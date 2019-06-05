JetBlue : Announces Commercial Team Appointments

Marty St. George, Chief Commercial Officer, to leave JetBlue later this month after 13 years

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the following changes in the airline’s commercial leadership team:

Scott Laurence to Lead Revenue and Planning

Scott Laurence has been promoted to the role of Head of Revenue and Planning. He will report to JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty. Laurence will oversee JetBlue’s sales and revenue management organization, building upon his current portfolio of network planning, airline partnerships, and operational planning & analysis. Since joining JetBlue in 2008, he has taken on expanded responsibilities from Director, Network Planning to Vice President, Network Planning and Partnerships, and most recently, as Senior Vice President, Airline Planning.

“With Scott’s deep background in revenue management and airline planning, and as a champion for JetBlue’s crewmembers and culture, he is a perfect person to lead these teams as we continue to grow and strengthen our business,” said Geraghty.

“It’s an honor to be moving into this position during such an exciting time in JetBlue’s evolution,” said Laurence. “As we look ahead to our third decade of operations and new opportunities for JetBlue, we have so much to look forward to thanks to the incredible brand and experience our Crewmembers have built.”

An industry veteran, Laurence served in various commercial roles at US Airways and United Airlines for 13 years prior to coming to JetBlue in 2008.

Don Uselmann to Lead Loyalty and Personalization

As JetBlue continues to enhance the value of its loyalty program and build its loyal customer base, Don Uselmann has been promoted to the role of Vice President, Loyalty and Personalization. Uselmann will be responsible for continuing to evolve TrueBlue, JetBlue’s award-winning loyalty program; establish the airline’s customer relationship marketing (CRM) strategy; and advance the personalization of the JetBlue experience.

Uselmann joined JetBlue in 2006 and has served in a variety of roles in sales, marketing, business development, customer experience, and operations, most recently as Director, Airport Operations at JFK, JetBlue’s single largest operation. Over the years, he has been a leader in some of JetBlue’s highest-profile innovations, including the development of Even More products, the refresh of JetBlue’s Core experience and the creation of Mint, the design of self-tagging airport lobbies, and the launch of Fly-Fi broadband internet.

“This new role is of strategic importance to JetBlue’s success as we work to better know our Customers and deliver the experiences they want across the travel ribbon,” said Geraghty. “With Don’s experience at JetBlue across multiple customer touchpoints, he uniquely knows our business and our customers and will be a strong leader as we build out our loyalty and personalization team.”

“I am excited to start my next chapter at JetBlue in a role which is so focused around our customers,” said Uselmann. “After almost 20 years, JetBlue has grown into a brand which is truly respected by a loyal following and I’m looking forward to making their journeys even more memorable, supported by the best people in the industry.”

New Senior Marketing and Loyalty Leader to be Appointed

To oversee the ongoing evolution of JetBlue’s loyalty program, advance its CRM and personalization strategy, and continue to build its strong brand, JetBlue will conduct a search for a new senior leader responsible for marketing and loyalty. This role will report to Geraghty, and will oversee teams led by JetBlue’s Vice President, Marketing, and the new Vice President, Loyalty and Personalization.

Marty St. George to Depart JetBlue

Marty St. George, Chief Commercial Officer, has announced his plans to leave JetBlue later this month after 13 years with the airline.

“Marty has made a lasting contribution to JetBlue’s success for the last 13 years and he has shaped a strong team to continue the positive momentum,” said Geraghty. “From designing our successful focus city strategy to growing international markets and introducing our groundbreaking Mint experience and the inspiration behind many of our most exciting advertising campaigns, we are so grateful for Marty’s many contributions. On behalf of our 22,000-plus Crewmembers, Marty will be missed and we thank him for his service to JetBlue.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005607/en/