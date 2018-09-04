Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JetBlue Airways Corporation    JBLU

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION (JBLU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/04 08:00:42 pm
19.215 USD   +0.71%
07:26pJETBLUE : Announces Jacksonville, Fla. as the Winner of the Soar Wit..
BU
09/01UNITED CONTINEN : Biz ear Biz ear
AQ
08/31United Continental raises fees for checked bags on certain routes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JetBlue : Announces Jacksonville, Fla. as the Winner of the Soar With Reading #BookWithUs Online Vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

-- North Florida Customers, Crewmembers and Community Overwhelmingly Voted, Jacksonville to Receive $25,000 Worth of Children’s Books and a Celebrity Reading Room Makeover Courtesy of JetBlue --

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced Jacksonville, Fla. as the winner of the #BookWithUs online vote, part of this year’s annual Soar with Reading literacy initiative. Thanks to support from the local community in North Florida, Jacksonville bested JetBlue’s other 101 cities, receiving 38 percent of the votes. Throughout the summer, customers were invited to vote for their favorite city to win $25,000 worth of children’s books and a “reading room makeover” by celebrity interior designer Tyler Wisler for a local organization. More than 544,300 online votes were cast.

“We were excited to see the Jacksonville community rally together to win the #BookWithUs vote,” said Icema Gibbs, director, corporate social responsibility, JetBlue. “JetBlue is working to make a direct impact in the communities we serve. We look forward to working with local community leaders and partners to find a location in Jacksonville that will truly benefit from this donation and join in our mission to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading.”

Additionally, three runner-up cities – Cleveland; Long Beach, Calif.; and Burlington, Vt. will each receive a donation of $5,000 worth of children’s books. JetBlue will work with local community leaders and organizations for these donations and the Jacksonville reading room.

“Great design makes you happy and sparks creativity,” said Interior Designer Tyler Wisler. “I am excited to transform a local space and help make reading even more appealing to kids and families. I’m looking forward to creating an inviting reading room that helps young people envision all of the possibilities that are imaginable.”

Why Books? Soar with Reading primarily focuses on book deserts - areas with limited access to age appropriate books for children. Children in these areas lack an essential ingredient in learning and thus their educational growth can be stunted. This summer, JetBlue and Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing donated 100,000 books to children in San Francisco and Oakland, Calif. The books were distributed through five custom vending machines, free of charge. Children and families were encouraged to take as many books as they wanted as often as they wanted, to start their own home libraries and to help alleviate the summer slide, loss of knowledge during the summer months.

Since 2011, JetBlue has donated more than $3 million worth of children’s books in areas of need. As the program continues to grow JetBlue is dedicated to finding innovative solutions, such as free book vending machines, to tackle the issue of book deserts. Over the past four years, Soar with Reading has placed free book vending machines in Washington, DC; Detroit; Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and San Francisco and Oakland, Calif.

Soar with Reading is a signature JetBlue For Good® program, JetBlue’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility. Giving back is part of JetBlue’s DNA and is core to its mission of inspiring humanity. Centered around volunteerism and service, JetBlue For Good focuses on the areas that are most important to the airline’s customers and crewmembers - community, youth/education and the environment. Combining JetBlue’s corporate efforts with its customers’ and crewmembers’ passions, the common theme is Good – JetBlue For Good. Join the #JetBlueForGood conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, check for regular updates and get involved.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 102 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit www.jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
07:26pJETBLUE : Announces Jacksonville, Fla. as the Winner of the Soar With Reading #B..
BU
09/01UNITED CONTINENTAL : Biz ear Biz ear
AQ
08/31United Continental raises fees for checked bags on certain routes
RE
08/31UNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines is raising baggage fees, matching JetBlue
AQ
08/30JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Delta Air Lines to offer flights from Worcester Airport to Det..
AQ
08/30JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Partners with VH1 Save the Music Foundation to Bring the Beat ..
AQ
08/29JETBLUE AIRWAYS : to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen 11th Annual Global Transp..
BU
08/29JETBLUE AIRWAYS : raises its baggage fee prices. It's now the highest in the cou..
AQ
08/29DELTA AIR LINES : to join lineup at Worcester Regional Airport; flights to Detro..
AQ
08/28JETBLUE : Partners with VH1 Save the Music Foundation to Bring the Beat Back to ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
08/27JetBlue to raise fees 
08/20Fuel Costs Weigh On JetBlue's Second Quarter Despite Passenger Increases 
08/20Airline stocks rally again 
08/15Airline stocks on watch after oil slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 660 M
EBIT 2018 685 M
Net income 2018 520 M
Debt 2018 1 207 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,86
P/E ratio 2019 9,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 5 969 M
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Joel C. Peterson Chairman
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eash Sundaram Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-14.59%5 969
DELTA AIR LINES4.43%40 429
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC29.70%23 831
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.57%18 697
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP7.53%18 172
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.39%15 234
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.