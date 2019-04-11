Jet Airways India : ' Leasing Firms Start Taking Away Planes

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



India's aviation regulator has received requests from at least 30 leasing firms to de-register their planes on lease with Jet Airways (India) Ltd. (532617.BY) because of unpaid dues from the cash-strapped carrier.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has approved requests from owners of seven Boeing Co. 737-800 jets to de-register their aircraft leased to Jet Airways, which allows them to take the aircraft out of the country and place them with any other airline globally. Requests to de-register another 24 aircraft on lease with the airline are under consideration, according to the regulator's website.

Once the local civil aviation regulator receives a request to de-register an aircraft, it checks to make sure that specific aircraft do not have any dues or claims against it. Once a de-registration request is approved, the owner can change the plane's identification number, or tail number.

Most of Jet Airways' fleet has been grounded over the last few weeks as the airline fell back on salary payments to its pilots and lease rentals. The company has a fleet of 115 aircraft, according to its website.

The airline's lead lender State Bank of India last week invited preliminary bids from prospective investors to sell up to 75% equity in the company after a creditors' group approved a restructuring plan that allows them to take a majority stake in the company.

