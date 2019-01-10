Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JetBlue Airways Corporation    JBLU

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION (JBLU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JetBlue Airways : Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:03pm EST

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq:JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2018 financial results on January 24th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:

http://investor.jetblue.com

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Audio Archives' following the conference call.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
06:03pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference C..
BU
12:08pAmerican Airlines shares fall on dour fourth quarter expectations, weigh on s..
RE
01/09JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Reflects on 15 Years of Operations in Boston and Looks Ahead t..
AQ
01/09JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Reflects on 15 Years of Operations in Boston and Looks Ahead t..
AQ
01/08JETBLUE : Gives Its BlueBud Business Mentoring Program a Boost with New Mentees ..
BU
01/08JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Reflects on 15 Years of Operations in Boston
AQ
01/08CITY OF AUSTIN : November 2018 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; the..
AQ
01/07JETBLUE : Reflects on 15 Years of Operations in Boston and Looks Ahead to Future..
BU
01/07JETBLUE AIRWAYS : and new low-cost U.S. airline order 120 planes made by Bombard..
AQ
01/07JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Airbus Confirms a220 Orders with Moxy and Jetblue
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 653 M
EBIT 2018 682 M
Net income 2018 522 M
Debt 2018 1 247 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,45
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 5 251 M
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,7 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Joel C. Peterson Chairman
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eash Sundaram Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION4.92%5 251
DELTA AIR LINES-4.87%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.82%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.0.00%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.83%13 718
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.