 174638 JC 9 228054 176750 JC 10 228055 176751 JC 11 228056 176752 JC-12 228057 176753 JC-13 228058 176754 JC 14 228971 177250 JC 15 228970 177251 JC 16 228969 177252 JC 17 259006 187091 JC 18 259007 187092 JC 19 259008 187093 JC 20 259009 187094 JC 21 259010 187095 JC 22 259011 187096 CHELAN NO. 1 Amended 248345 175861 GOOSE 2 Amended 259554 175863 GOOSE 3 227285 175864 GOOSE 4 Amended 259553 175865 GOOSE 6 227282 175867 GOOSE 7 Amended 259552 175868 GOOSE 8 Amended 259551 175869 GOOSE 10 Amended 259550 175871 GOOSE 11 Amended 259549 175872 GOOSE 12 Amended 259548 175873 GOOSE 13 228028 176729 GOOSE 14 Amended 259547 176730 GOOSE 15 228030 176731 GOOSE 16 228031 176732 GOOSE 17 228032 176733 GOOSE 18 Amended 259546 176734 GOOSE 19 Amended 259545 176735 GOOSE 20 228035 176736 GOOSE 21 228036 176737 GOOSE 22 228037 176738 GOOSE 23 228038 176739 GOOSE 24 228039 176740 GOOSE 25 228040 176741 SOUTH ID 1 Amended 248725 175874 SOUTH ID 2 Amended 248726 175875 SOUTH ID 3 Amended 248727 175876 SOUTH ID 4 Amended 248717 175877 SOUTH ID 5 Amended 248715 176743 SOUTH ID 6 Amended 248716 176744 South ID 7 306433 218216 South ID 8 306434 218217 South ID 9 306435 218218 South ID 10 306436 218219 South ID 11 306437 218220 South ID 12 306438 218221 South ID 13 306439 218222 South ID 14 306440 218223 OMS-1 307477 218904 Chip 1 248956 184883 Chip 2 248957 184884 Chip 3 Amended 277465 196402 Chip 4 Amended 277466 196403 Chip 5 Amended 277467 196404 Chip 6 Amended 277468 196405 Chip 7 Amended 277469 196406 Chip 8 Amended 277470 196407 Chip 9 Amended 277471 196408 Chip 10 Amended 277472 196409 Chip 11 Amended 277473 196410 Chip 12 Amended 277474 196411 Chip 13 Amended 277475 196412 Chip 14 Amended 277476 196413 Chip 15 Amended 277477 196414 Chip 16 Amended 277478 196415 Chip 17 Amended 277479 196416 Chip 18 Amended 277480 196417 Sun 20 306042 218133 Sun 21 306043 218134 Sun 22 306044 218135 Sun 23 306045 218136 Sun 24 306046 218137 Sun 25 306047 218138 Sun 26 306048 218139 Sun 27 306049 218140 Sun 28 306050 218141 Sun 29 306051 218142 Sun 30 306052 218143 Sun 31 306053 218144 Sun 32 306054 218145 Sun 33 306055 218146 Sun 34 306056 218147 Sun 35 306057 218148 Sun 36 306058 218149 Chip 21 Fraction 306059 218113 Chip 22 Fraction 306060 218114 Chip 23 306025 218115 Chip 24 306026 218116 Chip 25 306027 218117 Chip 26 306028 218118 Chip 27 306029 218119 Chip 28 306030 218120 Chip 29 306031 218121 Chip 30 306032 218122 Chip 31 306033 218123 Chip 32 306034 218124 Chip 33 306035 218125 Chip 34 306036 218126 Chip 35 306037 218127 Chip 36 306038 218128 Chip 37 306039 218129 Chip 38 306040 218130 Chip 39 306041 218131 Chip 40 307491 218895 DRC NW 1 307492 218847 DRC NW 2 307493 218848 DRC NW 3 307494 218849 DRC NW 4 307495 218850 DRC NW 5 307496 218851 DRC NW 6 307497 218852 DRC NW 7 307498 218853 DRC NW 8 307499 218854 DRC NW 9 307500 218855 DRC NW 10 307501 218856 DRC