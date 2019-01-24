JetBlue Airways : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its results
for the fourth quarter 2018:
-
Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.55 in the fourth quarter of
2018 compared to $2.03 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted
earnings per share was $0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus
$0.32 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 results
benefited from solid non-fuel cost control and revenue performance
through the quarter. Note A to this earnings release includes the GAAP
to Non-GAAP reconciliation between reported and adjusted diluted
earnings per share.
-
GAAP pre-tax income of $200 million. Excluding the one-time costs,
adjusted pre-tax income of $204 million(1), an increase of
19.9% from the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
Pre-tax margin of 10.2%, inclusive of the one-time costs. Adjusted
pre-tax margin of 10.4%(1), a 0.7 point increase year over
year.
Highlights from the Fourth Quarter 2018
-
Fourth quarter 2018 revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased
2.4%, year over year, driven by strong close-in demand trends across
the network. RASM for the quarter ended above the mid-point of our
initial guidance range of 1.0% to 4.0% excluding a 0.3 point impact
from strong completion factor during the quarter.
-
Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel (CASM
ex-fuel) (1) declined 3.6%, below the low end of our
initial guidance range of down (3.5%) to down (1.5%). This decline
includes a small benefit of approximately 0.3 points from improved
completion factor.
Key Guidance for the First Quarter and Full Year
2019:
-
Capacity is expected to increase between 7.5% and 9.5% year over year
in the first quarter 2019. For the full year 2019, JetBlue expects
capacity to increase between 5.0% and 7.0%.
-
RASM growth is expected to range between down (2.0%) and plus 1.0% for
the first quarter 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Our
guidance includes two points of negative impact related to the
calendar placement shift of Easter and Passover between the first and
second quarters of 2019. In addition our guidance includes a net 0.75
point headwind related to a more active winter that impacted trough
weeks during the first quarter of 2018.
-
CASM ex-fuel is expected to increase between 1.5% and 3.5% for the
first quarter of 2019, principally driven by engine maintenance timing
and the year-over-year impact of the pilot contract effective on
August 1st, 2018. For the full year 2019, JetBlue continues
to expect year over year CASM ex-fuel to be between flat and 2.0%.
For further details see the latest Investor Update and the Fourth
Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation available via the internet at http://investor.jetblue.com.
JetBlue will conduct a conference call to discuss its quarterly earnings
today, January 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live broadcast of
the conference call will also be available via the internet at http://investor.jetblue.com.
Executing our Plan to Reach our EPS Commitments
“I’d like to thank our 22,000 Crewmembers across our network for all
their hard work throughout 2018. I’d also like to congratulate our
Crewmembers for operating the airline at 100 percent completion from
December 10 through January 11. This is an impressive achievement as we
safely delivered our Customers to their destinations during one of the
busiest times of the year,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s Chief Executive
Officer.
“During 2018 we continued to work on our plan to strengthen the
foundation of JetBlue and position the company to thrive. In bringing
this very busy year to a close, I could not be prouder of our
accomplishments. 2018 was a year of significant fuel volatility, and our
team has remained relentlessly focused on executing our plan laid out in
Investor Day. We are pleased with the progress we’ve made to-date on our
building blocks. We are mindful of the external environment, but remain
focused on executing on the initiatives we control, which we believe
will create value and drive returns for our Owners.”
“We expect 2019 will be a stepping stone year to deliver on our 2020
goals, and to further improvements beyond 2020. We expect to see margin
expansion resulting from our network reallocation, ancillary revenue
initiatives, improvements to our fleet and our progress in better
controlling our costs. We remain confident in our ability to execute on
our building blocks and achieve our $2.50 to $3.00 EPS target in 2020,”
said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s President and Chief Operating Officer.
Revenue Performance and Outlook
Fourth quarter RASM increased 2.4%. Excluding the 0.3 point headwind
from improved completion factor, RASM was above the mid-point of our
original guidance range 1.0% to 4.0%. During the quarter we saw strong
close-in demand across the network, with strong peaks and continued
improvement in trough periods,” said Marty St. George, JetBlue’s EVP
Commercial and Planning.
“We are broadly seeing fourth quarter demand trends carry into the first
quarter. Our 'clean' RASM is expected to fall between 0.75 and 3.75
percent during the first quarter, which adds back the impact of the
calendar shift and weather to our guidance.”
Cost Performance, Outlook and Balance Sheet
Fourth quarter CASM ex-fuel declined 3.6%, below the low end of the
updated guidance of down (3.5%) to down (1.5%), driven by execution of
our Structural Cost Program. “I am delighted to say we exceeded our
plan, and reported underlying CASM ex-fuel growth below the mid-point of
our full year guidance, despite the added pressure from lower capacity
in three of four quarters,” said Steve Priest, JetBlue’s EVP Chief
Financial Officer.
