Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD

(JETAIRWAYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jet Airways India : Over 1,000 Jet Airways pilots not to fly from Monday due to unpaid salaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 06:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways planes parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - More than a thousand pilots of India's debt-laden Jet Airways will not fly from Monday as they have not been paid salaries for the past three months, President of the National Aviators Guild said on Sunday.

Saddled with more than $1.2 billion of bank debt, the airline has been teetering for weeks and has yet to receive a loan of about $217 million from its lenders as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.

"Pilots haven't been paid for the last three months," Capt Karan Chopra told Reuters.

The crisis at Jet has deepened in recent weeks as lessors have started applying to deregister planes, signaling the planned bailout had failed to assuage their concerns.

An urgent meeting to discuss the Jet situation was held at the prime minister's office on Friday, which was also attended by the country's aviation secretary, Pradeep Singh Kharola.

After the meeting, Kharola said the carrier had money to operate 6-7 planes over the weekend and after that the lenders would have to decide how many jets it could fly after Monday afternoon, news channel ET Now reported late on Friday.

Kharola said the company will meet bankers on Monday for infusion of funds in the interim, the TV channel said.

According to a Business Standard newspaper report on Sunday, Jet's lenders, led by the State Bank of India, are considering a proposal to infuse 10 billion rupees ($144.55 million) to keep the airline afloat.

The money is expected to be disbursed after the Jet management submits an operational plan on how it intends to use the money till May 7, the report said.

The lenders, who have been seeking a new investor to take a stake of up to 75 percent in the airline, hope to complete the selection of bidders by May 7.

Initial bids were to be submitted by the end April 10, but SBI extended the deadline to April 12.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which owns a 24-percent stake in the airline, private equity fund TPG Capital, government owned sovereign fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and ousted chairman Naresh Goyal are among those to have submitted bids, the Business Standard reported.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
06:48aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : Over 1,000 Jet Airways pilots not to fly from Monday due to ..
RE
04/12Amid Jet Airways crisis, IndiGo and SpiceJet set for a good landing in Q4
AQ
04/12India's SpiceJet to lease 16 Boeing 737s to fill gap as groundings push up fa..
RE
04/11JET AIRWAYS INDIA : ' Leasing Firms Start Taking Away Planes
DJ
04/08Jet Airways lenders lay out bid terms for 75 percent stake in airline
RE
04/07JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Stake sale in troubled Jet Airways may get delayed - newspap..
RE
04/05EXCLUSIVE : Jet crisis deepens, lessors to de-register more planes over 10 days ..
RE
04/04JET AIRWAYS INDIA : lenders meet, intend to pursue bank-led resolution plan for ..
AQ
04/03JET AIRWAYS INDIA : India's Jet grounds much of its fleet as it awaits bailout f..
RE
03/31JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Pilots of India's Jet Airways defer strike, seek salary dues..
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -24 709 M
Net income 2019 -35 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 29 666 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 218  INR
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-5.98%429
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.33%39 644
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.10%22 872
AIR CHINA LTD.40.05%21 743
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY31.02%15 450
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.42%14 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About