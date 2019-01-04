Jet Airways India : Near Loan Deal With State Bank of India, Sources Say -Reuters

--Indian airline Jet Airways is near to a deal which would see it receive a loan of INR15 billion ($215 million) from State Bank of India, Reuters reported Friday, citing "two sources aware of the matter."

--One source said the airline would meet on Jan. 8 with vendors and lessors to discuss a debt restructuring plan, the report said.

--The airline owes money to pilots, banks and vendors, among others, and has grounded some aircraft, the report said. Jet Airways was in talks with part-owner Etihad Airways about a cash infusion, but sources said any such infusion would be conditional on Naresh Goyal, the airline's founder, giving up control, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-jet-airways/jet-airways-bankers-to-meet-airlines-vendors-lessors-to-discuss-debt-plan-sources-idUSKCN1OY1CM

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com