“Excluding the 2018 impact from our pilot deal of 1.3 points, we
achieved a small decline in underlying CASM ex-fuel for the year. This
is an important accomplishment in improving our cost control as we have
now achieved $199 million dollars in 2020 run rate savings from our $250
to 300 million dollar Structural Cost Program, and we are on track to
execute on our cost commitments through 2020.
Looking into the first quarter, similar to our progression in 2018, we
expect the quarter over quarter variations during 2019 to also include
scheduled engine maintenance events that may shift between quarters as
we remain on a time and material basis for our Airbus engines. For 2019
we continue to expect our ex-fuel unit costs growth to range between 0
and 2 percent. We anticipate CASM ex-fuel growth to be higher in the
first half of this year, largely as a result of the pilot contract
effective on August 1 of 2018. In the second half of 2019 we expect to
see further benefits from the ramp of the Structural Cost Program and
the greater impact of our A320 fleet restyling efforts.”
Capital Allocation and Liquidity
JetBlue ended the quarter with approximately $887 million in
unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and short term investments, or
about 11.6% of trailing twelve month revenue. In addition, JetBlue
maintains approximately $625 million in undrawn lines of credit.
JetBlue repaid $44 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital lease
obligations for the fourth quarter and $222 million for the full year
2018, and raised $147 million in net proceeds in secured aircraft debt
for the fourth quarter. JetBlue anticipates maintaining a 30-40%
adjusted debt to cap range and liquidity between 10% and 12%.
Fuel Expense and Hedging
The realized fuel price in the quarter was $2.24 per gallon, a 18.5%
increase versus fourth quarter 2017 realized fuel price of $1.89.
JetBlue entered into forward fuel derivative contracts to hedge
approximately 7% of its fuel consumption for the first half of 2019.
Based on the fuel curve as of January 11th, JetBlue expects
an average price per gallon of fuel of $2.01 in the first quarter of
2019.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in
Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
Notes
|
(1)
|
|
Consolidated operating cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel
and related taxes, and operating expenses related to other
non-airline businesses (CASM Ex-Fuel) is a non-GAAP financial
measure that we use to measure our core performance. Note A provides
a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release
and provides the reasons management uses those measures.
|
|
|
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which
represent our management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future
events. When used in this document and in documents incorporated herein
by reference, the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “indicates,”
“believes,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “may,” “will,” “should,”
“seeks,” “targets” and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, and are based on information currently
available to us. Actual results may differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements due to many factors,
including, without limitation, our extremely competitive industry;
volatility in financial and credit markets which could affect our
ability to obtain debt and/or lease financing or to raise funds through
debt or equity issuances; our significant fixed obligations and
substantial indebtedness; volatility in fuel prices, maintenance costs
and interest rates; our reliance on high daily aircraft utilization; our
ability to implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract and
retain qualified personnel and maintain our culture as we grow; our
reliance on a limited number of suppliers; our dependence on the New
York and Boston metropolitan markets and the effect of increased
congestion in these markets; our reliance on automated systems and
technology; our being subject to potential unionization, work stoppages,
slowdowns or increased labor costs; our presence in some international
emerging markets that may experience political or economic instability
or may subject us to legal risk; reputational and business risk from
information security breaches or cyber-attacks; changes in or additional
domestic or foreign government regulation; changes in our industry due
to other airlines' financial condition; acts of war or terrorism; global
economic conditions or an economic downturn leading to a continuing or
accelerated decrease in demand for air travel; the spread of infectious
diseases; adverse weather conditions or natural disasters; and external
geopolitical events and conditions. It is routine for our internal
projections and expectations to change as the year or each quarter in
the year progresses, and therefore it should be clearly understood that
the internal projections, beliefs and assumptions upon which we base our
expectations may change prior to the end of each quarter or year.
Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking
statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. You
should understand that many important factors, in addition to those
discussed or incorporated by reference in this press release, could
cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the
forward-looking statements. Potential factors that could affect our
results include, in addition to others not described in this press
release, those described in Item 1A of our 2017 Form 10-K under "Risks
Related to JetBlue" and "Risks Associated with the Airline Industry". In
light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events
discussed in this press release might not occur.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017(1)
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017(1)
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
OPERATING REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,891
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,381
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,761
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
1,968
|
|
|
|
|
1,758
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,658
|
|
|
|
|
7,012
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|
|
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,899
|
|
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
|
39.4
|
|
|
|
Salaries, wages and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,044
|
|
|
|
|
1,887
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
Landing fees and other rents
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
Aircraft rent
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
Maintenance, materials and repairs
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
(17.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
625
|
|
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
|
933
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
Special items
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,747
|
|
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,370
|
|
|
|
|
6,019
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
|
(71.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
pts.
