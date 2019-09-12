Log in
JetBlue Airways Corporation

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

JetBlue Airways : Reports August Traffic

0
09/12/2019

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its preliminary traffic results for August 2019. Traffic in August increased 3.9 percent from August 2018, on a capacity increase of 6.1 percent. Load factor for August 2019 was 86.9 percent, a decrease of 1.8 points from August 2018. JetBlue’s preliminary completion factor for August 2019 was 99.0 percent and its on-time (1) performance was 67.8 percent.

JetBlue continues to expect third quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to range between -2.0 and 0.0 percent.

 

JETBLUE AIRWAYS TRAFFIC RESULTS

 

 

August 2019

August 2018

% Change

Revenue passenger miles (000)

4,905,835

 

4,720,305

 

3.9

%

Available seat miles (000)

5,644,648

 

5,319,963

 

6.1

%

Load factor

86.9

%

88.7

%

-1.8 pts.

Revenue passengers

3,897,825

 

3,908,398

 

(0.3

)%

Departures

32,638

 

32,576

 

0.2

%

Average stage length (miles)

1,133

 

1,093

 

3.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

Y-T-D 2019

Y-T-D 2018

% Change

Revenue passenger miles (000)

36,428,145

 

34,384,152

 

5.9

%

Available seat miles (000)

42,760,776

 

39,833,204

 

7.3

%

Load factor

85.2

%

86.3

%

-1.1 pts.

Revenue passengers

29,047,424

 

28,652,079

 

1.4

%

Departures

247,348

 

245,015

 

1.0

%

Average stage length (miles)

1,142

 

1,093

 

4.5

%

 

(1) The U.S. Department of Transportation considers on-time arrivals to be those domestic flights arriving within 14 minutes of schedule.

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
