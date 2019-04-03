JetBlue : Announces General Stanley McChrystal to Leave Board of Directors

JetBlue (Nasdaq:JBLU) today announced that retired General Stanley A.
McChrystal, a member of JetBlue’s Board of Directors since 2010, will be
leaving the board effective May 16.
“I’m so proud to be part of a team that has defied all the odds of the
airline industry, building JetBlue into such a beloved and successful
travel brand,” McChrystal said. “I’ve personally seen the passion of
everyone at JetBlue to meet the needs of crewmembers, customers and
owners through a rapidly changing industry landscape. I believe JetBlue
is set up to succeed into the future and I look forward to watching
JetBlue thrive as it enters its third decade. I want to thank the board
and the leadership team welcoming me into the JetBlue family over the
last nine years.”
“Stan has brought to JetBlue incredible insights on leadership and
organizational performance that supported the company through an
important period of growth,” said Joel Peterson, chairman of JetBlue's
Board of Directors. “Stan’s counsel helped JetBlue navigate difficult
operating challenges, and his wisdom will be greatly missed by all of us
on the board and everyone at JetBlue.”
"I would like to sincerely thank Stan for his contributions to JetBlue,”
said Robin Hayes, JetBlue's chief executive officer. “Many leaders
across our airline have turned to him for advice on leadership and
building effective, high-performance teams. I personally have
appreciated all the counsel he has offered to me over the years and
believe that we owe much to Stan for the accomplishments we’ve achieved
over the past nine years.”