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
|
(10.4
|
)
|
|
pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(92
|
)
|
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
|
Capitalized interest
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
|
|
Interest income and other
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
107.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
127.5
|
|
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
|
(76.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin
|
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
pts.
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
(10.1
|
)
|
|
pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
|
(106.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
(114.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
$
|
169
|
|
|
|
$
|
654
|
|
|
|
(74.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
188
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
(83.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
306.1
|
|
|
|
|
321.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
312.9
|
|
|
|
|
328.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
307.8
|
|
|
|
|
323.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
314.5
|
|
|
|
|
330.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Prior period results have been recast to reflect the adoption of
ASC 606 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
|
COMPARATIVE OPERATING STATISTICS
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Revenue passengers (thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
10,296
|
|
|
|
|
9,787
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,150
|
|
|
|
|
40,038
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
12,519
|
|
|
|
|
11,527
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,790
|
|
|
|
|
47,240
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
15,168
|
|
|
|
|
13,876
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,881
|
|
|
|
|
56,007
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
Load factor
|
|
|
|
|
82.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
83.1
|
%
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
pts.
|
|
|
|
84.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
84.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
pts.
|
Aircraft utilization (hours per day)
|
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fare(2)
|
|
|
|
$
|
183.62
|
|
|
|
$
|
172.33
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
175.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
168.88
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
Yield per passenger mile (cents)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
15.10
|
|
|
|
|
14.63
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.53
|
|
|
|
|
14.31
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
12.46
|
|
|
|
|
12.15
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.33
|
|
|
|
|
12.07
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
Revenue per ASM (cents)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
12.98
|
|
|
|
|
12.67
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.79
|
|
|
|
|
12.52
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
Operating expense per ASM (cents)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
11.52
|
|
|
|
|
11.30
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.31
|
|
|
|
|
10.75
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel (cents)(1)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
8.27
|
|
|
|
|
8.58
|
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.34
|
|
|
|
|
8.25
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departures
|
|
|
|
|
91,766
|
|
|
|
|
87,701
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
366,619
|
|
|
|
|
353,681
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
|
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
Average number of operating aircraft during period
|
|
|
|
|
250.2
|
|
|
|
|
239.0
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
246.8
|
|
|
|
|
233.5
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.24
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.24
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
|
30.2
|
|
|
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
Average number of full-time equivalent crewmembers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,766
|
|
|
|
|
17,118
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Refer to Note A, Consolidated operating cost per available seat
mile, excluding fuel (CASM Ex-Fuel) at the end of our Earnings
Release for more information on this non-GAAP measure. CASM Ex-Fuel
excludes fuel and related taxes, special items, and operating
expenses related to other non-airline businesses.
|
|
(2) Recast to reflect the adoption of ASC 606 Revenue from
Contracts with Customers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
474
|
|
|
$
|
303
|
Total investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
392
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
10,426
|
|
|
|
9,781
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
|
1,670
|
|
|
|
1,199
|
Stockholders' equity(1)
|
|
|
|
|
4,611
|
|
|
|
4,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Prior period results have been recast to reflect the adoption of
ASC 606 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
|
Note A – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
JetBlue sometimes uses non-GAAP measures that are derived from the
Consolidated Financial Statements, but that are not presented in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
JetBlue believes these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison
of our results to others in the airline industry and our prior year
results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in
addition to, and not a substitute for, our results prepared in
accordance with GAAP. We believe certain charges included in our
operating expenses on a GAAP basis make it difficult to compare our
current period results to prior periods as well as future periods and
guidance. We believe our special items distort our overall trends and
that our metrics and results are enhanced with the presentation of our
results excluding the impact of special items. The tables below show a
reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release
to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. It should be
noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the
non-GAAP information provided by other companies.
Consolidated operating cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel
and related taxes, and certain non-airline operating expenses, and
special items (“CASM Ex-Fuel”)
CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry. We exclude
aircraft fuel and related taxes, and operating expenses related to other
non-airline businesses, such as JetBlue Technology Ventures and JBTP,
LLC, and special items from operating cost per available seat mile to
determine CASM Ex-Fuel. During the periods presented below, special
items include the impairment and one-time costs related to the Embraer
E190 fleet transition as well as one-time costs related to the
ratification of our pilots’ collective bargaining agreement. We believe
CASM Ex-Fuel provides investors the ability to measure financial
performance excluding items beyond our control such as fuel costs, which
are subject to many economic and political factors beyond our control or
not related to the generation of an available seat mile, such as
operating expenses related to other non-airline businesses. We believe
this measure is more indicative of our ability to manage costs and is
more comparable to measures reported by other major airlines.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
per ASM
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
per ASM
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
per ASM
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
per ASM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,747
|
|
|
$
|
11.52
|
|
|
$
|
1,568
|
|
|
$
|
11.30
|
|
|
$
|
7,370
|
|
|
$
|
12.31
|
|
|
$
|
6,019
|
|
|
$
|
10.75
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|
|
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
1,899
|
|
|
|
3.17
|
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
|
2.43
|
Other non-airline expenses
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
Special items
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,255
|
|
|
$
|
8.27
|
|
|
$
|
1,192
|
|
|
$
|
8.58
|
|
|
$
|
4,992
|
|
|
$
|
8.34
|
|
|
$
|
4,621
|
|
|
$
|
8.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Recast to reflect the adoption of ASC 606 Revenue from
Contracts with Customers.
