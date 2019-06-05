JetBlue : Announces Commercial Team Appointments

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the following changes in the
airline’s commercial leadership team:
Scott Laurence to Lead Revenue and Planning
Scott Laurence has been promoted to the role of Head of Revenue and
Planning. He will report to JetBlue President and Chief Operating
Officer Joanna Geraghty. Laurence will oversee JetBlue’s sales and
revenue management organization, building upon his current portfolio of
network planning, airline partnerships, and operational planning &
analysis. Since joining JetBlue in 2008, he has taken on expanded
responsibilities from Director, Network Planning to Vice President,
Network Planning and Partnerships, and most recently, as Senior Vice
President, Airline Planning.
“With Scott’s deep background in revenue management and airline
planning, and as a champion for JetBlue’s crewmembers and culture, he is
a perfect person to lead these teams as we continue to grow and
strengthen our business,” said Geraghty.
“It’s an honor to be moving into this position during such an exciting
time in JetBlue’s evolution,” said Laurence. “As we look ahead to our
third decade of operations and new opportunities for JetBlue, we have so
much to look forward to thanks to the incredible brand and experience
our Crewmembers have built.”
An industry veteran, Laurence served in various commercial roles at US
Airways and United Airlines for 13 years prior to coming to JetBlue in
2008.
Don Uselmann to Lead Loyalty and Personalization
As JetBlue continues to enhance the value of its loyalty program and
build its loyal customer base, Don Uselmann has been promoted to the
role of Vice President, Loyalty and Personalization. Uselmann will be
responsible for continuing to evolve TrueBlue, JetBlue’s award-winning
loyalty program; establish the airline’s customer relationship marketing
(CRM) strategy; and advance the personalization of the JetBlue
experience.
Uselmann joined JetBlue in 2006 and has served in a variety of roles in
sales, marketing, business development, customer experience, and
operations, most recently as Director, Airport Operations at JFK,
JetBlue’s single largest operation. Over the years, he has been a leader
in some of JetBlue’s highest-profile innovations, including the
development of Even More products, the refresh of JetBlue’s Core
experience and the creation of Mint, the design of self-tagging airport
lobbies, and the launch of Fly-Fi broadband internet.
“This new role is of strategic importance to JetBlue’s success as we
work to better know our Customers and deliver the experiences they want
across the travel ribbon,” said Geraghty. “With Don’s experience at
JetBlue across multiple customer touchpoints, he uniquely knows our
business and our customers and will be a strong leader as we build out
our loyalty and personalization team.”
“I am excited to start my next chapter at JetBlue in a role which is so
focused around our customers,” said Uselmann. “After almost 20 years,
JetBlue has grown into a brand which is truly respected by a loyal
following and I’m looking forward to making their journeys even more
memorable, supported by the best people in the industry.”
New Senior Marketing and Loyalty Leader to be Appointed
To oversee the ongoing evolution of JetBlue’s loyalty program, advance
its CRM and personalization strategy, and continue to build its strong
brand, JetBlue will conduct a search for a new senior leader responsible
for marketing and loyalty. This role will report to Geraghty, and will
oversee teams led by JetBlue’s Vice President, Marketing, and the new
Vice President, Loyalty and Personalization.
Marty St. George to Depart JetBlue
Marty St. George, Chief Commercial Officer, has announced his plans to
leave JetBlue later this month after 13 years with the airline.
“Marty has made a lasting contribution to JetBlue’s success for the last
13 years and he has shaped a strong team to continue the positive
momentum,” said Geraghty. “From designing our successful focus city
strategy to growing international markets and introducing our
groundbreaking Mint experience and the inspiration behind many of our
most exciting advertising campaigns, we are so grateful for Marty’s many
contributions. On behalf of our 22,000-plus Crewmembers, Marty will be
missed and we thank him for his service to JetBlue.”
