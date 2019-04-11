Log in
Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD

(JETAIRWAYS)
News 
News

Jet Airways India : ' Leasing Firms Start Taking Away Planes

04/11/2019 | 12:53am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

India's aviation regulator has received requests from at least 30 leasing firms to de-register their planes on lease with Jet Airways (India) Ltd. (532617.BY) because of unpaid dues from the cash-strapped carrier.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has approved requests from owners of seven Boeing Co. 737-800 jets to de-register their aircraft leased to Jet Airways, which allows them to take the aircraft out of the country and place them with any other airline globally. Requests to de-register another 24 aircraft on lease with the airline are under consideration, according to the regulator's website.

Once the local civil aviation regulator receives a request to de-register an aircraft, it checks to make sure that specific aircraft do not have any dues or claims against it. Once a de-registration request is approved, the owner can change the plane's identification number, or tail number.

Most of Jet Airways' fleet has been grounded over the last few weeks as the airline fell back on salary payments to its pilots and lease rentals. The company has a fleet of 115 aircraft, according to its website.

The airline's lead lender State Bank of India last week invited preliminary bids from prospective investors to sell up to 75% equity in the company after a creditors' group approved a restructuring plan that allows them to take a majority stake in the company.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -1.61% 263.1 End-of-day quote.-3.62%
STATE BANK OF INDIA -1.22% 310.9 End-of-day quote.6.37%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -24 709 M
Net income 2019 -35 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 29 887 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 218  INR
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-3.62%439
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.95%39 182
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.94%22 560
AIR CHINA LTD.46.20%22 534
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY36.90%16 027
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.64.42%15 047