NW 11 307502 218857 DRC NW 12 307503 218858 DRC NW 13 307504 218859 DRC NW 14 307505 218860 DRC NW 15 307506 218861 DRC NW 16 307507 218862 DRC NW 17 307508 218863 DRC NW 18 307509 218864 DRC NW 19 307510 218865 DRC NW 20 307511 218866 DRC NW 21 307512 218867 DRC NW 22 307513 218868 DRC NW 23 307514 218869 DRC NW 24 307515 218870 DRC NW 25 307516 218871 DRC NW 26 307517 218872 DRC NW 27 307518 218873 DRC NW 28 307519 218874 DRC NW 29 307520 218875 DRC NW 30 307521 218876 DRC NW 31 307522 218877 DRC NW 32 307523 218878 DRC NW 33 307524 218879 DRC NW 34 307525 218880 DRC NW 35 307526 218881 DRC NW 36 307527 218882 DRC NW 37 307528 218883 DRC NW 38 307529 218884 DRC NW 39 307530 218885 DRC NW 40 307531 218886 DRC NW 41 307532 218887 DRC NW 42 307533 218888 DRC NW 43 307534 218889 DRC NW 44 307535 218890 DRC NW 45 307536 218891 DRC NW 46 307537 218892 DRC NW 47 307538 218893 DRC NW 48 307539 218894 EBatt 1 307483 218896 EBatt 2 307484 218897 EBatt 3 307485 218898 EBatt 4 307486 218899 EBatt 5 307487 218900 EBatt 6 307488 218901 EBatt 7 307489 218902 EBatt 8 307490 218903 OMM-1 307478 218905 OMM-2 307479 218906 OMN-2 307481 218908 OMN-3 307482 218909 BTG-1 307471 218910 BTG-2 307472 218911 BTG-3 307473 218912 BTG-4 307474 218913 BTG-5 307475 218914 BTG-6 307476 218915 NFX 17 307230 218685 NFX 18 307231 218686 NFX 19 307232 218687 NFX 20 307233 218688 NFX 21 307234 218689 NFX 22 307235 218690 NFX 23 307236 218691 NFX 24 307237 218692 NFX 25 307238 218693 NFX 30 307243 218698 NFX 31 307244 218699 NFX 32 307245 218700 NFX 33 307246 218701 NFX 34 307247 218702 NFX 35 307248 218703 NFX 36 307249 218704 NFX 37 307250 218705 NFX 38 307251 218706 NFX 42 307255 218710 NFX 43 307256 218711 NFX 44 307257 218712 NFX 45 307258 218713 NFX 46 307259 218714 NFX 47 307260 218715 NFX 48 307261 218716 NFX 49 307262 218717 NFX 50 307263 218718 NFX 56 307269 218724 NFX 57 307270 218725 NFX 58 307271 218726 NFX 59 307272 218727 NFX 60 Amended 307558 218728 NFX 61 307274 218729 NFX 62 307275 218730 NFX 63 307276 218731 NFX 64 307277 218732 OMN-1 revised 315879 228322

Black Pine - 100% Interest Owned Claim Name Book & Page County # IMC # NOAH #1 304761 217757 NOAH #2 304762 217758 NOAH #3 304763 217759 NOAH #4 304764 217760 NOAH #5 304765 217761 NOAH #6 304766 217762 NOAH #7 304767 217763 NOAH #8 304768 217764 NOAH #9 304769 217765 NOAH #10 304770 217766 NOAH #11 Amended 305804 218081 NOAH #12 305803 218082 NOAH #13 FRAC 305802 218083 NOAH #14 305805 218084 NOAH #15 305806 218085 NOAH #16 305807 218086 NOAH #17 305808 218087 NOAH #18 305809 218088 NOAH #19 305810 218089 NOAH #20 305811 218090 NOAH #21 305812 218091 NOAH #22 305813 218092 NOAH #23 305814 218093

Morning Glory - 100% Interest Owned Claim Name Bk and Pg - County # IMC # KING SOLOMON NO. 1 193520 138110 KING SOLOMON NO. 2 193521 138111 KING SOLOMON NO. 3 193522 138112 KING SOLOMON NO. 4 193523 138113

