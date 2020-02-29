Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JetBlue Airways Corporation    JBLU

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 04:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask stands at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo

World stock markets should fall further on Monday after a record contraction in China's manufacturing and service sectors because of the coronavirus outbreak, illustrating the massive potential economic impacts of the epidemic for the rest of the globe.

The outbreak has already caused massive disruptions in industry, led U.S. equities to suffer their worst weekly selloff since the financial crisis and knocked trillions off the market value of global stocks.

The first proper glimpse of how much economic damage the outbreak has inflicted so far came from China, the world's second-largest economy where the epidemic began.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a widely-watched measure of economic activity, fell to a record low in February, data showed on Saturday, with a worrying collapse in domestic and export orders and a contraction of the country's burgeoning service sector.

Investors believe the next few days will reveal whether the outbreak is accelerating in the United States, the world's biggest economy, how much the U.S. government is prepared to deal with an epidemic, and the economic damage in other countries. 

"Right now the market is saying that this is unbounded. We don't know what the limits are and we don't know where it's going to peak," said Graham Tanaka, chief investment officer at New York-based Tanaka Capital.

Stock markets globally lost about $5 trillion of value last week, as measured by the MSCI all-country index <.MIWD00000PUS> that comprises stocks across 23 developed and 26 emerging markets.

The S&P 500 shed 11% last week, entering correction territory, while the Dow and the Nasdaq also registered their deepest weekly percentage losses since October 2008.

(GRAPHIC - Virus wipes out trillions off world stocks: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/2546/2514/Pasted%20Image.jpg)

The February China PMI readings are the first snapshot of the economy's state since the start of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed almost 3,000 people in mainland China and infected about 80,000.

The data indicates the economic disruption from the virus could extend to the whole first quarter of 2020 since the outbreak has caused widespread transport curbs and required tough public health measures that have paralyzed economic activity.

Capital Economics estimates China's economy would contract outright in year-on-year terms this quarter, the first time since at least the 1990s.

"The worst China manufacturing PMI in history will shock the market on Monday," ING economists wrote.

"Covid-19 has not only stopped production but has also broken the supply chain of production,...." they said.

Investors are looking to the United States, where the outbreak and efforts to prepare for its possible spread have become political during a presidential election year.

The White House has played down the crisis and described the high level of news coverage as a ploy to hurt President Donald Trump's efforts to secure a second term.

"The next line in the sand is if we see cases expand in the U.S.," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager and strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

Signs that Japan could cancel its 2020 Summer Olympics--after years of preparation and some $12 billion in investment--would be another unwelcome development, Janasiewicz said. 

The International Olympic Committee has said it is committed to holding the Games on schedule.

Tanaka, of Tanaka Capital, said he is closely watching the U.S. response, including whether the government has been able to secure more kits to test for the virus. 

He has trimmed his position in shares of Tesla Inc and sold all his energy sector holdings as crude prices plummeted. But he continues to hold airline stocks JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc despite concerns about travel demand.

Others are looking to the government bond market, a popular destination for nervous investors. Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note, which move inversely to prices, hit an all-time low Friday.

(Reporting by David Randall, Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner; Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Christian Schmollinger)

By David Randall, Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. -4.72% 50.46 Delayed Quote.-25.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 25409.36 Delayed Quote.-9.71%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -3.01% 15.78 Delayed Quote.-15.71%
NASDAQ 100 0.30% 8461.834492 Delayed Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 8567.367588 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
NATIXIS -4.88% 3.667 Real-time Quote.-7.35%
S&P 500 -0.82% 2954.22 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
TESLA, INC. -1.62% 667.99 Delayed Quote.59.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
04:10aChina data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets
RE
03:01aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Angel Flight NE Holding First Annual 5K on the Runway Presente..
AQ
02/27U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
RE
02/26Delta cutting flights to South Korea; JetBlue waives U.S. change fees
RE
02/26Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation f..
RE
02/26JETBLUE AIRWAYS : waives cancellation fees till March 11 on coronavirus concerns
RE
02/26JETBLUE : Suspends Change and Cancel Fees for New Reservations to Give Customers..
BU
02/19JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Silver Airways Kicks Off Summer Travel Between Orlando and Des..
AQ
02/19JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Changes to Board of Directors Aligned with New Gover..
AQ
02/18JETBLUE AIRWAYS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 648 M
EBIT 2020 1 009 M
Net income 2020 690 M
Debt 2020 1 208 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,39x
P/E ratio 2021 5,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 4 453 M
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,50  $
Last Close Price 15,78  $
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Joel C. Peterson Chairman
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer
Eash Sundaram Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-15.71%4 453
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-21.12%29 408
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-30.08%15 271
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.23%14 633
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.11%14 303
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-24.48%11 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group