|
Reported Amounts to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Operating Expense,
Income before Taxes, Net Income and Earnings per Share, excluding Tax
Reform Impact and Special Items
Our GAAP results in the applicable periods include the impacts of the
2017 tax reform and certain charges that are deemed special items which
we believe make our results difficult to compare to prior periods as
well as future periods and guidance. During the periods presented below,
special items include the impairment and one-time costs related to the
Embraer E190 fleet transition as well as one-time costs related to the
ratification of our pilots’ collective bargaining agreement. We believe
the impacts of the 2017 tax reform and special items distort our overall
trends and that our metrics and results are enhanced with the
presentation of our results excluding the impact of these items. The
table below provide a reconciliation of our GAAP reported amounts to the
non-GAAP amounts excluding the impact of the 2017 tax reform and special
items.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE, INCOME BEFORE TAXES, NET
INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS AND IMPACT OF
TAX REFORM
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,747
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,370
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,019
|
|
Less: Special items
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total operating expenses excluding special items
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,743
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,935
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
221
|
|
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
|
$
|
288
|
|
|
|
$
|
993
|
|
Add back: Special items
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating income excluding special items
|
|
|
|
$
|
225
|
|
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
|
$
|
723
|
|
|
|
$
|
993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
200
|
|
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
|
|
$
|
219
|
|
|
|
$
|
914
|
|
Add back: Special items
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income before income taxes excluding special items
|
|
|
|
$
|
204
|
|
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
|
|
$
|
654
|
|
|
|
$
|
914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes excluding special items
|
|
|
|
$
|
204
|
|
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
|
|
$
|
654
|
|
|
|
$
|
914
|
|
Less: Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
Less: Income tax related to special items
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Less: Tax reform impact
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
Net Income excluding special items and tax reform impact
|
|
|
|
$
|
155
|
|
|
|
$
|
103
|
|
|
|
$
|
487
|
|
|
|
$
|
574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.42
|
|
Add back: Special items, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Add back: Tax reform impact
|
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.72
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.67
|
)
|
Basic excluding special items and tax reform impact
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.41
|
|
Add back: Special items, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Add back: Tax reform impact
|
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.71
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.67
|
)
|
Diluted excluding special items and tax reform impact
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return On Invested Capital (“ROIC”). ROIC is a non-GAAP financial
measure we believe provides useful supplemental information for
management and investors by measuring the effectiveness of our
operations' use of invested capital to generate profits. We use ROIC to
track how much value we are creating for our shareholders as it
represents an important financial metric we believe provides meaningful
information as to how well we generate returns relative to the capital
invested in our business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
|
Reconciliation of Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017(c)
|
Numerator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
288
|
|
|
|
$
|
993
|
|
Add: Interest income and other
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Add: Interest component of capitalized aircraft rent (a)
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Add: Special items (d)
|
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
|
|
790
|
|
|
|
|
1,052
|
|
Less: Income tax expense impact
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
394
|
|
Operating Income After Tax, Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
590
|
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denominator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,671
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,333
|
|
Average total debt
|
|
|
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
|
|
1,291
|
|
Capitalized aircraft rent (a)
|
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
Invested Capital
|
|
|
|
|
6,826
|
|
|
|
|
6,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Invested Capital
|
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Capitalized Aircraft Rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aircraft rent, as reported
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Capitalized aircraft rent (7x Aircraft rent) (b)
|
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
Interest component of capitalized aircraft rent (Imputed interest at
7.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) In determining the Invested Capital component of ROIC we include
a non-GAAP adjustment for aircraft operating leases, as operating
lease obligations are not reflected on our balance sheets but do
represent a significant financing obligation. In making the
adjustment we used a multiple of seven times our aircraft rent as
this is the multiple which is routinely used with in the airline
community to represent the financing component of aircraft operating
lease obligations.
|
|
(c) Prior period results have been recast to reflect the adoption of
ASC 606 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
|
|
(d) During the periods presented above, special items include the
impairment and one-time costs related to the Embraer E190 fleet
transition as well as one-time costs related to the ratification of
our pilots’ collective bargaining agreement.
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005208/en/