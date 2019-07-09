Log in
JetBlue Airways : Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/09/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq:JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results on July 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:

http://investor.jetblue.com

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Audio Archives' following the conference call.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
