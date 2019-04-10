JetBlue Airways : Reports March Traffic

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its preliminary
traffic results for March 2019. Traffic in March increased 7.9 percent
from March 2018, on a capacity increase of 12.6 percent. Load factor for
March 2019 was 85.3 percent, a decrease of 3.7 points from March 2018.
JetBlue’s preliminary completion factor for March 2019 was 98.4 percent
and its on-time (1) performance was 73.8 percent.
The following reflects revised guidance for the first quarter of 2019:
-
First quarter RASM (a) is expected to decrease
approximately 3.1 percent year-over-year, versus our prior guidance
range of negative 1.5 to negative 3.5 percent. Higher than expected
completion factor negatively impacted first quarter RASM by
approximately 0.75 points.
-
CASM ex-fuel (b) growth for the first quarter is expected
to be at or below the lower end of our initial guidance range of 1.5
to 3.5 percent. Higher than expected completion factor similarly
reduced CASM ex-fuel by approximately 0.75 points.
-
JetBlue expects the price of jet fuel for the first quarter to range
between $2.05 and $2.06 per gallon. Our fuel consumption is expected
to be broadly in line with our original guidance of 215 million
gallons for the quarter.
(a) Revenue per available
seat mile
(b) Operating cost per available seat mile,
excluding fuel and related taxes, operating expenses related to other
non-airline businesses, and special items
|
|
JETBLUE AIRWAYS TRAFFIC RESULTS
|
|
|
March 2019
|
|
March 2018
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
|
4,721,374
|
|
|
4,376,149
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
|
5,535,718
|
|
|
4,918,144
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
Load factor
|
|
85.3
|
%
|
|
89
|
%
|
|
-3.7 pts.
|
Revenue passengers
|
|
3,783,575
|
|
|
3,651,416
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
Departures
|
|
32,005
|
|
|
30,179
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
1,099
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y-T-D 2019
|
|
Y-T-D 2018
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
|
12,734,121
|
|
|
11,866,145
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
|
15,436,999
|
|
|
14,024,559
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Load factor
|
|
82.5
|
%
|
|
84.6
|
%
|
|
-2.1 pts.
|
Revenue passengers
|
|
10,165,013
|
|
|
9,880,785
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
Departures
|
|
89,236
|
|
|
86,046
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The U.S. Department of Transportation considers on-time arrivals to
be those domestic flights arriving within 14 minutes of schedule.
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in
Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
