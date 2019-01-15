JetBlue Airways : New Report from JetBlue and The Nature Conservancy Uses AI Technology to Evaluate the Impact of Natural Resources on Tourism

-- Results Show the Caribbean Depends on Tourism, Which Relies Heavily
on Healthy Coral Reefs --
-- JetBlue is Donating 50 Flights to The Nature Conservancy for
Scientists to Travel to the Caribbean to Further Research and Help
Conserve Coral Reefs --
JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), along with The Nature Conservancy, whose mission
is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends, today
released a new report focusing on the connection between natural
resources and tourism. The report’s results revealed that the Caribbean
is more dependent on tourism than any other region across the globe and
highlights new data on the benefits that coral reefs provide to the
travel industry and the region’s economy.
Coral reef health is diminishing from impacts such as pollution and
climate change. This report, also supported by Microsoft and the World
Travel & Tourism Council, utilized machine learning and artificial
intelligence to quantify the significant value that reefs contribute to
the Caribbean economy through reef-adjacent activities, such as sailing,
diving and snorkeling, and the direct connection on tourism. The value
of reef-associated tourism is estimated at more than $7.9 billion
annually from over 11 million visitors. This accounts for 23 percent of
all tourism spending and is equivalent to more than 10 percent of the
region’s gross domestic product.
This marks the second study funded by JetBlue to measure Caribbean
ecosystems and correlate it to travel industry revenue. “Estimating
Reef-Adjacent Tourism Value in the Caribbean” follows 2015’s “EcoEarnings:
A Shore Thing.” The updated report analyzes the
component of the travel sector that depends on coral reefs but does not
make direct use of them in the way that diving or snorkeling does.
Reef-adjacent tourism value comes from beach activities, coastal views,
delicious seafood and tranquil waters for swimming and boating—many of
the reasons people flock to the Caribbean. The new report can be found here.
“The Caribbean and Latin America account for one-third of JetBlue’s
flying. The health and long-term growth of this region is directly tied
to our bottom line,” said Sophia Mendelsohn, head of sustainability and
environmental, social governance, JetBlue. “This study proves the
relationship between healthy coral reefs and tourism, and the overall
financial stability of the Caribbean. It’s time for conservation
organizations like The Nature Conservancy and the tourism industry to
work together on solutions to conserve the region’s resources.”
“Scientific evidence shows that living corals in the Caribbean have
declined over 60% in just the last three decades alone. The Nature
Conservancy is currently deploying innovative solutions to protect and
restore coral reefs throughout the region; we must however move faster
to outpace the current rate of degradation and increasing threats to
coral reefs” commented Dr. Luis Solórzano, Executive Director of The
Nature Conservancy in the Caribbean. “Millions of people in the
Caribbean depend on coral reefs as a source of livelihood, and the
region is known as paradise to so many travelers from around the globe.
It is ours our responsibility to protect the natural wonders, like coral
reefs, that sustain both the Caribbean economy and tourism alike.”
The methodology for this study was derived from one of the most
prevalent ways people communicate today – social media. Social content
was analyzed using Microsoft’s machine learning. More than 86,000 social
images and nearly 6.7 million text posts were studied for identifiers
that indicated reef-adjacent activities. The social media metrics were
layered with traditionally sourced data from government agencies and the
tourism industry, such as surveys from visitor centers, sales figures
reported by travel-associated businesses and economic data from
government accounting systems.
“A more sustainable future depends upon our ability to better model,
monitor and manage natural resources like coral reefs, and that will
require human ingenuity paired with AI,” said Dr. Lucas Joppa, chief
environmental officer at Microsoft. “For this report, Azure Cognitive
Services helped accurately identify coral reef images throughout the
Caribbean that were already available on the internet so they could then
be used in a tourism-based economic valuation model. We’re proud to
continue our work with The Nature Conservancy to enhance conservation
planning and economic modeling with the power of Azure and AI for Earth.”
Other key findings of this study that directly impact JetBlue and
Caribbean tourism include:
-
The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where JetBlue is the largest
airline to both islands, benefit from tourist spending of more than $1
billion per year. This tourism revenue is directly linked to reefs.
-
The Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico receive more than one
million visitors per year whose visits are directly linked to coral
reefs.
-
The top 10 percent highest-value reef areas each generate more than
$5.7 million and 7,000 visitors per square kilometer per year. These
reefs are scattered in almost every country and territory in the
region and have a large proportion of high-value reefs, each with an
average spend value equal to over $3 million per square kilometer per
year.
-
The countries most dependent on reef-adjacent tourism include many
small island nations and JetBlue destinations, like Antigua & Barbuda,
Bermuda and St. Maarten, where there may be relatively few alternative
sources of income outside of reef-associated tourism.
-
Only 35 percent of Caribbean reefs are positioned where they do not
draw revenue for the region’s tourism sector, indicating that there
are little to no options to expand reef-associated activities to new
areas. Most of the reefs not used for tourism are in remote locations.
The potential impacts to tourism in the Caribbean include climate change
and other threats to coral reefs, like overfishing, pollution and
coastal development. As tourism is an essential pillar of all Caribbean
economies, depletion of natural resources could lead to economic and
social risks. With 65 percent of the Caribbean’s reefs generating
tourism dollars, the results reveal an opportunity for
tourism-associated businesses — including cruise lines, airlines, and
hotels to work together and continue to invest in protecting the
region’s environmental health.
As a follow-up to this study, JetBlue is donating 50 flights to The
Nature Conservancy for scientists to travel to the region to further
research and help conserve coral reefs. JetBlue depends on natural
resources and a healthy environment to keep its business running
smoothly. Natural resources are essential for the airline to fly and
tourism relies on having beautiful, natural and preserved destinations
for customers to visit. The airline focuses on issues that have the
potential to impact its business. Customers, crewmembers and community
are key to JetBlue's sustainability strategy. Demand from these groups
for responsible operations is one of the motivations behind the
airline’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier
in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
About The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated
to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by
science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's
toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We
are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an
unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping
make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries, we use a
collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the
private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org
or follow @nature_press on
Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005650/en/