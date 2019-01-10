JetBlue Airways : Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq:JBLU) announced today that it will
hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2018
financial results on January 24th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's
investor relations website at the following web address:
http://investor.jetblue.com
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived
on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Audio Archives' following
the conference call.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in
Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
