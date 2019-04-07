Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD

(JETAIRWAYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jet Airways India : Stake sale in troubled Jet Airways may get delayed - newspaper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 05:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Lenders to India’s troubled Jet Airways Ltd may have to wait a little longer to sell a stake in the carrier, as they need more clarity from the country's central bank, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Sunday.

Jet, India's oldest private carrier, is saddled with more than $1 billion in debt, compounding its financial woes and forcing it to ground most of its fleet.

After Jet failed to convince potential investors, including its largest shareholder Etihad Airways, to bail it out, Indian banks decided to take a majority stake in the carrier.

Last month, Jet's lenders, led by State Bank of India agreed to bailout the airline in a complex deal that involved the banks taking a majority stake, while seeking out an investor to help revive the company's fortunes.

Jet's lenders on Thursday said they plan to seek expressions of interest in the airline from potential investors from April 6 and that all submissions from interested parties are expected to be completed by April 9.

But this process may be delayed as the Reserve Bank of India is yet to examine the issue of debt to equity conversion, the paper said, citing a source.

In February, Jet said its shareholders had approved a plan to convert its existing debt to equity.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -1.61% 256.1 End-of-day quote.-7.70%
STATE BANK OF INDIA -1.48% 317.05 End-of-day quote.7.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
05:02aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : Stake sale in troubled Jet Airways may get delayed - newspap..
RE
04/05EXCLUSIVE : Jet crisis deepens, lessors to de-register more planes over 10 days ..
RE
04/04JET AIRWAYS INDIA : lenders meet, intend to pursue bank-led resolution plan for ..
AQ
04/03JET AIRWAYS INDIA : India's Jet grounds much of its fleet as it awaits bailout f..
RE
03/31JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Pilots of India's Jet Airways defer strike, seek salary dues..
RE
03/30JET AIRWAYS INDIA : India's cash-strapped Jet Airways to pay December salaries
RE
03/29Rescue deal is no panacea for India's struggling Jet Airways
RE
03/22India's SpiceJet in talks with lessors to induct aircraft
RE
03/19JET AIRWAYS INDIA : crisis worsens as Indian government steps in, pilots threate..
RE
03/19EXCLUSIVE : India government asked banks to save Jet, avoid bankruptcy - sources
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -24 709 M
Net income 2019 -35 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 29 092 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 229  INR
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-7.70%421
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.69%38 850
AIR CHINA LTD.55.63%23 629
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.41%22 576
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY45.33%15 964
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.73.47%15 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About