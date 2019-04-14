Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD

(JETAIRWAYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jet Airways India : India's Jet Airways Makes Drastic Cuts as It Searches for Investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 08:31am EDT

By Corinne Abrams and Debiprasad Nayak

MUMBAI -- India's Jet Airways has drastically reduced operations as it looks for an investor to purchase a controlling stake in the airline and help reduce its mounting debt.

The airline, which was India's second largest by market share as recently as last year, has canceled all its international flights and is flying just seven planes as it awaits a cash injection from a consortium of lenders that has taken control of the airline.

The lenders, led by the State Bank of India, last month took control of Jet from founder Naresh Goyal as part of a debt restructuring plan.

The company was founded in 1992 as India's first independent airline when the country opened the industry to private players. Prior to the groundings, Jet Airways offered flights to 56 destinations in India and overseas on a fleet of 119 aircraft.

The company has faltered as India's airline industry has become increasingly competitive in recent years.

"It has been a challenge for everybody but it has affected Jet the worst and possibly the most because he obviously had to play competition catch up and technology catch-up," said Mark Martin, founder of Martin Consulting, which is based in New Delhi and advises clients on the aviation industry.

The airline's debt has spiraled to 85 billion rupees ($1.2 billion). The airline, which has reported losses for the past four consecutive quarters, has defaulted on debt repayments and stopped paying staff.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways owns a 24% stake in the company.

Top officials from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office met with civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola Friday evening to discuss Jet Airways, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Modi, who came to power five years ago on an agenda of kick-starting the economy, is currently seeking re-election.

Mr. Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal last month resigned from the board of the company as part of the restructuring plan in which the lenders agreed to infuse 15 billion rupees ($216.8 million) into Jet Airways.

Parties had until Friday to submit expressions of interest in making a bid for a controlling stake in Jet Airways. Those expressions of interest will be reviewed before formal bidding starts to take place. A sale or issuance of shares to investors was expected to be completed in the June quarter, Jet Airways said in a statement last month.

A spokesman for State Bank of India declined to comment and referred the Journal to SBI Capital Markets, which is handling the expression of interests from various bidders.

Jet Airways' 22,000 workers haven't been paid for the past month, the person said. Senior staff including pilots and engineers haven't been paid for three months. Employees held a protest at Delhi's international airport Saturday calling for the intervention of Mr. Modi.

The airline is working to get passengers affected by the cancellations onto flights with alternative airlines or is offering refunds, a spokesman for Jet Airways said.

"Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests due to its current curtailed schedule," the spokesman said in a statement.

Jet's groundings, as well as those of low-cost carrier SpiceJet's Boeing 737 Max aircraft, have increased prices and slowed passenger growth, according to credit rating agency ICRA.

Write to Corinne Abrams at corinne.abrams@wsj.com and Debiprasad Nayak at debi.nayak@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
12:52pJET AIRWAYS INDIA : pilots defer strike before crunch creditors meeting
RE
08:31aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : India's Jet Airways Makes Drastic Cuts as It Searches for In..
DJ
04/12Amid Jet Airways crisis, IndiGo and SpiceJet set for a good landing in Q4
AQ
04/12India's SpiceJet to lease 16 Boeing 737s to fill gap as groundings push up fa..
RE
04/11JET AIRWAYS INDIA : ' Leasing Firms Start Taking Away Planes
DJ
04/08Jet Airways lenders lay out bid terms for 75 percent stake in airline
RE
04/07JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Stake sale in troubled Jet Airways may get delayed - newspap..
RE
04/05EXCLUSIVE : Jet crisis deepens, lessors to de-register more planes over 10 days ..
RE
04/04JET AIRWAYS INDIA : lenders meet, intend to pursue bank-led resolution plan for ..
AQ
04/03JET AIRWAYS INDIA : India's Jet grounds much of its fleet as it awaits bailout f..
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -24 709 M
Net income 2019 -35 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 29 666 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 218  INR
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-5.98%429
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.33%39 644
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.10%22 872
AIR CHINA LTD.40.05%21 743
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY31.02%15 450
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.42%14 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About