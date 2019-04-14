Log in
Jet Airways India : pilots defer strike before crunch creditors meeting

04/14/2019 | 12:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways planes parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Pilots at India's Jet Airways have been told by their union to put off a planned strike to give its management and key lender State Bank of India time to strike a deal to keep the debt-laden airline flying, ANI reported on Sunday.

A tweet from ANI reporting the move cited a message to Jet Airways staff from the National Aviator's Guild, which had earlier advised more than 1,000 pilots who have not been paid for three months to stop flying from Monday.

With more than $1.2 billion of bank debt, Jet is battling for survival and has yet to receive a loan of about $217 million as part of a March rescue deal.

The crisis has deepened in recent weeks as lessors have started applying to deregister planes, signaling the planned bailout had not assuaged their concerns.

An urgent meeting to discuss the Jet situation was held at the prime minister's office on Friday, which was also attended by the country's aviation secretary, Pradeep Singh Kharola.

After the meeting, Kharola said the carrier had money to operate 6-7 planes over the weekend and that the lenders would have to decide how many jets it could fly after Monday afternoon, news channel ET Now reported on Friday.

Kharola said Jet will meet bankers on Monday for an infusion of funds in the interim, the TV channel added.

A Business Standard newspaper report on Sunday said Jet's lenders, led by the SBI, are considering a proposal to infuse 10 billion rupees ($145 million) to keep the airline afloat once Jet submits a plan on how it intends to use the money.

An SBI spokesman did not immediately comment.

Jet's lenders, who have been seeking a new investor to take a stake of up to 75 percent in the airline, hope to complete the selection of bidders by May 7 after SBI extended a deadline.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which owns a 24-percent stake in Jet, private equity fund TPG Capital, India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and ousted chairman Naresh Goyal are among those to have bid, the Business Standard said.

($1 = 69.1800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alexander Smith)

By Nidhi Verma
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -0.11% 260.85 End-of-day quote.-5.98%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 0.11% 315.25 End-of-day quote.6.54%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -24 709 M
Net income 2019 -35 380 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 29 666 M
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 218  INR
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinay Dube Chief Executive Officer
Naresh Goyal Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Chief Information Officer
Gaurang Shetty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD-5.98%429
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.33%39 644
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.10%22 872
AIR CHINA LTD.40.05%21 743
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY31.02%15 450
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.42%14 899
