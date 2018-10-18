Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD (JETAIRWAYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

India's Tata Group in talks to buy stake in Jet Airways - Times of India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 06:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Indian business conglomerate Tata Group has held preliminary discussions to buy a large stake in debt-laden Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

Tata has sought management control of Jet, seeking at least 26 percent initially and another 26 percent via an open offer later, the paper said.

Jet Airways has been facing a financial crunch amid rising oil prices and a depreciating rupee. In a bid to revive itself, Jet said in August it will inject funds and cut costs to turn around the business, without elaborating further.

Tata Sons is the holding company for the Tata Group which already has two aviation ventures in India - Vistara with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia India with the Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group.

Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal is the majority owner of the airline in which Etihad Airlines also owns a stake.

The struggling airline has also not been able to pay salaries to the employees on time.

The Tata group declined to comment while Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a public holiday.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BHD --End-of-day quote.
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -0.96% 216.4 End-of-day quote.-75.54%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. 1.97% 9.33 End-of-day quote.-12.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
06:06aIndia's Tata Group in talks to buy stake in Jet Airways - Times of India
RE
09/29JET AIRWAYS INDIA : celebrates Indian cricket team's seventh win with exciting o..
AQ
09/23JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Quarterly results - jet airways india limited
AQ
09/23JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Trailing twelve month results - jet airways india limited
AQ
09/16JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Financial results - jet airways (india) limited
AQ
09/16SHARE HOLDING PATTERN AND MARKET RE : - jet airways (india) limited
AQ
09/13JET AIRWAYS INDIA : India has highest number of female pilots in world
AQ
09/05India soars above global average in hiring female airline pilots
RE
08/29JET AIRWAYS INDIA : expands codeshare deal with Bangkok Airways
AQ
08/28JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Fly across India, other destinations for as low as Dh310
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 274 B
EBIT 2019 -13 537 M
Net income 2019 -18 470 M
Debt 2019 94 804 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 22 968 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 397  INR
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-75.54%313
DELTA AIR LINES-7.43%35 686
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.68%21 857
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.48%15 197
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.72%14 875
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.21%14 044
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.