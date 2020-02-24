Log in
Jervois Mining to Present at BMO 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference

02/24/2020 | 08:35am EST

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - Jervois Mining Limited (ASX: JRV) (TSXV: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) (FSE: IHS) ("Jervois" or the "Company") confirms a presentation that Jervois CEO, Mr Bryce Crocker, will give at the BMO 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference this week in Hollywood, Florida, USA is available on its website at www.jervoismining.com.au.

Separately, Jervois was also invited to present at PDAC 2020 in Toronto on 2 March 2020. Mr Simon Clarke, Jervois EGM Corporate Affairs, will present to the Energy Materials and Specialty Products session.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: 
Simon Clarke   
EGM Corporate Affairs
sclarke@jervoismining.com   
Cell: +1 604 551 9665  

Media:

Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Mob: +61 420 582 887

On behalf of Jervois Mining Limited,
Bryce Crocker, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52702


© Newsfilecorp 2020
