JetBlue : Announces Jacksonville, Fla. as the Winner of the Soar With Reading #BookWithUs Online Vote

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced Jacksonville, Fla. as the winner
of the #BookWithUs online vote, part of this year’s annual Soar
with Reading literacy initiative. Thanks to support from the local
community in North Florida, Jacksonville bested JetBlue’s other 101
cities, receiving 38 percent of the votes. Throughout the summer,
customers were invited to vote for their favorite city to win $25,000
worth of children’s books and a “reading room makeover” by celebrity
interior designer Tyler Wisler for a local organization. More than
544,300 online votes were cast.
“We were excited to see the Jacksonville community rally together to win
the #BookWithUs vote,” said Icema Gibbs, director, corporate social
responsibility, JetBlue. “JetBlue is working to make a direct impact in
the communities we serve. We look forward to working with local
community leaders and partners to find a location in Jacksonville that
will truly benefit from this donation and join in our mission to
encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading.”
Additionally, three runner-up cities – Cleveland; Long Beach, Calif.;
and Burlington, Vt. will each receive a donation of $5,000 worth of
children’s books. JetBlue will work with local community leaders and
organizations for these donations and the Jacksonville reading room.
“Great design makes you happy and sparks creativity,” said Interior
Designer Tyler Wisler. “I am excited to transform a local space and help
make reading even more appealing to kids and families. I’m looking
forward to creating an inviting reading room that helps young people
envision all of the possibilities that are imaginable.”
Why Books? Soar with Reading primarily focuses on book deserts - areas
with limited access to age appropriate books for children. Children in
these areas lack an essential ingredient in learning and thus their
educational growth can be stunted. This summer, JetBlue and Simon
& Schuster Children’s Publishing donated 100,000 books to children in
San Francisco and Oakland, Calif. The books were distributed through
five custom vending machines, free of charge. Children and families were
encouraged to take as many books as they wanted as often as they wanted,
to start their own home libraries and to help alleviate the summer
slide, loss of knowledge during the summer months.
Since 2011, JetBlue has donated more than $3 million worth of children’s
books in areas of need. As the program continues to grow JetBlue is
dedicated to finding innovative solutions, such as free book vending
machines, to tackle the issue of book deserts. Over the past four years,
Soar with Reading has placed free book vending machines in Washington,
DC; Detroit; Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and San Francisco and Oakland, Calif.
Soar with Reading is a signature JetBlue For Good® program,
JetBlue’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility.
Giving back is part of JetBlue’s DNA and is core to its mission of
inspiring humanity. Centered around volunteerism and service, JetBlue
For Good focuses on the areas that are most important to the airline’s
customers and crewmembers - community, youth/education and the
environment. Combining JetBlue’s corporate efforts with its customers’
and crewmembers’ passions, the common theme is Good – JetBlue For Good.
