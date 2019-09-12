JetBlue Airways : Reports August Traffic

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its preliminary traffic results for August 2019. Traffic in August increased 3.9 percent from August 2018, on a capacity increase of 6.1 percent. Load factor for August 2019 was 86.9 percent, a decrease of 1.8 points from August 2018. JetBlue’s preliminary completion factor for August 2019 was 99.0 percent and its on-time (1) performance was 67.8 percent.
JetBlue continues to expect third quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to range between -2.0 and 0.0 percent.
|
|
JETBLUE AIRWAYS TRAFFIC RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2019
|
|
|
August 2018
|
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
|
|
|
4,905,835
|
|
|
|
4,720,305
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
|
|
|
5,644,648
|
|
|
|
5,319,963
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
Load factor
|
|
|
|
86.9
|
%
|
|
|
88.7
|
%
|
|
|
-1.8 pts.
|
Revenue passengers
|
|
|
|
3,897,825
|
|
|
|
3,908,398
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
Departures
|
|
|
|
32,638
|
|
|
|
32,576
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
1,093
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y-T-D 2019
|
|
|
Y-T-D 2018
|
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
|
|
|
36,428,145
|
|
|
|
34,384,152
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
|
|
|
42,760,776
|
|
|
|
39,833,204
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
Load factor
|
|
|
|
85.2
|
%
|
|
|
86.3
|
%
|
|
|
-1.1 pts.
|
Revenue passengers
|
|
|
|
29,047,424
|
|
|
|
28,652,079
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Departures
|
|
|
|
247,348
|
|
|
|
245,015
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
1,093
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The U.S. Department of Transportation considers on-time arrivals to be those domestic flights arriving within 14 minutes of schedule.
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005028/en/