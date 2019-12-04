Log in
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
JetBlue : Appoints Christopher Lewless as Vice President, Labor Relations and Tim Rohrbaugh as Vice President, Enterprise Information Security

12/04/2019 | 11:16am EST

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Christopher Lewless as the company’s vice president, labor relations and Tim Rohrbaugh as vice president, enterprise information security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005687/en/

JetBlue appoints Christopher Lewless as the company’s vice president, labor relations. (Photo: Business Wire)



As vice president, labor relations, Lewless will oversee the company’s labor relations strategy and will report to Mike Elliott, JetBlue’s chief people officer. Previously, Lewless spent 20 years working in human resources roles, including almost a decade at Horizon Air where he led human resources, as well as labor and employee relations for the airline.

“We’ve always said that our crewmembers are our greatest differentiator,” said Elliott. “With nearly two decades of experience in human resources, employee engagement and labor relations, Chris will bring an invaluable perspective to how we can continue supporting our crewmembers as they deliver the JetBlue experience.”

“It’s an honor to join the JetBlue team,” added Lewless. “I look forward to working alongside our crewmembers to grow and support this unique culture as the company continues its exciting evolution.”

As vice president, information security, Rohrbaugh will lead and oversee the strategic planning and assessment of all JetBlue’s information security strategies, policies, procedures and practices. He will report to Brandon Nelson, JetBlue’s general counsel and corporate secretary. Prior to JetBlue, Rohrbaugh gained over 20 years of information security experience including work in financial services, military and government consulting.

“I am excited that Tim has joined JetBlue,” said Nelson. “The safety and security of our airline is our number one focus, and this applies to all aspects of our business.”

“I’m so pleased to join JetBlue and contribute to the protection of the airline and its customers’ information,” said Rohrbaugh. “Data stewardship and security are critical for any organization today, and I look forward to bringing my experience to JetBlue.”

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
