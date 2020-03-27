Log in
JetBlue Airways : Statement from JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act

03/27/2020 | 06:21pm EDT

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes today issued the following statement:

“JetBlue applauds President Trump, his Administration and the bipartisan leadership in Congress for coming together to swiftly pass and enact the CARES Act, a bill critical to the future of not just of our aviation industry but our entire country. This historic legislation is an important step for those affected by this unprecedented pandemic. Airlines will continue to provide critical air service throughout this crisis, and we stand ready to support the economic recovery when the crisis is over.”


© Business Wire 2020
