Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD (JETAIRWAYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Jet Airways India : Indian government probes Jet Airways for alleged siphoning of funds - Business Standard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 06:29am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways passenger aircraft prepares to land at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - India's corporate affairs ministry is probing allegations that beleaguered carrier Jet Airways Ltd siphoned off funds, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The probe was at a "crucial stage" and was being carried out by a division in Mumbai city, the paper quoted a senior government official as saying.

Siphoning of funds, according to Indian regulations, relates to a company using bank loans for purposes unrelated to its operations.

Jet, India's leading full-service carrier, said on Tuesday it had not received any communication from the ministry of corporate affairs. The ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The news comes days after the airline deferred its June-quarter financial results by a few weeks after its audit committee declined to sign off on them "pending closure of certain matters".

Jet also told staff earlier this month it was running out of money, a source had told Reuters, but it has denied this and said it is confident of cutting costs and keeping its planes flying.

Reuters reported on Monday that private equity firm TPG Capital was considering investing in Jet, which is part owned by Etihad Airways, but is not close to finalising a deal.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
06:29aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : Indian government probes Jet Airways for alleged siphoning o..
RE
08/20BLACKSTONE LP : TPG Capital in talks to invest in India's Jet Airways - sources
RE
08/17India's Jet Airways in talks to sub-lease aircraft to regional carrier
RE
08/15BLACKSTONE LP : may buy stake in India's Jet Airways loyalty arm - Bloomberg
RE
08/08JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Scouting for expatriate pilots
AQ
08/07JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD : quaterly earnings release
08/07JET AIRWAYS INDIA : TO LEASE SEVEN ATRs TO TRUJET
AQ
08/04JET AIRWAYS INDIA : At jet, history repeats itself 5 years later
AQ
08/03JET AIRWAYS INDIA : India's Jet Airways warns staff time and funds are running o..
RE
07/18JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Orders 737 max 8 boeing planes for $9 billion; drawn by fuel..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 276 B
EBIT 2019 -5 039 M
Net income 2019 -5 641 M
Debt 2019 94 804 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 34 181 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 489  INR
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-63.90%489
DELTA AIR LINES-0.63%38 473
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC26.44%22 356
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.98%17 701
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP7.77%17 591
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.99%14 016
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.