Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JetBlue Airways Corporation    JBLU

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue Airways : U.S. senators urge Delta, JetBlue to backtrack on employee hour cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 03:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

A group of U.S. senators is urging Delta Air Lines Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp to immediately reverse their decisions to reduce employees' hours, saying that the moves are inconsistent with the requirements of taxpayer-funded payroll assistance.

Delta and JetBlue have already received a portion of $25 billion in CARES Act money meant to protect airline workers' jobs and pay rates until Sept. 30 as the industry weathers a severe demand drop in business because of the coronavirus crisis.

Delta is set to receive $5.4 billion and JetBlue $935 million.

"You should not take one penny more of bailout funds unless you are prepared to protect your workers' jobs, pay and benefits," 13 senators including Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, all Democrats, wrote in two letters to the airlines.

They said cutting employee hours is not consistent with Congress' intent under the CARES Act and potentially illegal.

JetBlue spokesman Philip Stewart said the airline's move was in full compliance, adding, that with flights to many cities suspended or significantly reduced, "there are quite literally no hours for our crewmembers to work in many cases."

Airlines are burning through cash every day and with little new revenue, JetBlue needs to make the payroll aid - which falls short of its total payroll needs - last until Sept. 30 so that it can preserve as many jobs as possible in October, Stewart said.

Delta did not immediately comment. The letter to the airline cited a Delta spokesperson saying that the reduction in hours complies with the act.

United Airlines Holdings Inc rolled back its plan to cut working hours for thousands of union aircraft and passenger service workers after their union filed a lawsuit seeking a halt to the plan.

"You should do the same," the letters said.

Sito Pantoja of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace said: "The undeniable result is workers are involuntarily taking home less money to support their families. A pay cut is a pay cut."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 2.61% 9.43 Delayed Quote.-50.91%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 3.29% 25.71 Delayed Quote.-71.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
03:04pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : U.S. senators urge Delta, JetBlue to backtrack on employee hou..
RE
10:12aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Continues Commitment to Blocking Middle Seats in New 'Safety f..
AQ
05/20U.S. airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery
RE
05/20JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fina..
AQ
05/20JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Airbus officially opens its A220 production facility in the U...
AQ
05/20March 2020 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; Due to the ongoing C..
AQ
05/20JETBLUE : Continues Commitment to Blocking Middle Seats in New ‘Safety fro..
BU
05/08JETBLUE AIRWAYS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- -2-
DJ
05/07Travel Sites Take a Hit from the Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 932 M
EBIT 2020 -1 162 M
Net income 2020 -977 M
Debt 2020 2 167 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,55x
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 2 479 M
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,46 $
Last Close Price 9,19 $
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Joel C. Peterson Chairman
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer
Easwaran Sundaram Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-50.91%2 479
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.15%14 433
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.29%12 354
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-30.49%12 104
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.26%8 376
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-34.73%8 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group