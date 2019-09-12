JetBlue Airways : Reports August Traffic

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its preliminary traffic results for August 2019. Traffic in August increased 3.9 percent from August 2018, on a capacity increase of 6.1 percent. Load factor for August 2019 was 86.9 percent, a decrease of 1.8 points from August 2018. JetBlue’s preliminary completion factor for August 2019 was 99.0 percent and its on-time (1) performance was 67.8 percent.

JetBlue continues to expect third quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to range between -2.0 and 0.0 percent.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS TRAFFIC RESULTS August 2019 August 2018 % Change Revenue passenger miles (000) 4,905,835 4,720,305 3.9 % Available seat miles (000) 5,644,648 5,319,963 6.1 % Load factor 86.9 % 88.7 % -1.8 pts. Revenue passengers 3,897,825 3,908,398 (0.3 )% Departures 32,638 32,576 0.2 % Average stage length (miles) 1,133 1,093 3.7 % Y-T-D 2019 Y-T-D 2018 % Change Revenue passenger miles (000) 36,428,145 34,384,152 5.9 % Available seat miles (000) 42,760,776 39,833,204 7.3 % Load factor 85.2 % 86.3 % -1.1 pts. Revenue passengers 29,047,424 28,652,079 1.4 % Departures 247,348 245,015 1.0 % Average stage length (miles) 1,142 1,093 4.5 %

(1) The U.S. Department of Transportation considers on-time arrivals to be those domestic flights arriving within 14 minutes of schedule.

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005028/en/