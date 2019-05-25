Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Jet Airways (India) Ltd    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD

(JETAIRWAYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jet Airways India : founder Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India - airport official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 02:20pm EDT
Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways speaks during a news conference in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Indian carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped from leaving India on Saturday at Mumbai airport, according to an airport official who asked not to be named.

The couple were taken into custody by immigration officers, the Indian Express reported, citing sources.

The airport official did not confirm that the couple had been detained.

It was not immediately clear why the couple had been prevented from traveling, or whether it was related to reported regulatory probes into the airline.

It was not immediately possible to reach either the Goyals or Jet for comment late Saturday.

Local media said the Goyals had been traveling to Dubai for a connecting flight to London.

Local media, citing sources, reported earlier this month that the ministry of corporate affairs had been looking into Jet's books and had asked for a corporate fraud investigation into the airline, suspecting that its promoters siphoned off funds.

Jet said at the time that it had complied with all regulations. The Goyals did not comment on the reports at the time.

Once one of India's largest carriers, Jet was forced to ground all flights last month after running out of money and failing to secure funds, crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals.

The carrier is saddled with some $1.2 billion in bank debt, and Goyal and his wife stepped down from the airline's board in March amid the crisis.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath, Rajendra Jadhav, and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
02:20pJET AIRWAYS INDIA : founder Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India - a..
RE
05/21Billionaire Hinduja brothers weigh bid for India's Jet Airways
RE
05/17JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Employees offer to lend a shoulder to Jet Airways
AQ
05/14India's Jet Airways sees management exodus as rescue hopes dim
RE
05/14India's Jet Airways sees management exodus as rescue hopes dim
RE
05/11JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Another jolt for Jet as EY audit red-flags books
AQ
05/11JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Govt inspected Jet Airways' books after allegations of fraud
AQ
05/10JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Etihad submits bid for India's Jet, eyes minority stake
RE
05/10JET AIRWAYS INDIA : State Bank of India gets sealed bid for Jet Airways from Eti..
RE
05/10JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Etihad interested in re-investing in India's Jet subject to ..
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -24 709 M
Net income 2019 -35 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,06x
Capitalization 16 829 M
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 168  INR
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-46.60%243
DELTA AIR LINES INC.8.46%35 429
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.51%21 258
AIR CHINA LTD.9.42%16 279
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-3.35%13 167
ANA HOLDINGS INC-3.82%11 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About