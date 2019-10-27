Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JetBlue Airways Corporation    JBLU

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Brazil to lure airlines to fly domestic, taking meetings with three carriers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 02:09pm EDT
A JetBlue aircraft comes in to land at Long Beach Airport in Long Beach

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil is determined to lure airlines to operate domestic flights in Latin America's largest aviation market, and is taking meetings with at least three carriers, a senior government official told Reuters.

"We are going to talk with Jet Blue, we are going to talk with Volaris, a Mexican group ... we are going to talk with Sky Airline, which is Chilean," Ronei Glanzmann, Brazil's civil aviation secretary, told Reuters on the sidelines of the ALTA Airline Leaders Forum, an industry conference.

"These are conversations to introduce Brazil to them, they do not mean that the airlines are saying that they will come here," he added.

Glanzmann said the meetings with Volaris and JetBlue Airways Corp will take place on Monday.

A representative for Sky said they had canceled their participation in the ALTA conference due to the civil unrest in Chile, but declined to comment on taking a meeting with the Brazilian government. Jet Blue and Volaris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil's government has recently begun a push to open its aviation market, the largest in Latin America. Right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro has allowed foreign carriers to set up domestic carriers in the country.

Currently, Brazil's domestic air travel market is highly concentrated among three airlines. Until earlier this year, there was a fourth player, Avianca Brasil, but the airline stopped operations in May after filing for bankruptcy operations late last year, highlighting the high risk and volatility of operating in Brazil.

Reaction to Brazil's liberalization been slow, but already Spanish airline group Globalia has declared its intention to operate a domestic airline in Brazil. But Glanzmann hopes others will too.

His strategy, he said, involves airlines dipping their toes in the Brazilian market first by operating international flights.

"We are working first with international routes, but we are already working so that those operations will become domestic operations in the Brazilian market," Glanzmann said.

In the past year, four foreign low cost airlines have begun operating international flights to Brazil: JetSMART, which belongs to Indigo Partners, Sky Airline, Norwegian Air Shuttle and Argentina's Flybondi.

Still, some industry watchers are skeptical that anyone will attempt to enter Brazil's domestic market anytime soon.

"We don't see anything changing in the short term regarding a new low cost airline operating domestically," said Eduardo Sanovicz, who heads ABEAR, an industry group that represents Brazil's two largest airlines. "For a company to start flying in Brazil, they will need to know that they will have the same costs as we do."

Brazil's carriers have long complained about high costs of operating in Brazil, especially value-added taxes on fuel that can be as high as 25%.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.85% 20.12 End-of-day quote.95.61%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 1.79% 18.76 Delayed Quote.16.81%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 3.48% 46.68 Delayed Quote.-54.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
02:09pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil to lure airlines to fly domestic, taking meetings with three ..
RE
10/25JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Washington banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
AQ
10/25EasyJet adds Orly baggage connections with long-haul partners
RE
10/25JETBLUE AIRWAYS : CARIBBEAN-TRANSPORTATION - CTO welcomes Jetblue's continued gr..
AQ
10/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower As New Social-media Bill And Brexit ..
DJ
10/22JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Norwegian and JetBlue Announce Intent for Partnership
AQ
10/22JETBLUE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
10/22JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/17Norwegian Air, JetBlue tie up to expand transatlantic network
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 113 M
EBIT 2019 832 M
Net income 2019 583 M
Debt 2019 976 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,48x
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 5 460 M
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,25  $
Last Close Price 18,43  $
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Joel C. Peterson Chairman
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer
Eash Sundaram Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION16.81%5 460
DELTA AIR LINES INC.9.42%34 659
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.45%22 726
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.62%15 347
RYANAIR HOLDINGS10.60%14 487
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-15.76%13 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group