Jet Airways (India) Ltd

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD

(JETAIRWAYS)
News 
Exclusive: Lessors to Jet Airways plan to de-register many more planes in coming days - sources

04/05/2019 | 04:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers cover the cockpit window of a Jet Airways aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Lessors to India's Jet Airways Ltd are planning to ask the country's aviation regulator to de-register many more planes leased to the airline, three sources told Reuters, signaling that a planned bailout of the troubled carrier is failing to assuage their concerns.

About six of Jet's lessors are likely to apply to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to de-register up to 15 of the grounded planes, over the next 10 days, said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Once a plane is de-registered, the lessors are free to take them out of the country and lease them to other airlines.

While some lessors have already taken a few planes out of India after a mutual agreement with Jet, sources have told Reuters, the latest series of applications to the DGCA would be on a non-consensual basis.

Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jet, India's oldest private carrier now controlled by its lenders, has had to ground more than three-quarters of its fleet of 119 planes, many due to non-payment to lessors, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations.

Avolon, one of the world's biggest aircraft lessors, on Thursday applied to the DGCA to take two of its planes placed with Jet outside of India, making it the first to pull planes out on a non-consensual basis.

About 100 of Jet's 119 mainly Boeing Co planes are leased by companies such as Avolon, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) and Aercap Holdings. It was not immediately clear which of the lessors were planning to apply for de-registration in the coming days.

(Editing by Martin Howell)

By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -24 709 M
Net income 2019 -35 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 29 569 M
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 229  INR
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-6.18%439
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.67%35 428
AIR CHINA LTD.46.99%21 852
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.10%21 570
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY32.98%14 468
RYANAIR HOLDINGS6.05%14 220
