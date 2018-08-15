JetBlue Airways : Announces Board of Director Appointments

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline™, today
announced the appointment of B. Ben Baldanza and Sarah Robb O'Hagan to
its Board of Directors. The independent director appointments are
effective immediately, following unanimous approval by the company’s
Board of Directors.
B. Ben Baldanza is an airline industry veteran with deep experience over
the past three decades in low-cost and full service airlines, most
recently as president and chief executive officer of Spirit Airlines. He
also held senior roles at Continental Airlines, Northwest Airlines, and
US Airways, spanning marketing, planning, revenue and operations
leadership. Baldanza is an adjunct faculty member at George Mason
University in Virginia where he teaches airline economics. He is a
graduate of Syracuse University and Princeton University.
Sarah Robb O’Hagan, a noted leader in marketing and business innovation,
is chief executive officer of Flywheel Sports, where she is transforming
the indoor cycling company through customer-centric digital services.
Previously, Robb O’Hagan held senior leadership roles including
president of Equinox Fitness, president of Gatorade, and marketing
director at Nike, Virgin Atlantic Airways and Virgin Entertainment
Group. She is a graduate of the University of Auckland in New Zealand.
"We’re excited to welcome Ben and Sarah and their unique capabilities to
the JetBlue Board," said Joel Peterson, Chairman of the Board. “Their
diverse experience as innovators across industries will be invaluable as
we continue to strengthen the JetBlue business for our crewmembers,
customers and owners.”
“Ben and Sarah each bring directly relevant experience and fresh
perspectives on every aspect of building sustainable challenger brands,”
said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes. “We believe their insights and experience
will make them valued additions to the Board as we evolve JetBlue to
deliver our financial commitments while protecting our unique culture
and offering a best-in-class customer experience.”
The appointment of Baldanza and Robb O’Hagan brings JetBlue’s Board of
Directors to 11 members, 10 of whom are independent.
