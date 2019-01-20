Log in
Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD (JETAIRWAYS)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jet Airways India : India's SBI says lenders awaiting SEBI decision on Etihad offer for Jet Airways - paper

01/20/2019 | 05:55am EST
Stewardesses from Jet Airways and Etihad Airways listen to a news conference in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders is waiting for India’s capital markets regulator to decide on a bailout offer by Etihad Airways for the financially stressed Jet Airways, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, the Business Standard reported on Saturday.



The UAE-based carrier, which is a major shareholder in Jet, is seeking an exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to increase its stake in the cash-strapped carrier.

“We are nobody to reject anybody’s resolution plan. We are saying that there is a regulation governed by SEBI. What we have to see is that what SEBI says,” Kumar was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Etihad, which holds a 24 percent stake in India’s second-largest airline, has made an offer to invest only at rupees 150 per share, which is 53 percent of Jet’s closing price of rupees 281.35 on Friday.

(Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Jet Airways (India) Ltd, State Bank of India
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -1.44% 281.2 End-of-day quote.1.35%
STATE BANK OF INDIA -0.82% 294.95 End-of-day quote.-0.32%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 264 B
EBIT 2019 -23 446 M
Net income 2019 -35 238 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 31 944 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 237  INR
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD1.35%449
DELTA AIR LINES-3.59%33 061
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.22%23 320
AIR CHINA LTD.6.41%16 354
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP0.06%15 876
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.93%12 998
