MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JetBlue Airways Corporation    JBLU

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue Airways : reports loss, revises Airbus orders to save $1 billion through 2022

05/07/2020 | 08:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop

By Tracy Rucinski

JetBlue Airways Corp on Thursday posted a $268 million quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic hurt air travel demand, and revised its order book with Airbus SE to save $1.1 billion in aircraft spending through 2022.

Since cases of the novel coronavirus began accelerating in March, U.S air travel demand has sunk by about 95%, forcing airlines to shift their focus from growth plans to parking planes and minimizing their daily cash burn.

While the overall number of bookings was "extremely limited," New York-based JetBlue said it believed demand had reached a floor around mid-April and it expected to have a better sense of the third and fourth quarters by early summer.

Following measures to boost its liquidity, JetBlue expects its daily cash burn to fall to just below $10 million in May from an average of $18 million in the second half of March, excluding government assistance under the CARES Act.

The airline is set to receive $936 million in government payroll assistance, which bans companies from reducing their workforce until Sept. 30, and said it has applied for an additional up to $1.14 billion government loan that it can draw if needed.

Revenue declined 15.1% in the first quarter from a year earlier, including a 52% decline in March as the pandemic hurt demand and fares.

Net losses reached $268 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $42 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the net loss was $116 million, or a loss of $0.42 per share.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.94% 54.81 Real-time Quote.-58.84%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -3.26% 8.02 Delayed Quote.-57.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 799 M
EBIT 2020 -891 M
Net income 2020 -669 M
Debt 2020 1 358 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,33x
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 2 163 M
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,92  $
Last Close Price 8,02  $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Joel C. Peterson Chairman
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer
Easwaran Sundaram Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-57.16%2 163
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-64.09%13 340
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.89%12 862
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-36.21%10 914
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.76%9 178
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.42%8 706
