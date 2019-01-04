Log in
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Jet Airways India : Near Loan Deal With State Bank of India, Sources Say -Reuters

01/04/2019 | 02:33pm EST

--Indian airline Jet Airways is near to a deal which would see it receive a loan of INR15 billion ($215 million) from State Bank of India, Reuters reported Friday, citing "two sources aware of the matter."

--One source said the airline would meet on Jan. 8 with vendors and lessors to discuss a debt restructuring plan, the report said.

--The airline owes money to pilots, banks and vendors, among others, and has grounded some aircraft, the report said. Jet Airways was in talks with part-owner Etihad Airways about a cash infusion, but sources said any such infusion would be conditional on Naresh Goyal, the airline's founder, giving up control, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-jet-airways/jet-airways-bankers-to-meet-airlines-vendors-lessors-to-discuss-debt-plan-sources-idUSKCN1OY1CM

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -0.81% 245.2 End-of-day quote.-10.90%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 2.25% 297.65 End-of-day quote.-1.62%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 269 B
EBIT 2019 -23 341 M
Net income 2019 -30 688 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 30 168 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 262  INR
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-10.90%432
DELTA AIR LINES0.38%34 343
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 936
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-5.89%15 367
AIR CHINA LTD.-1.44%14 635
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.48%13 718
