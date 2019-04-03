Log in
JetBlue : Announces General Stanley McChrystal to Leave Board of Directors

0
04/03/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

JetBlue (Nasdaq:JBLU) today announced that retired General Stanley A. McChrystal, a member of JetBlue’s Board of Directors since 2010, will be leaving the board effective May 16.

“I’m so proud to be part of a team that has defied all the odds of the airline industry, building JetBlue into such a beloved and successful travel brand,” McChrystal said. “I’ve personally seen the passion of everyone at JetBlue to meet the needs of crewmembers, customers and owners through a rapidly changing industry landscape. I believe JetBlue is set up to succeed into the future and I look forward to watching JetBlue thrive as it enters its third decade. I want to thank the board and the leadership team welcoming me into the JetBlue family over the last nine years.”

“Stan has brought to JetBlue incredible insights on leadership and organizational performance that supported the company through an important period of growth,” said Joel Peterson, chairman of JetBlue's Board of Directors. “Stan’s counsel helped JetBlue navigate difficult operating challenges, and his wisdom will be greatly missed by all of us on the board and everyone at JetBlue.”

"I would like to sincerely thank Stan for his contributions to JetBlue,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue's chief executive officer. “Many leaders across our airline have turned to him for advice on leadership and building effective, high-performance teams. I personally have appreciated all the counsel he has offered to me over the years and believe that we owe much to Stan for the accomplishments we’ve achieved over the past nine years.”

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
